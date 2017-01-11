45 F
2 dead after fight, stabbing at Maryland mall

WHEATON, Md. –  Police say they’re working to confirm a description of the person who fatally stabbed two men in a Maryland mall outside Washington.

Montgomery County Police say in a statement that officers called to Westfield Wheaton Mall on Tuesday afternoon for a report of an assault found two men suffering from stab wounds. Police say both were taken to local hospitals, where they died.

Police say a small group of people, including the two victims, fought with the suspect on the lower level of the mall a short time before the stabbings occurred.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and is at large. Police say they’re trying to confirm a description of the suspect and a motive for the stabbings.

