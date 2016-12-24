47.2 F
2 dead in Bangladesh raid on suspected militant hideout

By FOX News
NEW DELHI –  Bangladesh’s government says a woman and a teenager thought to be linked to a banned Islamist militant group have blown themselves up during a police raid on a two-story house in the nation’s capital.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says the woman, tied to the Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh group, died as she detonated explosives attached to her body during Saturday’s raid. A 7-year-old girl was injured in the explosion.

Khan says another young boy died inside a flat on the ground floor of the building in Dhaka’s Ashkona area.

The minister says two other women and two children surrendered earlier on Saturday after police kept the house under cordon since early morning.

