2 Detroit officers shot while responding to burglary call

Two Detroit officers were injured Sunday night after a teen fired a gun from inside a home allegedly fearing they were burglars, police said.

The officers were responding to an attempted burglary at a home in west Detroit about 11:45 p.m., Detroit Police Chief James Craig said in a news conference.

When they arrived at the home, a teenager, 19, reportedly fired a single gunshot from inside the home, striking one officer in the face, Craig said. Shrapnel hit the other officer in his left arm.

The teen later said he was “fearing for the safety of his family” when he fired his gun, according to police.

A family member told police there were three break-in attempts reported at the home on Sunday, FOX 2 Detroit reported.

The two officers were rushed to the hospital.

The officer treated for an arm injury was released on Monday. He has been with the department for 18 months, Craig said. The other officer, with the force for two years, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The teenager, his mother and 14-year-old sibling were taken into police custody for the investigation.

