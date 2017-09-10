2 Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash in Berlin

A three-vehicle crash just after 4 Saturday afternoon on Route 611 in Berlin in the area of the Assateague Market sent two people to area hospitals. Maryland State Police continue to investigate, but say 47 year old William Bandorick of Berlin was southbound on Rt 611 and crossed the center lane and struck a Kia. Bandorick continued back into the southbound lane and struck a pickup truck. Bandorick was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. The driver of the Kia was taken to PRMC in Salisbury – the driver of the truck was not injured. Police do not believe alcohol was a factor – charges are pending.