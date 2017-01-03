2 Key Takeaways from Golden State vs. Denver

Denver hung with Golden State until the end, but they were too much to overcome in the end.

The Denver Nuggets put up a fight until the very end.

Some may speculate the officiating was questionable, but at the end of the day, the Warriors were just the better team.

It was not the result we wanted, but considering the Nuggets were in Golden State and only lost by 8 points, they have nothing to be ashamed of in this game.

It is extremely difficult to defeat a team that shoots this well. While the loss was disappointing, Denver needs to focus on the Sacramento Kings now with playoff implications on the line.

After the game tonight, there are 2 takeaways that jump out to Denver Nuggets fans.

News Flash Denver: You Can’t Beat Golden State in a Shootout

For the life of me, I will never understand why the Nuggets insist on playing the Warriors’ game.

The Warriors want opponents to try to beat them from deep that is their specialty. There is no way to out shoot this team with Klay, Steph, Kevin, and Draymond.

Kevin Durant was still able to knock down shots despite good defense that led to contested shots.

The Nuggets need to utilize their advantage in the paint more using Nikola Jokic and Jusuf Nurkic. I know Jokic got into foul trouble, but the Nuggets hoisting up poor 3-point shots at the end of the game led to their downfall.

There is no excuse for letting Zaza Pachullia bully you down low when you possess assets like Jokic and Nurkic. Denver needs to learn to play to their strengths.

Their identity is not a 3-point shooting team, therefore, they should know better than to get in a shootout with Golden State.

Denver Should Not Be Ashamed

The Nuggets actually played one of their best games of the year. The fact that they put up 119 points is actually impressive.

They just were going up against a team that will most likely go to the NBA Finals. It was a much better effort we saw than what we witnessed in the Philadelphia game. Of course there was some sloppy play and questionable decision making, but that is to be expected from a young team.

They showed heart the entire game and gave one of the best teams a run for their money. If they were going up against a team closer to their caliber tonight, it would have most likely resulted in a solid win. As I stated earlier, Denver cannot get down and must keep their heads up.

They have an even more important game tomorrow against the Kings that they must win and if they play as well as they did tonight, they will inch closer to the playoffs.

The Nuggets showed tonight that they are more than capable of snatching the 8th seed if they can play like this against the best teams in the league

