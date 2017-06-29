2 killed in Michigan house explosion

Investigators are still working to learn what caused a home to explode Wednesday night in Orion Township. Two people were killed in the explosion and a third person was able to safely escape.

The explosion happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Coats Road. A neighbor called into FOX 2 and said that she “felt the walls shake.”

Three people were inside the house. A woman in her 20s was able to escape with the help of a neighbor. Her parents were downstairs and unfortunately were not able to get out in time.

Bob Smith, the Orion Twp Fire Chief, says the blast was very powerful and they’ve been cleaning up debris that landed as much as 20 feet away from the house. Flames were reported being 50 feet above the trees at the scene of the blaze.

“I’m still in awe that this young lady made it out,” Smith says.

Authorities aren’t sure yet what caused the house to explode.

