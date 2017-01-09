2 Miami-area Jewish centers targeted with threats

Authorities say threats have targeted two Jewish community centers in the Miami area.

Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said Monday the Miami Beach Jewish Community center received a bomb threat, but investigators found no explosives.

According to The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2janCAF ), Miami-Dade Fire Rescue evacuated 450 children and 70 adults from the Alper Jewish Community Center.

Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said no explosion had occurred and the center’s staff evacuated all its buildings after receiving a threatening call. The police department’s bomb squad was conducting a security sweep at the center.

Last week, two Jewish centers in central Florida were evacuated following separate bomb threats. No explosives were found at either location.