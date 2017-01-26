Two Mississippi sheriff’s deputies were wounded in a shootout with a suspect Wednesday night, police said.

The Commercial-Appeal reported that the two DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies were transported to a Regional Medical Center. One deputy was listed in critical condition and the other was noncritical.

The suspect was killed in the shootout, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

Shooting happened in Kroger parking lot. Deputies are at every entrance & exit. Working to learn more info. 2 deputies shot, suspect dead. pic.twitter.com/5YZcwQ3m4B — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) January 26, 2017

The incident occurred at around 9:30 behind a Southaven church near Interstate 55. DeSoto County Chief Deputy Macon Moore said the suspect was wanted for a string of robberies in the area.

“We had two deputies involved in a shooting. We’re not going to release their names at this time because we don’t have all the family members here,” Moore said. “At this point we think the suspect’s deceased. Obviously we’re going to turn this over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.”

