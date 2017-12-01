2 more arrested in gang death; victim was stabbed 100 times

Police in Maryland say they have arrested two more people in the death of a man stabbed more than 100 times in an apparent MS-13 gang slaying.

Montgomery County police say 24-year-old Doris Giron-Jimenez and 22-year-old Albaro Rosa-Moreno were arrested Thursday. They are each charged with first-degree murder.

Last month, 19-year-old Miguel Angel Lopez-Abrego was charged in the death of a man whose body was discovered buried in a park in Wheaton in September.

Police say the victim was decapitated and dismembered. Court papers said the killers cut the victim’s heart out and threw it in the grave.

Investigators have been unable to identify the victim.

Court records don’t list lawyers for Giron-Jimenez and Rosa-Moreno.