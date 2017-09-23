2 Myanmar photojournalists freed on bail in Bangladesh

Bangladesh police say two Myanmar photojournalists arrested while covering a massive influx of Rohingya refugees from their country have been released on bail, but that they can’t leave the country because the charges against them have yet to be dropped.

Their attorney Jyotirmoy Barua says that Minzayar Oo and Hkun Lat were freed late Friday following a court order.

Police said Saturday that the two were arrested on Sept. 13 for taking photographs and collecting secret state information in the Teknaf area bordering Myanmar and providing false identity to government officials.

Police said they also violated immigration rules by coming in as tourists and working as journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists demanded their immediate release and dropping of all charges against them.