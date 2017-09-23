2 New Haven police officers wounded while responding to domestic shooting

Authorities say two police officers have been shot in Connecticut.

New Haven police Officer David Hartman, a spokesman for the department, says two officers have been shot Saturday in an apparent domestic shooting that left a female victim critically injured.

Hartman says officers responded to reports of gunfire. When they arrived, the victim had run from the home to a neighbor’s house after being shot by a relative who authorities believe is her husband. She was taken to a hospital.

Police say the suspect remains in the home and allegedly shot the two officers when they tried to find him.

Hartman says the officers, identified as Eric Pesino and Scott Shumway, sustained injuries to the arm that aren’t considered life-threatening.

SWAT teams are at the scene.