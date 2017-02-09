French investigators have interviewed two children of conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon in an embezzlement probe into paid — but allegedly fake — political jobs.

Fillon’s lawyer, Antonin Levy, told a news conference on Thursday that his client already provided investigators “explanations” regarding his children working with him between 2005 and 2007.

Prosecutors are investigating the jobs that Fillon’s wife and two of their five children had working as his parliamentary aides. The preliminary probe involves suspicions of embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.

Fillon denies wrongdoing.

Levy said that lawyers for Fillon and his wife Penelope called on the financial prosecutors to drop the investigation, arguing they violate the principle of separation of powers of the French Constitution, a “preoccupying situation” before the April-May presidential election.