2 overdose incidents reported at Vaughn Correctional

The Delaware Department of Corrections is investigating two potential overdose cases that happened at Vaughn Correctional Facility last week. WBOC reporting that the DOC would not reveal the exact substance that was used by the inmates, but DOC spokeswoman Jayme Gravell says two inmates were given Narcan and became responsive after medical treatment. She declined to comment on how or why any illicit substance was able to get into the hands of inmates, only saying it there were many ways it could happen and investigators are looking into the incidents.