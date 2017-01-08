2 Texas men killed, 1 missing on hunting trip

The Coast Guard says two Southeast Texas men have been found dead and a third remains missing after a duck hunting trip.

The three were to launch their 17-foot flat-bottomed boat about 4 a.m. Friday between Palacios and Port Lavaca but did not return as expected later in the day. A girlfriend of one of the men called the Coast Guard Friday evening to report them overdue.

Two bodies were found in waters near Matagorda Bay. The search for the third was ongoing. Authorities didn’t release the names of the deceased.

The Coast Guard, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Calhoun County officials have been involved in the search.