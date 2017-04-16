20 brightest, most colorful paint schemes in NASCAR through the years

The Easter weekend serves not only as some down time for NASCAR drivers and teams, but it’s also the unofficial start of spring.
That makes it a good time to look back on the plethora of pastels and bright colors on these 20 paint schemes through the years.
Marty Robbins, 1972
Former NASCAR driver and American singer Marty Robbins drove this bright purple-and-yellow No. 42 car in 35 races over 14 years.
Waltrip Brothers, 1989
Darrell Waltrip drove the famous No. 17 “Tide Ride” to victory in the 1989 Daytona 500.
Alongside him was his younger brother, Michael Waltrip. Nothing says spring like a bright yellow Country Time Lemonade-sponsored car.
Lake Speed, 1998
Speed drove this pink-and-blue No. 9 Ford during the 1998 season.
Jeff Gordon, 1999
Gordon’s No. 24 “Rainbow Warriors” paint scheme is one of the most iconic paint schemes to ever hit the track in NASCAR.
Tony Stewart, 1999
In another famous paint scheme, Stewart started out his NASCAR career driving this bright orange No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing car.
Ricky Rudd, 1999
From 1995-99, Rudd drove this bright No. 10 “Tide Ride.”
Dale Earnhardt, 2000
The seven-time Cup champion drove this wild paint scheme in NASCAR’s all-star event at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2000.
Jeff Gordon, 2000
In an ode to the Peanuts gang, Gordon drove this light blue paint scheme during the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2000.
IROC
Remember the International Race Of Champions?
These colorful cars raced by a number of NASCAR drivers look more like an Easter egg basket in a pack at Daytona International Speedway in 2001.
Jeff Gordon, 2001
This Looney Tunes chrome illusion paint scheme turned some heads when Gordon hit the track with it at Richmond International Raceway in September 2001.
Jeff Gordon, 2010
Gordon drove this No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway in September 2010, a paint scheme designed by his daughter, Ella.
Kyle Busch, 2010
Busch drove this No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the XFINITY Series race at Richmond in 2010.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., 2012
This paint scheme driven by Earnhardt at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2012 really stood out on the track.
Travis Pastrana, 2013
In 2012 and ’13, Travis Pastrana drove this brightly-colored No. 60 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in what is now the XFINITY Series.
Jimmie Johnson, 2013
In 2013, the seven-time champ went with an all-yellow look on his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy for what is now The Clash at Daytona.
Danica Patrick, 2013
Patrick made NASCAR history after putting this bright green No. 10 Chevy on the pole for the 2013 Daytona 500.
Jeff Gordon, 2015
During his final Cup season, Gordon brought back the “Rainbow Warriors” paint scheme for the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway in August 2015.
Kyle Busch, 2015
Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing ride turned pick for breast cancer awareness in the fall race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2015.
Matt Kenseth, 2017
Kenseth has brought back the “Tide Ride” for a number of races during the 2017 Monster Energy Cup Series season.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., 2017
Nicknamed “FlashPoint,” Earnhardt debuted this bright red-and-yellow Sam Bass-designed No. 88 at Phoenix Raceway in March 2017.
Kyle Busch, 2017
Busch’s Skittles paint scheme has always been hard to miss on track through the years.
