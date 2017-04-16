20 brightest, most colorful paint schemes in NASCAR through the years

By news@wgmd.com -
25

The Easter weekend serves not only as some down time for NASCAR drivers and teams, but it’s also the unofficial start of spring.

That makes it a good time to look back on the plethora of pastels and bright colors on these 20 paint schemes through the years.

Marty Robbins, 1972

Marty Robbins, 1972

Marty Robbins, 1972

Former NASCAR driver and American singer Marty Robbins drove this bright purple-and-yellow No. 42 car in 35 races over 14 years.

The Enthusiast Network The Enthusiast Network

Waltrip Brothers, 1989

Waltrip Brothers, 1989

Waltrip Brothers, 1989

Darrell Waltrip drove the famous No. 17 “Tide Ride” to victory in the 1989 Daytona 500.

Alongside him was his younger brother, Michael Waltrip. Nothing says spring like a bright yellow Country Time Lemonade-sponsored car.

Focus on Sport Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Lake Speed, 1998

Lake Speed, 1998

Lake Speed, 1998

Speed drove this pink-and-blue No. 9 Ford during the 1998 season.

Sporting News Sporting News via Getty Images

Jeff Gordon, 1999

Jeff Gordon, 1999

Jeff Gordon, 1999

Gordon’s No. 24 “Rainbow Warriors” paint scheme is one of the most iconic paint schemes to ever hit the track in NASCAR.

Getty Images David Taylor

Tony Stewart, 1999

Tony Stewart, 1999

Tony Stewart, 1999

In another famous paint scheme, Stewart started out his NASCAR career driving this bright orange No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing car.

Getty Images David Taylor

Ricky Rudd, 1999

Ricky Rudd, 1999

Ricky Rudd, 1999

From 1995-99, Rudd drove this bright No. 10 “Tide Ride.”

Getty Images David Taylor

Dale Earnhardt, 2000

Dale Earnhardt, 2000

Dale Earnhardt, 2000

The seven-time Cup champion drove this wild paint scheme in NASCAR’s all-star event at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2000.

Jeff Gordon, 2000

Jeff Gordon, 2000

Jeff Gordon, 2000

In an ode to the Peanuts gang, Gordon drove this light blue paint scheme during the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2000.

Getty Images Robert Laberge

IROC

IROC

IROC

Remember the International Race Of Champions?

These colorful cars raced by a number of NASCAR drivers look more like an Easter egg basket in a pack at Daytona International Speedway in 2001.

RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images

Jeff Gordon, 2001

Jeff Gordon, 2001

Jeff Gordon, 2001

This Looney Tunes chrome illusion paint scheme turned some heads when Gordon hit the track with it at Richmond International Raceway in September 2001.

Jeff Gordon, 2010

Jeff Gordon, 2010

Jeff Gordon, 2010

Gordon drove this No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway in September 2010, a paint scheme designed by his daughter, Ella.

Brian Czobat / autostock © 271 Fryling Ave SW Concord, NC 28025 W 704.786.2919 C 704.904.2745 autostock/Brian Czobat

Kyle Busch, 2010

Kyle Busch, 2010

Kyle Busch, 2010

Busch drove this No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the XFINITY Series race at Richmond in 2010.

©, Michael L. Levitt, USA ©2010, Michael L. Levitt, USA

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 2012

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 2012

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 2012

This paint scheme driven by Earnhardt at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2012 really stood out on the track.

Getty Images for NASCAR Todd Warshaw

Travis Pastrana, 2013

Travis Pastrana, 2013

Travis Pastrana, 2013

In 2012 and ’13, Travis Pastrana drove this brightly-colored No. 60 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in what is now the XFINITY Series.

NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images

Jimmie Johnson, 2013

Jimmie Johnson, 2013

Jimmie Johnson, 2013

In 2013, the seven-time champ went with an all-yellow look on his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy for what is now The Clash at Daytona.

Brian Czobat / autostock © 271 Fryling Ave SW Concord, NC 28025 W 704.786.2919 C 704.904.2745 autostock/Brian Czobat

Danica Patrick, 2013

Danica Patrick, 2013

Danica Patrick, 2013

Patrick made NASCAR history after putting this bright green No. 10 Chevy on the pole for the 2013 Daytona 500.

Brian Czobat / autostock © 271 Fryling Ave SW Concord, NC 28025 W 704.786.2919 C 704.904.2745 autostock/Brian Czobat

Jeff Gordon, 2015

Jeff Gordon, 2015

Jeff Gordon, 2015

During his final Cup season, Gordon brought back the “Rainbow Warriors” paint scheme for the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway in August 2015.

Getty Images Gregory Shamus

Kyle Busch, 2015

Kyle Busch, 2015

Kyle Busch, 2015

Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing ride turned pick for breast cancer awareness in the fall race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2015.

Getty Images Robert Laberge

Matt Kenseth, 2017

Matt Kenseth, 2017

Matt Kenseth, 2017

Kenseth has brought back the “Tide Ride” for a number of races during the 2017 Monster Energy Cup Series season.

, LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Russell LaBounty

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 2017

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 2017

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 2017

Nicknamed “FlashPoint,” Earnhardt debuted this bright red-and-yellow Sam Bass-designed No. 88 at Phoenix Raceway in March 2017.

© Nigel Kinrade/LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Kyle Busch, 2017

Kyle Busch, 2017

Kyle Busch, 2017

Busch’s Skittles paint scheme has always been hard to miss on track through the years.

, LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Russell LaBounty

Next Gallery

26

NASCAR Power Rankings: Top 25 drivers after Texas

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR