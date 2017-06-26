20 tracks where Kevin Harvick has won NASCAR Cup Series races

When Kevin Harvick joined forces with Stewart-Haas Racing and crew chief Rodney Childers for 2014, success was immediate: Harvick won his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title that season, was second in points in 2015 and is third this year after winning his first race of the season Sunday at Sonoma.

That’s how it works when you pair the right driver, crew chief, sponsors and team together.

How good is Harvick? By checking Sonoma off the list in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, he now has won races at 20 of the 23 tracks where the Cup teams race each year. The only tracks Harvick hasn’t won at are Kentucky Speedway, Pocono Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.

Here’s where Harvick has amassed his 35 Cup victories: