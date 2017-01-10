2016 Atlanta Falcons in Review: A bold prediction for the finish

Today marks the end of my 2016 review of the Atlanta Falcons season, but the start of what I think will be an unbelievable playoff run.

Today serves as the close of my review of the 2016 Atlanta Falcons. For those just joining me, feel free to get caught up:

It was great to take a trip back in time and reflect upon the Atlanta Falcons remarkable year. They’ve bounced back from a pair of forgettable seasons and now have a chance to reward the city of Atlanta with a special postseason. That said, there’s still work to be done. An 11-5 regular season and division title is great, but neither means much without getting to the big show.

I’m looking to the future in closing out my 2016 review. With that, I leave you all with my prediction for the NFL playoffs. I predict the Atlanta Falcons will win the Super Bowl.

I know my prediction is bold, but someone has to win, right? I am every bit as biased as one who covers a team can be, but I believe the Falcons are justified. Maybe it’s hopeless optimism on my part, but things feel very different for Atlanta this time around. Either way, there’s no denying the Dirty Birds have just as much of a legitimate shot at the Lombardi Trophy as the Cowboys or Packers do.

More from Blogging Dirty

Atlanta holds home-field advantage this weekend and will again next week if the Cowboys falter. Kyle Shanahan’s offense seems to break a new record each week and have proven they can score on anyone. Defensively, Vic Beasley leads a young and hungry unit that is developing a knack for forcing turnovers. Above all, I think the Falcons finally win the Super Bowl because the city of Atlanta wants it more.

Confidence and playing well at the right time are two ingredients for playoff success. The Atlanta Falcons have both of those going for them right now. There’s no time like the present so whose to say they can’t win it all? If the ball happens to bounce their way a few times, anything can happen.

2016 has been a wild year. I covered many events at the beginning of their run that didn’t seem possible for the Falcons. So whose to say the Birds can’t add one more surprise?

Rise Up Falcons Nation, your birds are winning it all this year.

This article originally appeared on