2016 Game Information: Redskins-Bears

Series history, broadcast information, connections and more from Saturday’s Redskins-Bears 2016 regular season Week 16 matchup at Solider Field in Chicago.

REGULAR SEASON WEEK 16

WASHINGTON REDSKINS (7-6-1) vs. CHICAGO BEARS (3-11)

Saturday, Dec. 24 | 1:00 p.m. ET

Soldier Field (61,500) | Chicago

– Download the full game release (PDF)

The Redskins will play their final road game of the 2016 regular season on Saturday when the team travels to face the Chicago Bears in Week 16. Kickoff from Soldier Field is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Redskins’ prolific offense (406.6 yards per game — third in the NFL) has benefited from spreading the ball around in the passing game this season. The Redskins feature three players with 60 or more receptions — Pierre Garçon (71), Jamison Crowder (64) and Jordan Reed (61). The 2016 season marks only the fourth time the Redskins have had three players with 60 or more catches (1967, 1989, 1999 and 2016).

Beyond that triumvirate, the Redskins have another three players with at least 40 receptions, including DeSean Jackson (49), Chris Thompson (42) and Vernon Davis (41), each representing a different position group.The Redskins are the only team in the NFL to feature six players with 40-plus receptions this season.

The game will mark the Redskins’ first Saturday contest this season. Washington is seeking its third consecutive Saturday win, including Week 16 Saturday victories in each of the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

SERIES HISTORY

–Redskins lead all-time series, 25-23-1

–Redskins lead all-time regular season series, 21-20-1

–Last meeting: Dec. 13, 2015 (24-21, WAS)

TELEVISION: FOX

–Dick Stockton (play-by-play)

–David Diehl (color)

–Kristina Pink (sidelines)

RADIO: Redskins Radio Network

–Larry Michael (play-by-play)

–Sonny Jurgensen (color)

–Chris Cooley (analysis)

–Rick “Doc” Walker (sidelines)

Listen anywhere on the Redskins App for iOS or Android.

Sports USA Media

–Eli Gold (play-by-play)

–Hank Bauer (color)

THE OPPONENT

The Chicago Bears enter Week 16 with a 3-11 record and currently sit in fourth place in the NFC North. Chicago concluded their 2015 campaign with a 6-10 record and a fourth-place NFC North finish. This is the Bears’ second season under Head Coach John Fox.

In his first season with the team, quarterback Matt Barkley has assumed the starting quarterback role. Barkley was drafted out of USC by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft (No. 98 overall). In five games this season, Barkley has completed 95-of-162 pass attempts (58.6 percent) for 1,163 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Running back Jordan Howard leads the Bears in both rushing attempts and rushing yards. Howard has posted 211 rushing attempts for 1,059 yards and six touchdowns. Running back Jeremy Langford ranks second on the team with three rushing touchdowns on 45 carries.

Wide receiver Cameron Meredith leads Chicago’s receiving corps in receptions (53) this season and has recorded 692 yards and three touchdowns catches. In his fifth season with the team, Alshon Jeffrey leads the team in receiving yards (719) on 46 receptions with two receiving touchdowns. Tight end Zach Miller leads the team with four touchdown receptions.

Linebacker Jerrell Freeman has recorded a team-high 91 (69 solo) tackles. Safety Harold Jones-Quartey trails Freeman with 61 total tackles on the season (50 solo). Linebacker Willie Young leads the Bears with 7.5 sacks this season, followed closely by defensive end Akiem Hicks and linebacker Leonard Floyd with 7.0 sacks apiece.

Kicker Connor Barth has made 17-of-21 field goal attempts (81.0 percent) this season, while punter Patrick O’Donnell has averaged 43.8 yards per punt on 64 punts in 2016.

On punt returns, Eddie Royal has returned 19 punts for 166 yards (8.7 avg.) and one touchdown. Kick returner Deonte Thompson has returned 30 kickoffs for 650 yards (21.7 avg.) this season.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

The Redskins entering the game with a 25-24 alltime record in Saturday games, including postseason play.

The Redskins seeking a third consecutive Saturday victory (including wins in 2014 and 2015) for the first time since the 2004- 05 seasons (Week 15 in 2004, Week 16 and NFC Wild Card Round in 2005).

The Redskins riding an active six-game winning streak against the Bears. The six-game unbeaten streak is the Redskins’ longest active streak against any opponent.

The Redskins playing at Soldier Field in back-to-back years for the first time since 2003-04. The Redskins defeated the Bears, 24-21, at Soldier Field in 2015.

The Redskins seeking their first four-game road winning streak in their series history against the Bears since the 1986-97 seasons.

The Redskins improving upon their team-record three 500- yard games this season.

The Redskins recording their fourth 500-yard game this season to tie for the sixth-most in a season in NFL history.

The 2016 Redskins adding to their current team record by exceeding 300 yards of offense in a 19th consecutive regular season game, dating back to last season.

The 2016 Redskins (5,692) gaining 562 yards to break the franchise record for total net yards in a single season (6,253 in 1989).

The Redskins (5,692) gaining 308 yards to reach 6,000 net yards in a season for the fourth time in team history (1983, 1989 and 2012).

The 2016 Redskins (4,242) passing for 108 yards to break the team record for net passing yardage in a single season in team history (4,349 in 1989).

The Redskins recording 15 passing first downs to break the team record for passing first downs in a single season (217 in 1989).

The Redskins completing 20 passes to break the team record for completions in a single season (386 in 2015).

The Redskins recording a sack in a 23rd consecutive regular season game, dating back to last season. Washington’s active streak ranks first in the NFC and fourth in the NFL (Denver, 31; Oakland, 28; Cincinnati, 27).

The Redskins pushing a regular season sack streak to 23 games for the first time since a 30-game span across the 2008-10 seasons.

The Redskins (36) recording four sacks to record the team’s first 40-sack season since 2011.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (one) intercepting a pass to become the first member of the Redskins since Fred Smoot (2001- 03) to open a career with multiple interceptions in three straight seasons.

(one) intercepting a pass to become the first member of the Redskins since Fred Smoot (2001- 03) to open a career with multiple interceptions in three straight seasons. Quarterback Kirk Cousins adding to his team record 4,360 passing yards this season.

adding to his team record 4,360 passing yards this season. Cousins setting a new team record with his eighth 300-yard passing game this season. Cousins holds the existing team record with seven 300-yard passing games in both 2015 and 2016.

Cousins adding to his team records for career 300-yard passing games (19, including 18 in regular season play) and 400-yard passing games (three).

Cousins recording back-to-back 300-yard passing games for the fourth time this season (Weeks 1-2, 7-8 and 11-12).

Cousins (two) adding to his team record for 400-yard passing games in a single season.

Cousins recording his third 400-yard passing game this season to tie Philip Rivers (2013), Tony Romo (2012), Eli Manning (2011) and Dan Marino (1986) for the third-most 400-yard games in a single season in NFL history.

Cousins throwing eight passes to become the seventh player to reach 1,500 career attempts with the Redskins.

Cousins breaking his own single-season team record for passing attempts in a single season (543 in 2015) with his second pass on Saturday.

Cousins recording 15 completions to become the sixth player in team history with 1,000 career completions.

Cousins eclipsing his own team record for completions in a single season (379 in 2015) with 14 more completions.

Cousins throwing a touchdown pass in an 18th consecutive road game to tie Joe Theismann for the longest streak of road games with a passing touchdown (18 from 1982-85).

Cousins (23) throwing two touchdown passes to register the seventh 25-touchdown passing season in team history, joining Sonny Jurgensen (31 in 1967), himself (29 in 2015), Joe Theismann (29 in 1983), Jurgensen (28 in 1966), Mark Rypien (28 in 1991) and Sammy Baugh (25 in 1947).

Cousins (seven) rushing for a touchdown to tie Robert Griffin III, Eddie LeBaron, Mark Rypien and Norm Snead (eight each) for the fourth-most career rushing touchdowns by a Redskins quarterback.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder (828) accruing 172 more receiving yards in 2016 to become the fourth member of the Redskins to post a 1,000-yard receiving season within the first two years of an NFL career (Gary Clark in 1986, Charlie Brown in 1983 and Rod Gardner in 2002).

Crowder (seven in 2016) becoming the first Redskins wide receiver with eight touchdown receptions in a single season since Santana Moss in 2012. (Tight end Jordan Reed had 11 touchdown receptions in 2015.)

Crowder (seven in 2016) catching two touchdowns to become the first member of the Redskins to record nine touchdown receptions in a single season within the first two years of an NFL career.

Crowder (nine) recording his 10th career touchdown reception to become the fifth member of the Redskins to compile 10 touchdown receptions in the first two seasons of an NFL career (Charlie Brown, 16; Chris Cooley, 13; Gary Clark, 12; Rod Gardner, 12).

Crowder tying a single-season team record with his second punt return touchdown of the season (Brian Mitchell in 1991 and 1994, Mike Nelms in 1981, Bert Zagers in 1957 and John Williams in 1952).

Tight end Vernon Davis (502) chasing Dallas Clark and Frank Wycheck (505 each) for 10th on the NFL’s list of career receptions by a tight end.

Davis adding to his 57 career touchdown receptions, eighth most of any tight end in NFL history.

Davis catching three touchdowns to tie former Redskins great Jerry Smith (60) for sixth-most touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history.

Wide receiver Pierre Garçon extending his streak of consecutive regular season games played with a reception to 101, the fifth longest active streak in the NFL (Larry Fitzgerald, 193; Brandon Marshall, 158; Steve Smith Sr., 141; Michael Crabtree, 109). Seventy-two of the games in Garçon’s streak have come with Washington,the third-longest streak by a member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger.

Garçon (851) gaining 149 receiving yards to post the 29th 1,000-yard receiving season in team history.

Garçon posting his second 1,000-yard receiving season with the Redskins to join Gary Clark (five), Art Monk (five), Santana Moss (three), Henry Ellard (three), Ricky Sanders (two) and Bobby Mitchell (two) as the only players with multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons in team history.

Garçon (21) chasing No. 11 Rod Gardner (22) and No. 10 Michael Westbrook (24) on the team’s career receiving touchdowns list.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins adding to his existing single-season career highs in field goals (31) and points (123).

adding to his existing single-season career highs in field goals (31) and points (123). Hopkins (31) making three field goals to break Mark Moseley’s record (33 in 1983) for the most in a single season in team history.

Hopkins (123) chasing No. 6 Terry Allen (126 in 1996), No. 5 Chip Lohmiller (128 in 1989), No. 4 Lohmiller (131 in 1990), No. 3 John Riggins (144 in 1983) and No. 2 Lohmiller (149) on the franchise’s single-season scoring list.

Hopkins (237) scoring 13 points to become the 18th player in Redskins history (including both kickers and position players) to record 250 career points.

Hopkins (237) chasing No. 6. Sam Baker (253) on the franchise’s list of career points by a kicker.

Hopkins (56) chasing No. 6 Graham Gano (59) and No. 5 Kai Forbath (60) on the team’s list for career field goals made.

Hopkins kicking three or more field goals in a seventh game this season to tie Mark Moseley (seven in 1983) for the most threefield-goal games in a season in team history.

Hopkins recording a third four-field-goal game this year to tie Mark Moseley (three in 1983) and Chip Lohmiller (three in 1990) for the most games with four field goals in a single season in team history.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (491) catching nine passes to reach 500 career receptions.

Jackson (46) scoring four receiving touchdowns to reach 50 career receiving touchdowns.

Jackson (four) scoring his fifth career receiving touchdown of 80 yards or more to tie NFL records set by Derrick Alexander, Lance Alworth, Bob Hayes and Jerry Rice.

Jackson (22) recording a 60-plus-yard touchdown (including returns) to tie Jerry Rice (23) for the most total touchdowns of 60 yards or more in NFL history.

Jackson (26) recording a 50-plus-yard touchdown to tie Terrell Owens (27) for third in total touchdowns of 50 yards or more (including returns) in the NFL since the 1970 merger.

Jackson (10) recording his 12th 100-yard receiving game with the Redskins to tie Michael Westbrook (12) for seventh-most in team history.

Jackson tying the Redskins’ team record by recording three consecutive 100-yard games for the first time in his career.

Running back Robert Kelley recording a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.

recording a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. Kelley (six) chasing Nos. 3 Don Bosseler and Robert Griffin III (seven each) and No. 2 Skip Hicks (eight in 1998) on the team’s list of rushing touchdowns by a rookie.

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan starting his 95th consecutive game, the second-longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career.

starting his 95th consecutive game, the second-longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career. Kerrigan (58.5) posting 1.5 sacks to become the third member of the Redskins to record 60.0 sacks since the NFL adopted sacks as an official statistic in 1982 (Dexter Manley and Charles Mann).

Kerrigan (11.0) recording 2.5 sacks to tie his single-season career high of 13.5 sacks, set in 2014.

Kerrigan (11.0) chasing Nos. 8 Dave Butz (11.5 in 1983) and Charles Mann (11.5 in 1991) and No. 7 Marco Coleman (12.0 in 2000) on the team’s list of sacks in single season since 1982.

Linebacker Trent Murphy adding to his career-high 8.0 sacks this season after entering the year with 6.0 sacks in his first two NFL seasons from 2014-15.

adding to his career-high 8.0 sacks this season after entering the year with 6.0 sacks in his first two NFL seasons from 2014-15. Murphy (8.0) recording two sacks to give the Redskins multiple players with 10.0 sacks in a single season for the first time since 2009 (Andre Carter and Brian Orakpo, 11.0 each).

Cornerback Josh Norman (two) matching his single-season career high with his next forced fumble (three in 2015).

(two) matching his single-season career high with his next forced fumble (three in 2015). Tight end Jordan Reed (243) catching two passes to move past Don Warren (244) in team history for third-most career receptions by a tight end and 12th most career receptions by any player.

Reed (243) recording seven receptions to become the 12th player to catch 250 career passes as a member of the Redskins.

Reed (19) catching a touchdown to become the 16th player in team history to record 20 touchdown receptions with the Redskins.

Reed (19) catching a touchdown to surpass Clint Didier (19) for sole possession of fourth-most by a tight end in Redskins history.

Reed (19) chasing Jean Fugett (21) for third-most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in Redskins history.

Reed (six) scoring multiple receiving touchdowns to move past Santana Moss (six) for sole possession of the sixth-most games with multiple touchdown receptions by a member of the Redskins since 1960.

Reed continuing his strong career performance against the Bears. In two career games vs. Chicago, Reed has recorded 18 receptions on 18 targets for 254 yards with two touchdowns.

A WIN WOULD

… improve the Redskins to 8-6-1 this season.

… push the Redskins to 4-3-1 on the road this season and give Washington four road wins in a season for the first time since 2012 (five).

… make the Redskins 26-23-1 against the Bears all-time, including postseason play.

… move the Redskins to 12-11 all-time against the Bears in games played in Chicago.

… add to the Redskins’ current six-game winning streak against the Bears, Washington’s longest against any opponent.

… give the Redskins wins in four straight games at Soldier Field for the first time since the 1986-97 seasons.

… represent back-to-back road wins for Washington for the second time this season (Weeks 3 and 5).

… mark Head Coach Jay Gruden’s 21st victory with Washington, tying Bill McPeak for eighth in team history.

NOTABLE REDSKINS/BEARSCONNECTIONS

Former Bears On Redskins:

Quarterbacks Coach Matt Cavanaugh (1997-98, 13-14)

Defensive Backs Coach Perry Fewell (2005)

Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike Clark (2013-14)

LB Mason Foster (2015 offseason)

(2015 offseason) DL Ziggy Hood (2015)

(2015) WR Rashad Ross (2014)

Former Redskins on Bears:

Quarterbacks Coach Dave Ragone (2015)

Assistant Special Teams Coach Richard Hightower (2010-13)

WR Joshua Bellamy (2013)

TE Logan Paulsen (2010-15)

CB Tracy Porter (2014)

Redskins from the Illinois:



Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica (Tinley Park)

Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan (Chicago)

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry (Chicago)

Bears from the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:

Head Coach John Fox (Virginia Beach, Va.)

S Adrian Amos (Baltimore, Md.)

K Connor Barth (Arlington, Va.)

TE Daniel Brown (Windsor, Va.)

NT Eddie Goldman (Washington, D.C.)

S DeAndre Houston-Carson (Woodford, Va.)

T Bobby Massie (Lynchburg, Va.)

WR Eddie Royal (Alexandria, Va.)

Redskins who went to college in Illinois:



Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan (Benedictine University)

Bears who went to college in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:

TE Daniel Brown (James Madison)

S DeAndre Houston-Carson (William & Mary)

WR Eddie Royal (Virginia Tech)

Notable Pro Connections:

Notable College Connections: