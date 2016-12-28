2016 Game Information: Redskins-Giants

Series history, broadcast information, connections and more from Sunday’s Redskins-Giants 2016 regular season Week 17 matchup at FedExField in Landover, Md.

REGULAR SEASON WEEK 17

WASHINGTON REDSKINS (8-6-1) vs. NEW YORK GIANTS (10-5)

Sunday, Jan. 1 | 4:25 p.m. ET

FedExField (82,000) | Landover, Md.

The Washington Redskins enter Week 17 in pursuit of a playoff berth as the team prepares to host the New York Giants on New Year’s Day. Kickoff at FedExField is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Last week, the Redskins pushed their 2016 record to 8-6-1, guaranteeing the franchise back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1996-97. This week, the Redskins will attempt to secure a playoff berth in consecutive seasons for the first time since qualifying in three straight seasons from 1990-92.

The path to the postseason for Washington is relatively straightforward. The Redskins can earn the NFC’s second Wild Card berth with a victory against the Giants followed by any result in the Detroit/Green Bay prime-time game other than a tie. Washington’s berth would give the NFC East three playoff teams for the first time since 2007.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins was one of the stars of the Redskins’ 29-27 win against New York in Week 3, going 5-for-5 on field goal attempts. With his next field goal, Hopkins can break Mark Moseley’s team record (33 in 1983) for field goals in a single season.

SERIES HISTORY

–Redskins trail all-time series, 67-98-4

–Redskins trail all-time regular season series, 66-97-4

–Last meeting: Sept. 25, 2016 (29-27, WAS)

TELEVISION: FOX

–Joe Buck (play-by-play)

–Troy Aikman (color)

–Erin Andrews (sidelines)

RADIO: Redskins Radio Network

–Larry Michael (play-by-play)

–Sonny Jurgensen (color)

–Chris Cooley (analysis)

–Rick “Doc” Walker (sidelines)

Westwood One Sports

–John Sadak (play-by-play)

–Ross Tucker (color)

THE OPPONENT

The New York Giants enter Week 17 with a 10-5 record and locked into second place in the NFC East and the first Wild Card position in the NFC playoffs. The 10-5 campaign comes a year after a 6-10 season in which the Giants finished third in the NFC East. This season is the team’s first under Head Coach Ben McAdoo.

Now in his 13th NFL season, quarterback Eli Manning has completed 360- of-571 pass attempts (63.0 percent) this season for 3,857 yards with 26 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He has recorded a passer rating of 86.2 this season.

Running back Rashad Jennings leads the Giants in rushing attempts (163) and rushing yards (541) and is tied with running back Orleans Darkwa for the team lead in rushing touchdowns (two each). Rookie running back Paul Perkins ranks second on the team with 91 carries for 354 yards.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. leads the Giants in all receiving categories this season, adding 1,323 receiving yards on 96 receptions with 10 receiving touchdowns. Rookie wide receiver Sterling Shepard has contributed 62 receptions for 532 yards with eight touchdowns.

Safety Landon Collins has recorded a team-high 117 tackles (96 solo) this season, outpacing linebacker Jonathan Casillas, who has recorded 86 total tackles (58 solo). Collins also leads the Giants with five interceptions this season. Free agent signing Olivier Vernon has added a team-best 8.5 sacks this season.

Kicker Robbie Gould has converted 8-of-8 field goals and 19-of- 22 PATs since joining the Giants midseason. Punter Brad Wing has averaged 46.3 yards on 85 punts this season.

Wide receiver Dwayne Harris has served as the team’s primary return specialist in 2016. Harris has returned 22 kickoffs an average of 24.2 yards and has returned 23 punts with a 5.4-yard average.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

The Redskins earning their 25th postseason berth in franchise history.

The Redskins qualifying for postseason play in back-to-back seasons for the first time since a three-year streak from 1990-92.

The Redskins attempting to qualify for the playoffs after an 0-2 start for the second time in team history (1984).

The Redskins becoming the first team since the 2003 Philadelphia Eagles to qualify for the playoffs after opening a season 0-2 with both losses at home.

The Redskins winning their ninth game of the season to give the franchise nine wins in consecutive campaigns for the first time since a four-year stretch from 1989-92.

The Redskins recording their fifth home win this season. It would give the Redskins at least five home wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 1996-97 seasons.

The Redskins improving to 4-2 in NFC East play this season. It would give the Redskins at least four division wins in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 (both seasons in which the team played eight divisional games). The Redskins would post divisional winning percentages of .667 or better in back-to-back years for the first time since the 1982-83 seasons.

The Redskins and Giants meeting for the 170th time, including postseason play. The Giants are the Redskins’ most common opponent.

The Redskins scoring 20 points in an eighth consecutive division game, dating back to Week 16 of the 2015 season. It would be the team’s first eight-game streak with 20 points or more against NFC East foes since a nine-game streak across the 1999-2000 seasons.

The Redskins sweeping a season series with the Giants for the first time since 2011.

The Redskins attempting to earn a second consecutive home victory against the Giants for the first time since winning two straight across the 2011-12 seasons.

The Redskins improving upon their 46-36-2 all-time in regular season finales.

The Redskins seeking victories in consecutive regular season finales for the first time since the 2004-05 seasons.

The Redskins (6,170) gaining 84 yards to break the franchise record for total net yards in a single season (6,253 in 1989).

The Redskins (6.46) setting a single-season team record for yards per play (6.17 in 2012). The Redskins’ current yards per play average this season ranks ninth in the NFL since the 1970 merger.

The 2016 Redskins (411.3) attempting to become the first team in franchise history to average 400 yards per game. The Redskins can accomplish the feat with 230 more yards in Week 17.

The Redskins adding to their current team record by exceeding 300 yards of offense in a 20th consecutive regular season game, dating back to last season.

The Redskins setting a team record with their ninth 400-yard game of the season. The team’s eight 400-yard games this year are currently tied with the 2013 squad for the most in a single season in team history.

The Redskins improving upon their team-record three 500- yard games this season.

The Redskins recording their fourth 500-yard game this season to tie for the sixth-most in a season in NFL history.

The Redskins (385) completing two passes to break the team record for completions in a single season (386 in 2015).

The Redskins (329) tallying 25 first downs to break the team record for total first downs in a season (353 in 1983).

The Redskins (212) recording six passing first downs to break the team record for passing first downs in a single season (217 in 1989).

The Redskins (572) attempting 40 passes to break the team record for pass attempts in a season (611 in 2013).

The Redskins attempting to feature multiple 1,000-yard receivers for the first time since 1999 (Albert Connell and Michael Westbrook). The Redskins have three receivers within 175 yards of the mark: DeSean Jackson (971), Pierre Garçon (945) and Jamison Crowder (831). If all three meet the mark, it would be only the second time in team history the Redskins have had three 1,000-yard receivers (Gary Clark, Art Monk and Ricky Sanders in 1989).

(971), (945) and (831). If all three meet the mark, it would be only the second time in team history the Redskins have had three 1,000-yard receivers (Gary Clark, Art Monk and Ricky Sanders in 1989). The Redskins’ next 1,000-yard receiver recording the 29th 1,000-yard receiving season in team history.

The Redskins recording a sack in a 24th consecutive regular season game, dating back to last season. Washington’s active streak ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL (Cincinnati, 28).

The Redskins pushing a regular season sack streak to 24 games for the first time since a 30-game span across the 2008-10 seasons.

The Redskins recording a sack to give the team at least one sack in every game this season, the franchise’s first such accomplishment since 2009. It would mark the seventh time the team has accomplished the feat since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 (1982, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1996 and 2009).

The Redskins (37) recording three sacks to record the team’s first 40-sack season since 2011.

The Redskins posting multiple interceptions in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 8-9 of the 2013 season.

The Redskins ( 3) finishing back-to-back seasons with a positive turnover differential for the first time since a three-year stretch across the 1995-97 seasons. The Redskins were 5 in the category in 2015.

The Redskins turning the ball over zero times in back-to-back games for the second time this season (Weeks 11-12).

Head Coach Jay Gruden becoming the first Redskins coach to guide the team to consecutive postseason berths since Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs in 1990-92.

Gruden joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Ray Flaherty, George Allen and Joe Gibbs as the only coaches in team history to guide the team to at least two postseason berths in the first three seasons of a head coaching tenure.

Gruden winning his 22nd game with the Redskins to take sole possession of eighth-most in team history.

Safety Will Blackmon picking off a pass in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. » Cornerback Bashaud Breeland adding to his career-high three interceptions this season.

picking off a pass in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. » Cornerback adding to his career-high three interceptions this season. Breeland intercepting a pass in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 5-6 of the 2015 season.

Breeland or Josh Norman picking off two passes to become the first member of the Redskins since Darrell Green (two in 1993) to record multiple games with two or more interceptions in a single season. He would become the first member of the Redskins to post consecutive multi-interception games since Paul Krause in Weeks 11-12 of the 1964 season.

picking off two passes to become the first member of the Redskins since Darrell Green (two in 1993) to record multiple games with two or more interceptions in a single season. He would become the first member of the Redskins to post consecutive multi-interception games since Paul Krause in Weeks 11-12 of the 1964 season. Quarterback Kirk Cousins entering the game third in NFL history in completion percentage (65.9). Cousins reached the 1,500-attempt threshold needed to qualify in Week 16 at Chicago.

entering the game third in NFL history in completion percentage (65.9). Cousins reached the 1,500-attempt threshold needed to qualify in Week 16 at Chicago. Cousins adding to his team record 4,630 passing yards this season.

Cousins throwing for 370 yards to record the first 5,000-yard passing season in team history. Excluding other quarterbacks whose 2016 seasons may qualify pending the results of Week 17, it would be the ninth 5,000-yard season in NFL history.

Cousins (308.7) attempting to become the first quarterback in team history to average 300 passing yards per game in a season. Cousins can accomplish the feat with 170 more yards in Week 17. The previous record was 269.1, set by Mark Rypien in 1989.

Cousins setting a new team record with his eighth 300-yard passing game this season. Cousins holds the existing team record with seven 300-yard passing games in both 2015 and 2016.

Cousins adding to his team records for career 300-yard passing games (19, including 18 in regular season play) and 400-yard passing games (three).

Cousins (two) adding to his team record for 400-yard passing games in a single season.

Cousins recording his third 400-yard passing game this season to tie Philip Rivers (2013), Tony Romo (2012), Eli Manning (2011) and Dan Marino (1986) for the third-most 400-yard games in a single season in NFL history.

Cousins (24) throwing a touchdown pass to register the seventh 25-touchdown passing season in team history, joining Sonny Jurgensen (31 in 1967), himself (29 in 2015), Joe Theismann (29 in 1983), Jurgensen (28 in 1966), Mark Rypien (28 in 1991) and Sammy Baugh (25 in 1947).

Cousins starting his 16th regular season game for a second consecutive season to join Jason Campbell (2008-09), Mark Rypien (1991-92) and Joe Theismann (1983-84) as the only quarterbacks in team history to start 16 games in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins (nine) rushing for a touchdown to tie Joe Theismann (10) for the second-most career rushing touchdowns by a Redskins quarterback.

Cousins rushing for a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 14-15 of the 2015 season.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder entering the game as the NFL’s leader in punt return average (13.1). He will attempt to become the first member of the Redskins to lead the NFL in punt return average since Brian Mitchell in 1994 (14.1).

Crowder (831) accruing 169 receiving yards in 2016 to become the fourth member of the Redskins to post a 1,000-yard receiving season within the first two years of an NFL career (Gary Clark in 1986, Charlie Brown in 1983 and Rod Gardner in 2002).

Crowder (seven in 2016) becoming the first Redskins wide receiver with eight touchdown receptions in a single season since Santana Moss in 2012. (Tight end Jordan Reed had 11 touchdown receptions in 2015.)

had 11 touchdown receptions in 2015.) Crowder (seven in 2016) catching two touchdowns to become the first member of the Redskins to record nine touchdown receptions in a single season within the first two years of an NFL career.

Crowder (nine) recording his 10th career touchdown reception to become the fifth member of the Redskins to compile 10 touchdown receptions in the first two seasons of an NFL career (Charlie Brown, 16; Chris Cooley, 13; Gary Clark, 12; Rod Gardner, 12).

Crowder tying a single-season team record with his second punt return touchdown of the season (Brian Mitchell in 1991 and 1994, Mike Nelms in 1981, Bert Zagers in 1957 and John Williams in 1952).

Tight end Vernon Davis (503) chasing Dallas Clark and Frank Wycheck (505 each) for 10th on the NFL’s list of career receptions by a tight end.

(503) chasing Dallas Clark and Frank Wycheck (505 each) for 10th on the NFL’s list of career receptions by a tight end. Davis adding to his 57 career touchdown receptions, eighth most of any tight end in NFL history. » Davis catching three touchdowns to tie former Redskins great Jerry Smith (60) for sixth-most touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history.

Wide receiver Pierre Garçon extending his streak of consecutive regular season games played with a reception to 102, the fifthlongest active streak in the NFL (Larry Fitzgerald, 194; Brandon Marshall, 159; Steve Smith Sr., 142; Michael Crabtree, 110). Seventythree of the games in Garçon’s streak have come with Washington, the third-longest streak by a member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger.

Garçon (945) gaining 55 receiving yards to reach 1,000 receiving yards this season.

Garçon and/or DeSean Jackson posting his second 1,000- yard receiving season with the Redskins to join Gary Clark (five), Art Monk (five), Santana Moss (three), Henry Ellard (three), Ricky Sanders (two) and Bobby Mitchell (two) as the only players with multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons in team history.

Garçon (21) chasing No. 11 Rod Gardner (22) and No. 10 Michael Westbrook (24) on the team’s career receiving touchdowns list. » Kicker Dustin Hopkins adding to his existing single-season career highs in field goals (33) and points (134).

Hopkins (33) breaking Mark Moseley’s record (33 in 1983) for the most in a single season in team history with his next field goal.

Hopkins (134) chasing No. 3 John Riggins (144 in 1983) and No. 2 Chip Lohmiller (149) on the franchise’s single-season scoring list.

Hopkins (248) scoring two points to become the 18th player in Redskins history (including both kickers and position players) to record 250 career points.

Hopkins (248) chasing No. 6. Sam Baker (253) on the franchise’s list of career points by a kicker.

Hopkins (58) chasing No. 6 Graham Gano (59) and No. 5 Kai Forbath (60) on the team’s list for career field goals made.

Hopkins kicking three or more field goals in a seventh game this season to tie Mark Moseley (seven in 1983) for the most three-field-goal games in a season in team history.

Hopkins recording a third four-field-goal game this year to tie Mark Moseley (three in 1983) and Chip Lohmiller (three in 1990) for the most games with four field goals in a single season in team history.

Hopkins (five) kicking his sixth career field goal of 50 yards or more to take sole possession of third-most in team history.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (496) catching four passes to become the 16th active player to reach 500 career receptions.

Jackson (971) gaining 29 receiving yards to post the fifth 1,000-yard season of his career, including his second with Washington (2014).

Jackson setting a Redskins record by recording a fourth consecutive 100-yard receiving game.

Jackson (12) recording his 13th 100-yard receiving game with the Redskins to move past Michael Westbrook (12) for sole possession of seventh-most in team history.

Jackson (46) scoring four receiving touchdowns to reach 50 career receiving touchdowns.

Jackson (four) scoring his fifth career receiving touchdown of 80 yards or more to tie NFL records set by Derrick Alexander, Lance Alworth, Bob Hayes and Jerry Rice.

Jackson (22) recording a 60-plus-yard touchdown (including returns) to tie Jerry Rice (23) for the most total touchdowns of 60 yards or more in NFL history.

Jackson (26) recording a 50-plus-yard touchdown to tie Terrell Owens (27) for third in total touchdowns of 50 yards or more (including returns) in the NFL since the 1970 merger.

Running back Robert Kelley (six) chasing Nos. 3 Don Bosseler and Robert Griffin III (seven each) and No. 2 Skip Hicks (eight in 1998) on the team’s list of rushing touchdowns by a rookie.

(six) chasing Nos. 3 Don Bosseler and Robert Griffin III (seven each) and No. 2 Skip Hicks (eight in 1998) on the team’s list of rushing touchdowns by a rookie. Kelley (671) staying atop the Redskins’ leaderboard for rushing yards in 2016 to mark the third time in the last six seasons that a rookie has led the Redskins in rushing (Alfred Morris in 2012, Roy Helu Jr. in 2011).

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan becoming the first member of the Redskins to start all 16 games in each of the first six seasons of an NFL career since the adoption of the 16-game schedule in 1978. (Note: Jon Jansen started all 16 games in the first six seasons in which he played from 1999-2005 but missed the 2004 season with an injury).

becoming the first member of the Redskins to start all 16 games in each of the first six seasons of an NFL career since the adoption of the 16-game schedule in 1978. (Note: Jon Jansen started all 16 games in the first six seasons in which he played from 1999-2005 but missed the 2004 season with an injury). Kerrigan starting his 96th consecutive game, the second-longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career.

Kerrigan (58.5) posting 1.5 sacks to become the third member of the Redskins to record 60.0 sacks since the NFL adopted sacks as an official statistic in 1982 (Dexter Manley and Charles Mann).

Kerrigan (11.0) recording 2.5 sacks to tie his single-season career high of 13.5 sacks, set in 2014.

Kerrigan (11.0) chasing Nos. 8 Dave Butz (11.5 in 1983) and Charles Mann (11.5 in 1991) and No. 7 Marco Coleman (12.0 in 2000) on the team’s list of sacks in single season since 1982.

Linebacker Trent Murphy adding to his career-high 8.0 sacks this season after entering the year with 6.0 sacks in his first two NFL seasons from 2014-15.

adding to his career-high 8.0 sacks this season after entering the year with 6.0 sacks in his first two NFL seasons from 2014-15. Murphy (8.0) recording two sacks to give the Redskins multiple players with 10.0 sacks in a single season for the first time since 2009 (Andre Carter and Brian Orakpo, 11.0 each).

Cornerback Josh Norman (three) tying his single-season career high with his next interception (four in 2015).

Norman recording an interception in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 3-4 of the 2015 season.

Norman (two) matching his single-season career high with his next forced fumble (three in 2015).

Tight end Jordan Reed (243) catching two passes to move past Don Warren (244) in team history for third-most career receptions by a tight end and 12th-most career receptions by any player.

Reed (243) recording seven receptions to become the 12th player to catch 250 career passes as a member of the Redskins.

Reed (19) catching a touchdown to become the 16th player in team history to record 20 touchdown receptions with the Redskins.

Reed (19) catching a touchdown to surpass Clint Didier (19) for sole possession of fourth-most by a tight end in Redskins history.

Reed (19) chasing Jean Fugett (21) for third-most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in Redskins history.

Reed (six) scoring multiple receiving touchdowns to move past Santana Moss (six) for sole possession of the sixth-most games with multiple touchdown receptions by a member of the Redskins since 1960.

Guard Brandon Scherff starting his 16th game this season to join Chris Samuels (2000-01) and Jon Jansen (1999-2000) as the only Redskins offensive linemen to open their careers by starting 16 games in each of their first two NFL seasons.

A WIN WOULD

… improve the Redskins to 9-6-1 this season.

… potentially qualify the Redskins for their 25th postseason berth in team history and give them back-to-back berths for the first time since a three-year streak from 1990-92.

… give the franchise nine wins in consecutive campaigns for the first time since a four-year stretch from 1989-92.

… push the Redskins to 5-3 at home this season and give the Redskins at least five home wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 1996-97 seasons.

… improve the Redskins to 4-2 in NFC East play this season and give them at least four division wins in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 (both seasons in which the team played eight divisional games).

… sweep the season series against the Giants for the Redskins for the first time since 2011.

… represent home victories for the Redskins against the Giants in back-to-back years for the first time since the 2011-12 seasons.

… mark Head Coach Jay Gruden’s 22nd victory with Washington, pushing him past Bill McPeak for sole possession of eighth-most in team history

NOTABLE REDSKINS/GIANTS CONNECTIONS

Former Giants On Redskins:

Quarterbacks Coach Matt Cavanaugh (1990-91)

Defensive Backs Coach Perry Fewell (2010-14)

Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard (1997-05)

S Will Blackmon (2010-11)

DL Cullen Jenkins (2013-15)

Former Redskins on Giants:

Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo (1983)

LB Keenan Robinson (2012-15)

DT Robert Thomas (2014, Practice Squad)

Redskins from the New York/New Jersey area:



Giants from the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:

Asst. Special Teams Coach Dwayne Stukes (Portsmouth, Va.)

RB Rashad Jennings (Lynchburg, Va.)

DE Kerry Wynn (Louisa, Va.)

Redskins who went to college in New York/New Jersey area:



Linebackers Coach Greg Manusky (Colgate)

Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica (Army)

Giants who went to college in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:

Assistant Special Teams Coach Dwayne Stukes (Virginia)

RB Rashad Jennings (Liberty)

DE Kerry Wynn (Richmond)

Notable Pro Connections:

Head Coach Jay Gruden (2008), Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry (2009), Offensive Coordinator Sean McVay (2008) and Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard (2008-09) worked with Giants QB Josh Johnson for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head Coach Jay Gruden (2006-08), Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry (2006, 09), Offensive Coordinator Sean McVay (2008) and Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard (2006-09) worked with Giants Assistant Special Teams Coordinator Dwayne Stukes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head Coach Jay Gruden worked with Giants CB Leon Hall (2011- 13) and QB Josh Johnson (2013) for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Defensive Backs Coach Perry Fewell worked with Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2002.

LB Mason Foster worked with Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-13.

worked with Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-13. Outside Linebackers Coach Greg Manusky worked with Giants Offensive Line Coach Mike Solari for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1997-99.

Outside Linebackers Coach Greg Manusky (2010), TE Vernon Davis (2010-14), DE Ricky Jean Francois (2010-12) and QB Colt McCoy (2013) worked with Giants Offensive Line Coach Mike Solari for the San Francisco 49ers.

(2010-12) and QB (2013) worked with Giants Offensive Line Coach Mike Solari for the San Francisco 49ers. Outside Linebackers Coach Greg Manusky worked with Giants Quarterbacks Coach Frank Cignetti Jr. for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1999.

Outside Linebackers Coach Greg Manusky and TE Vernon Davis worked with Giants Quarterbacks Coach Frank Cignetti Jr. for the San Francisco 49ers in 2007.

Outside Linebackers Coach Greg Manusky, CB Greg Toler and DE Ricky Jean Francois worked with Giants LB Kelvin Sheppard for the Indianapolis Colts in 2013.

and DE Ricky Jean Francois worked with Giants LB Kelvin Sheppard for the Indianapolis Colts in 2013. Assistant Special Teams Coach Bradford Banta worked with Giants Cornerbacks Coach Tim Walton for the Detroit Lions from 2009-12. Defensive Quality Control Chad Grimm worked with Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie for the Arizona Cardinals from 2009-10.

Quarterbacks Coach Matt Cavanaugh worked with Giants Safeties Coach Dave Merritt for the Arizona Cardinals from 1994-95.

Offensive Quality Control Shane Waldron worked with Giants Defensive Line Coach Patrick Graham for the New England Patriots in 2009.

Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan (2012-14), Tight Ends Coach Wes Phillips (2011-13) and Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry (2014) worked with Giants WR Dwayne Harris for the Dallas Cowboys.

Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica (2012-13) and Quarterbacks Coach Matt Cavanaugh (2012) worked with Giants DT Damon Harrison for the New York Jets.

T Ty Nsekhe worked with Giants Quarterbacks Coach Frank Cignetti Jr. and Giants CB Janoris Jenkins for the St. Louis Rams from 2012-13.

TE Vernon Davis worked with Giants Wide Receivers Coach Adam Henry for the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.

S Will Blackmon (2006-09) and DL Cullen Jenkins (2006-10) worked with Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo for the Green Bay Packers.

LB Mason Foster played with Giants LB Jonathan Casillas and Giants RB Bobby Rainey for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2013- 14.

TE Vernon Davis played with Giants QB Josh Johnson for the San Francisco 49ers in 2014.

CB Josh Norman played with Giants WR Tavarres King for the Carolina Panthers in 2013.

LB Mason Foster played with Giants WR Tavarres King for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014.

G Shawn Lauvao played with Giants RB Bobby Rainey for the Cleveland Browns in 2013.

WR DeSean Jackson and DL Cullen Jenkins played with Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2011- 12.

S Duke Ihenacho played with Giants CB Dominique RodgersCromartie for the Denver Broncos in 2013.

