2016 NFL Hot Seat: Reasons To Keep or Cut Every Coach

The year isn’t even over yet and already three head coaches have been fired. Who could the 2016 NFL hot seat possible claim in the next week?

At present there are four other coaches around the league who are considered in danger of losing their jobs. Some appear safer than others but a lot can change following the last game of the season. Each coach has offered reasons to get fired, but they also bring reasons to stay. Where do they each sit at the present time. Here is a breakdown for each of the big names in question.

Chicago Bears: John Fox

Why keep: Two things that haven’t changed about Fox over the years? For one he’s still adept at motivating his players. Despite constant losing, the Bears have continued to play all of their opponents tough. Also Fox remains quite the recruiter in terms of free agents and quality assistant coaches. Akiem Hick has become a prime example for one and Vic Fangio the other. There is value in having that around.

Why cut: The Bears are in a transition period at quarterback. They need a coaching staff that knows how to develop one. Fox is going to be 62-years old in 2017 and he’s never molded a successful quarterback from the draft in 14 years as a head coach. Then of course there is the fact the team took a step back this season, going from 6-10 to either 3-13 or 4-12. Injuries and suspensions also spiked considerably under his watch. There just hasn’t been a lot to get excited about with him.

San Diego Chargers: Mike McCoy

Why keep: The past two years have been purgatory for McCoy in terms of injuries. The Chargers roster was decimated in 2015 and again this year. He’s in arguably the toughest division in football, keeps producing top 10 offenses, and to top it off is having to deal with the franchise preparing to leave town for a new home. Never mind the fact that most of the losses this season were by a touchdown or less. It’s not like the team has quit on him. The breaks just aren’t falling his way.

Why cut: Missing the playoffs for three-straight seasons is the typical grounds for a coach losing his job. McCoy has fulfilled that. Injuries are a big cause of the issues but they’re also not an excuse. Every team has injury problems but many of them find ways to adjust. McCoy just hasn’t been able to. Perhaps the best way to excite the new fans in Los Angeles, presuming that’s where the Chargers go, is bringing in a new coach.

Indianapolis Colts: Chuck Pagano

Why keep: Take one look at the Colts roster. Where are the stars? Where is the depth? It doesn’t exist. This team has survived for so long on the singular talents of quarterback Andrew Luck and a few other individual standouts. The fact that Chuck Pagano keeps them competitive in the division can’t be understated and point the finger at GM Ryan Grigson for the lingering problems. Pagano did get them to three-straight playoff appearances.

Why cut: For all the motivational capability Pagano has, his teams have looked woefully unprepared against the elite of the AFC time and time again. New England, Pittsburgh and Kansas City have all taken turns handing the Colts some pretty ugly losses. While the roster isn’t great, those types of losses speak to a lack of readiness and adjustment. Those fall at the feet of the head coach.

San Francisco 49ers: Chip Kelly

Why keep: Jim Harbaugh must be laughing so hard right now. GM Trent Baalke made the power play to get him fired in San Francisco and the team has gone straight down the tube since that happened. The constant mismanagement of the roster has become more apparent with each passing week. Chip Kelly inherited a miserable situation and it’s hard to blame him for a ship that was already sinking. He deserves a change to get things turned around.

More from NFL Mocks

Why cut: Odds are the 49ers are going to finish 2-14. That is the worst record the team will have had since the late 1970s. It’s also not a record that most head coaches survive, even if it is their first year. Kelly has shown a consistent capacity to not get the absolute best from his players on numerous occasions. He still can’t coach defense and even his once highly-touted offense pulls disappearing acts at times. Is talent really to blame for all of that?

This article originally appeared on