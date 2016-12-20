2016 Pro Bowl Ravens

The NFL announced Tuesday that four Baltimore Ravens were voted to the Pro Bowl for their standout performances during the 2016 season. FB Kyle Juszczyk (first), LB C.J. Mosley (second), K Justin Tucker (second) and G Marshal Yanda (sixth) have been selected to play in the NFL’s annual All-Star game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 in Orlando, Fla.

The 2017 Pro Bowl will feature a return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format following three years using a revised, “unconferenced” format.

Below are the Ravens’ 2016 Pro Bowlers for the AFC squad:

FB KYLE JUSZCZYK – First Pro Bowl

A 2013 fourth-round draft pick, Juszczyk becomes another Ravens’ “homegrown” Pro Bowler. This season, he leads the NFL in receptions (33) and receiving yards (255) by a fullback, while he has also helped RB Terrance West rush for a career-high 729 yards and five touchdowns.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by my peers, coaches and fans as the AFC representative at fullback,” Juszczyk stated. “So much credit goes to the talented backs running behind me, the dominant offensive line in front of me and a skillful quarterback throwing me the ball.”

LB C.J. MOSLEY – Second Pro Bowl

Earning his second Pro Bowl in the past three seasons, Mosley, Baltimore’s 2014 first-round draft choice, ranks third on the team with 72 tackles. He has also posted three interceptions – which tie (three players) for the NFL lead among linebackers – seven passes defensed and one forced fumble. Mosley has been a catalyst for Baltimore’s fifth-ranked defense, which has also permitted the NFL’s second-fewest rushing yards (82.1 ypg) in 2016.

“It’s an honor and blessing to be voted into the Pro Bowl by our great fans, coaches and peers in the league,” Mosley said. “I am extremely thankful for my teammates and coaches, and that I have an opportunity to once again represent the Baltimore Ravens.”

K JUSTIN TUCKER – Second Pro Bowl

Earning his second-career Pro Bowl, Tucker has produced one of the best seasons ever by a kicker. The NFL’s most accurate kicker of all time (89.6%), he is 33-of-34 (NFL-high 97.1%) on field goal attempts and 25-of-25 on PATs this season. (Tucker’s lone miss was a blocked kick.) A perfect 10-for-10 from 50 yards and beyond, Tucker is currently tied (Blair Walsh, 2012) for the most 50-plus FGs made in NFL single-season history. Amazingly, an NFL-high 22 of Tucker’s 33 FGs made have come from at least 40 yards. Prior to it ending in Week 14’s game at New England, Tucker produced a streak of 35-consecutive FGs made, tying for the fifth-longest stretch of all time.

“I feel incredibly humbled and honored to be selected to my second Pro Bowl and to have the opportunity to represent the Baltimore Ravens in Orlando,” Tucker stated. “Thank you to the players and coaches across the league for their votes, and an especially big ‘thank you’ goes out to the fans for making this all possible.

“I am very fortunate to work directly with true professionals on a daily basis. Morgan Cox is the best long snapper in football, and Sam Koch is the best punter and holder in football. We believe in working hard, we believe in each other, and we care deeply about becoming the best football players we can be. We have excellent coaches in Jerry Rosburg and Randy Brown, supporting us in all that we do, and I couldn’t be more grateful to work with such great people. They bring out the best in me every single day.”

G MARSHAL YANDA – Sixth Pro Bowl

Earning his sixth-consecutive Pro Bowl, Yanda continues to cement himself as the top interior lineman in Ravens history and one of the NFL’s best overall players since entering the league in 2007. Yanda’s six Pro Bowl invites now tie OLB Terrell Suggs for fourth most in team history and are second among offensive linemen only to Hall of Fame T Jonathan Ogden (11). In addition to blocking for RB Terrance West, who has produced a career-high 729 rushing yards, Yanda has helped QB Joe Flacco post the NFL’s fifth-most passing yards (3,788) and 19 touchdowns. Though he typically plays right guard, Yanda, considered one of Baltimore’s toughest players, moved seamlessly to left guard midway through the season to help combat a shoulder injury.

“I am very honored to be voted into the Pro Bowl,” Yanda stated. “I want to thank my teammates and coaches for all the hard work we put in together. Football is the ultimate team sport, and simply put, you don’t do anything in this league on your own.”



SECOND ALTERNATES

Four Ravens were named Pro Bowl second alternates, meaning the following could be invited to play in the game if players on the Pro Bowl roster are unable to attend due to injury or an appearance in the Super Bowl:

TE Dennis Pitta :

Pitta, who has twice overcome breaking/dislocating his hip and, at times, thought he would never play again, returned to action in 2016 and has performed incredibly well. He ranks third in the NFL in catches by a tight end (67), while he ties (Coby Fleener) for 11th in receiving yards (563).

OLB Terrell Suggs:

Coming off a torn Achilles that sidelined him for most of 2015, Suggs has returned this season to produce team highs in sacks (eight) and forced fumbles (three). Adding 33 total tackles for the NFL’s fifth-ranked defense, the Ravens’ defensive leader has played valiantly the past seven games with a torn biceps he sustained in Week 6.

S Eric Weddle :

In his first year as a Raven, Weddle has produced a team-high four interceptions and 81 tackles (second on the team). He is one of two NFL defenders (Landon Collins) with at least four picks and one sack in 2016, while his four thefts tie (three players) for third most among NFL safeties.

NT Brandon Williams :

This season, Williams’ 46 total tackles rank third among all NFL nose tackles, and he has been a major force behind Baltimore’s No. 2 run defense. Williams, who was a third-round pick in 2013, played perhaps his best game of 2016 in Week 7 at NYJ when he racked up eight tackles, one sack and one blocked FG attempt.