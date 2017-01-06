2016 Regular Season Snap Counts: Defense

Check out how many defensive snap counts Washington Redskins players appeared on during the 2016 regular season.

Signed in April after surprisingly hitting the open mark after the Carolina Panthers rescinded his franchise tag, cornerback Josh Norman led the Washington Redskins’ defense in snaps during the 2016 season with 1,059.

Starting Mike linebacker and defensive captain Will Compton appeared on the most snaps among linebackers (938) while defensive end Chris Baker once again the defensive line in plays appeared on with 675.

Below is the complete list of offensive snap counts from the season along with some nuggets of info:

–Norman was the only defensive player for the Redskins over the last two seasons to appear on more than 1,000 defensive snaps, as safety Dashon Goldson led the unit in appearances during the 2015 season with 970.

–While Kerrigan appeared on 99 less defensive snaps this season, the Purdue product recorded 11 sacks and was named to the 2017 Pro Bowl.

–On Feb. 3, 2016, the Redskins made a quiet Reserve/Future contract signing with Hood, a former first-round pick of the Steelers. After appearing in just two games with the Chicago Bears during the 2015 season, Hood started 14 games for the Redskins and collected 33 tackles (one sack) along with three passes defensed and a fumbled forced.

–Murphy, meanwhile, was fitted for a move to defensive end during the offseason but was pushed back into an outside linebacker role during training camp. Despite the movement (and the need to add weight and then work it back off), Murphy actually appeared on more defensive snaps this season (675 to 672) and recorded a career-high nine sacks.

–Despite only starting 10 games, Ihenacho led all safeties in defensive snaps with 636.

–Of the rookies, Fuller appeared on the most snaps with 478 while Cravens – who appeared in 11 games – totaled 297. Cravens, of course, was used as a situational player but is expected to move to safety during his second season in Washington.