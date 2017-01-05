2016 Regular Season Snap Counts: Offense

Check out how many offensive snap counts Washington Redskins players appeared on during the 2016 regular season.

The Washington Redskins had three players play more than 1,000 offensive snaps during the 2016 regular season, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins who appeared on all 1,063 plays for the unit.

Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff (1,047) and right tackle Morgan Moses (1,021) also were in on more than 96 percent of offensive plays this season.

Below is the complete list of offensive snap counts from the season along with some nuggets of info:

–Cousins was one of only four quarterbacks this season (Eli Manning, Drew Brees and Matthew Stafford) to play 100 percent of a team’s offensive snap counts. Backup Colt McCoy was active for all 16 games but didn’t take a single snap.

–Scherff and Moses, meanwhile, recorded more than 1,000 snaps for the second straight season. Since being selected with the No. 5-overall pick in 2015, Scherff has appeared on all but 17 offensive snaps over the last two seasons.

–The Redskins had three different running backs record at least 200 snaps, led by Thompson’s 489. While Kelley didn’t appear much early in the season as the team’s No. 3 running back, the rookie eventually supplanted Jones as the starter and would go on to rush for more than 700 yards with six rushing scores.

–Garçon appeared on the exact same number of snaps in 2016 as he did in 2015 (808).

–Nsekhe saw the biggest jump in snaps played from last season to this season, as he appeared on just 193 offensive snaps last year.

–Doctson, the team’s No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, appeared on 31 offensive snaps before being placed on Injured Reserve. He caught a 57-yard pass from Cousins in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.

–Bates, an outside linebacker, appeared on five plays as a fullback before being placed on Injured Reserve as well.