2016 Regular Season Snap Counts: Special Teams

Check out how many special team snap counts Washington Redskins players appeared on during the 2016 regular season.

The Redskins had 18 different players record at least 100 special teams snap counts in 2016, led by second-year players Houston Bates and Deshazor Everett . Free agent signing Terence Garvin , meanwhile, led the unit in tackles.

–Even though he torn his ACL during the Redskins’ Week 14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Bates led the Redskins in special teams snap counts this year, filling the void left in the wake of season-ending injuries suffered by expected unit leaders Niles Paul, Kedric Golston and David Bruton Jr.

–Dustin Hopkins finished the season by making a single-season franchise record 34 field goals, surpassing the previous mark of 33 set by Mark Moseley in 1983. Hopkins was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September, after converting all 11 of his field goal tries in the first three games of the season.

–Jamison Crowder’s breakout sophomore season wasn’t complete without a 12.1-yard punt return average, the best by a member of the Redskins since 2001 (12.5, Eric Metcalf). His first career punt return touchdown came against the Baltimore Ravens when he sprinted down the field for an 85-yard touchdown.

–Terence Garvin led the unit in tackles with 16, while Martrell Spaight (12), Deshazor Everett (12) and Duke Ihenacho (10) also collected double-digit totals.

–Preston Smith recorded his first field goal block against the Chicago Bears in Week 16, while Tress Way successfully completed a fake punt play for 31 yards against the New York Giants Week 3.