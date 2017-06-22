2017-18: Ducks release regular-season schedule

The Anaheim Ducks finally get to open a season at home.
The club will host Arizona on Thursday, Oct. 5 … the first time in seven years that the Ducks will kick off a campaign at the Honda Center.
The Ducks, along with the rest of the NHL, released their full regular-season schedules on Thursday.
Heyoooo, it’s that time of year again: The #NHLDucks 2017-18 schedule has been released! https://t.co/6NAr9EQ71y pic.twitter.com/g9aTyRd4Uj
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 22, 2017
Broadcast information on Prime Ticket & FOX Sports West will be released on a different date.
Click here for the Ducks’ complete 2017-18 regular-season slate.
Click here for ticket information.