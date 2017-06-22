2017-18: Ducks release regular-season schedule

The Anaheim Ducks finally get to open a season at home.

The club will host Arizona on Thursday, Oct. 5 … the first time in seven years that the Ducks will kick off a campaign at the Honda Center.

The Ducks, along with the rest of the NHL, released their full regular-season schedules on Thursday.

Broadcast information on Prime Ticket & FOX Sports West will be released on a different date.

Click here for the Ducks’ complete 2017-18 regular-season slate.

Click here for ticket information.