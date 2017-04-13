2017 Draft Profile: OLB Takkarist McKinley

OLB Takkarist McKinley

Size: 6-foot-2, 250 pounds

2016 stats: 61 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles

Career stats: 99 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 10 passes defensed, six forced fumbles

Combine stats: 4.59 40-yard dash, 24 bench press reps, 33-inch vertical jump, 122-inch broad jump

Background: McKinley had a monster senior season at UCLA, earning himself first-team All-Pac 12 honors. McKinley has a great motor and his athleticism was on full display with an impressive combine workout. McKinley participated in all the combine drills despite a torn labrum in his shoulder, which he played through last season. He underwent shoulder surgery after the combine, and that procedure will keep him sidelined during offseason practices. McKinley would give the Ravens a talented young pass rusher, and he could eventually take the place of outside linebacker Terrell Suggs . Off the field, McKinley has an impressive personal story of overcoming a difficult upbringing to get in position to become an NFL player. At the combine, McKinley shared with reporters that he promised his grandmother right before her death that he would go to college and eventually make it to the NFL, and that conversation continues to drive him.

Strengths: “Relentless worker bee on the field. Refuses to give offensive tackles a snap to catch their breath. Not a content player and is always charging towards the ball. Plus closing burst to sideline enables contain. Makes as many effort plays as anyone in the Pac 12. Unusually adept at bouncing off of blocks and maintaining play focus. Good stop/start change of direction talent. Long strides eat up ground in space… Combines speed with long arms for increased tackle radius. Became a playmaker. Saw 36 percent of his tackles come within two yards or less of line of scrimmage while sack total spiked considerably. Spins out of wash down blocks to work back towards the play. Consistently stuffs cut attempts. Raw, but pass rush flashes some speed to power. Pass rush counters fueled by lateral agility and effort.” – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Weaknesses: “Stronger than he looks but lacks the bulk and power to hold up as a full-time defensive end in the NFL. Lacks the frame to add much weight, possessing a tapered frame, including narrow hips and relatively thin legs. Limited leg drive as a bull rusher and can get tied up by tight ends and even fullbacks who hit him square. Allows his pad level to rise as he tires and gets too far over his skis, at times, making him off-balance and too easily knocked off his feet. Could use to gain greater upper body strength as too often runners are able to break through his arm tackles.” – Rob Rang, CBS Sports