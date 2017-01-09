2017 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: 2016 leaders and trends to remember

Considering most fantasy football owners can’t remember what they ate for dinner last night, I have to imagine recalling 16 weeks of 2016 fantasy football production will be a challenge come July and August. So, to help strengthen owners’ muscle memory as they prep for 2017 fantasy football drafts six months from now, here is the second half of my 2016 fantasy football Cliffs’ Notes diary (Read 2016 Fantasy Football Diary: Part I).

2016 Fantasy Football Leaders & Trends Diary: Weeks 9-16

All fantasy points mentioned are PPR

Do You Remember in Week 9 …

Melvin Gordon rushed for a career-high 196 yards on 32 carries against the Titans? He also caught four passes for 65 yards.

Latavius Murray carried the ball 20 times for the first time in 2016? He rushed for 114 yards with three touchdowns against the Broncos.

Kapri Bibbs 69-yard touchdown reception?

Mike Evans’ sees season-high 17 targets (tie), catches season-high 11 balls, for season-high 150 yards with two touchdowns?

Robert Woods’ shares soar after he scores 26.2 fantasy points via 10 receptions for 162 yards at Seattle? Woods would score 28.1 fantasy points the rest of the season.

Jason Witten records first 100-yard game since 2013? He caught 8 passes for 134 with a touchdown – his second in as many weeks – against the Browns. Cleveland ranked among the worst in the NFL is stopping opposing tight ends.

Lance Kendricks was targeted a season-high 12 times?

Jimmy Graham scores 30.3 fantasy points against the Bills? He caught 8-8 passes for 100+ yards with two touchdowns. He’s back! Or is he?

Do You Remember in Week 10 …

Ryan Mathews scored 29.9 fantasy points after averaging only seven fantasy points per game in his previous four starts?

LeGarrette Blount scored three touchdowns against the Seahawks? Blount scored at least one touchdown in eight out of the first nine Patriots’ games – 12 total.

C.J. Prosise scored 22.3 fantasy points and fantasy owners lost their minds? He played one more regular season game before a shoulder injury sidelined him.

Twelve receivers recorded more than 100 receiving yards?

J.J. Nelson was named the Cardinals WR-2? He averaged less than three fantasy points per game Weeks 10-12.

Delanie Walker scored season-high 27.4 fantasy points? He scored double-digit fantasy points in nine games last season.

Do You Remember in Week 11 …

Rob Kelley, Rashad Jennings, Tim Hightower, James White, James Starks, and Jamize Olawale all ranked RB-1 (12-team leagues)?

Kelly was the only running back to score more than one rushing touchdown?

Gio Bernard averaged 12.7 fantasy points per game Weeks 5-11? Bernard tore his ACL in Week 11 and was lost for the season.

Dion Lewis returned and scored 7.9 fantasy points?

Twenty-six different receivers caught a touchdown pass?

Pierre Garcon scored season-high 23.6 fantasy points against the Packers via six receptions for 116 yards with a touchdown?

Jamison Crowder posted 100+ receiving yards for the third time in four games?

Rishard Matthews caught season-high (tie) nine balls for season-high 122 yards?

Jared Cook breaks out for six receptions, 105 yards and a touchdown against the Redskins? He averaged 6.7 fantasy points the final six games of the regular season.

Do You Remember in Week 12 …

Colin Kaepernick scored 42.1 fantasy points against the Dolphins?

Trevor Siemian scored 38.7 fantasy points against the Chiefs?

Tyreek Hill scored a receiving, rushing and special team touchdown against the Broncos?

Twenty-six receivers saw 9-or-more targets?

Marcus Mariota’s eight-game streak with multiple touchdowns comes to an end? Mariota tossed 21 touchdowns with only three interceptions Weeks 5-12. He averaged 31.9 fantasy points per game during the stretch.

Malcom Mitchell scored season-high 21.2 fantasy points against the Jets? He averaged 17.8 fantasy points per game Weeks 11-14.

Mark Ingram averaged 10.4 yards per rush on 14 carries against the Rams?

Do You Remember in Week 13 …

Joe Flacco scored 41 fantasy points?

The Eagles’ Paul Turner scored 14 fantasy points? He scored 7.6 fantasy points the rest of the season combined.

Josh Bellamy scored a season-high 14.5 fantasy points?

Jordan Howard shredded the 49ers for 117 yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns?

Mike Gillislee scored two touchdowns and 16.9 fantasy points despite LeSean McCoys 191 total yards? Could they continue to co-exist in 2017?

Thomas Rawls made owners forget about C.J. Prosise with 106 rushing yards on 15 carries with two scores against the Panthers?

Tyrell Williams averaged nearly 19 fantasy points per game over his past four contests? Williams scored a touchdown in each of the past four games.

Jermaine Gresham scored double-digit fantasy points in three straight games?

Dwayne Allen caught four passes for 72 yards with three touchdowns? The 29.2 fantasy points skewed his season FPPG average of 8.1.

Dennis Pitta scored 28 fantasy points against the Dolphins? The two touchdowns were his only scores of the 2016 season and first trip to the zone since December 2013.

Do You Remember in Week 14 …

Le’Veon Bell rushed for 236 yards and scored 51.8 fantasy points?

Matt Forte left the game in the first quarter, which allowed Bilal Powell to rack up 34.9 fantasy points against the 49ers?

When Dak Prescott threw two interceptions against the Giants and the world turned against him? The Cowboys rookie quarterback averaged 166 passing yards over his previous three games adding to the panic.

Kenneth Dixon scored a season-high 22.1 fantasy points? He averaged 15.3 fantasy points per game over the past three weeks. We still don’t know if Dixon or Terrance West is the Ravens’ RB1.

Forty-one wide receivers scored 10-or-more fantasy points?

Chris Hogan led all receivers with 129 rec. yards?

Adam Thielen posted his sixth straight double-digit fantasy performance?

Trey Burton scored 13.5 fantasy points a week after dropping 10.3 against the Bengals?

Do You Remember in Week 15 …

Matt Moore completed 12 passes, four for touchdowns?

Ty Montgomery rushed for 162 yards, averaged 10 yards per carry and scored 30+ fantasy points against the Bears with temperatures hovering around zero degrees?

Tim Hightower scored 17+ fantasy points for the fourth time in last seven games?

Robert Turbin scored twice?

Taylor Gabriel scored 15 fantasy points against the 49ers and averaged 16.7 fantasy points per game over past seven contests?

Robby Anderson scored a season-high 18 fantasy points? With Bryce Petty behind center, Anderson averaged 17.1 fantasy points per game Weeks 13-15.

Eli Rogers scored 18.5 fantasy points against the Bengals? He averaged 14.5 fantasy points the final three weeks of the season.

Do You Remember in Week 16 …

DeAndre Washington, Zach Zenner, Isaiah Crowell, Chris Ivory, and Alfred Blue all ranked RB-1?

Adam Thielen caught 12 passes for 202 yards and scored 44.6 fantasy points?

DeSean Jackson recorded his fourth 100-yard receiving game over the past five weeks? D-Jax averaged 14.7 fantasy points per game Weeks 11-17.

Cameron Meredith scored 28.5 fantasy points against the Redskins? He averaged 20.8 fantasy points per game the final month of the season.

Frank Gore scored one touchdown over the last seven games of the regular season?

