2017 Fantasy Football Strategy: contract year players to know

NFL contract years carry a lot of baggage.

Assurances from both sides that “something will be worked out by camp.”

Confidence from the player’s agent that a deal will be in place before the start of the regular season.

A headline during the bye week along the lines of “Should we be worried that [Insert Player Name Here] isn’t signed?”

Fun stuff.

It’s also understood that the player, no matter their contract status, will play like a rabid mountain creature. They could also crack under the pressure.