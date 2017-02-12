2017 Freshmen breakdown – Jordan Genmark

Notre Dame added a dynamic athlete at safety in Jordan Genmark-Heath

Jordan Genmark-Heath – Safety – 6’2, 205 lbs. – San Diego, CA – Cathedral Catholic

Jordan Genmark Heath was one of six Notre Dame signees in the 2017 Class that was not offered until very late in the recruiting process.

He is also one of the best. Heath is a 6’2’’ 205 lb safety from Cathedral High School in San Diego, California. He born in Sweden and his family moved to the United States in 2013.

He is considered a three-star recruit by most of the recruiting websites, although 247 Sports has him rated as a four-star recruit. As a senior he had 59 tackles, four interceptions and five pass breakups.

He played in the same secondary as Morrison Mirer, son of former Notre Dame quarterback great Rick Mirer.

Jordan is a very athletic player and he showed it when he played on the offensive side of the ball in high school. He ran for 197 yards and eight touchdowns and he caught 16 passes for 291 years and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, he was not offered by Notre Dame in 2016.

From November 2016 to this past January, the Fighting Irish lost five recruits. During the same period of time, the Irish hired seven new coaches. The new coaches along with the incumbent ones amassed a new recruiting list they hoped would save the recruiting class.

Todd Lyght, Notre Dame’s cornerback coach put JGH on the list and offered him on January 11.

Fortunately for Notre Dame, Genmark-Heath de-committed from Cal and scheduled a visit to Notre Dame the weekend of January 20. A few days after his visit, Jordan verbally committed to the Fighting Irish. He stated at that time:

“Me and my family have carefully evaluated my opportunities to excel on the next level and come to the conclusion that Notre Dame is a better fit for me. It is with great pride that I announce that I will be joining the Fighting Irish this fall”.

[embedded content]

Click here to watch Jordan Genmark-Heath’s Hudl highlight film

First and foremost, Genmark-Heath shows versatility on the football field. He’s a big bodied athlete who shows supreme polish and elite strength and intangibles.

He’s a physical athlete who likes to drop the hammer. He should be a good fit at strong safety.

Genmark-Heath shows good ball skills as well. He has the speed and technique to be a play-maker in the Irish defense.

His ability as it relates to pursuit and timing hits upon receptions is superb.

Jordan has great size for a safety. The Fighting Irish were impressed with his speed and all-around athleticism. He is very good in coverage and is a fine tackler.

Projection

I think he shows that he has what it takes to possibly play as a freshman if called upon. Brian Polian will certainly give him a look on Special Teams in year one.

He is a great pickup for Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish are fortunate to sign him. He looks like a player that will be a multi-year starter for the Irish especially with depth being what it is at his position.

More from Slap the Sign

This article originally appeared on