2017 Game Information: Redskins-Chiefs

Series history, broadcast information, connections and more from Monday’s Redskins-Chiefs 2017 Week 4 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

REGULAR SEASON WEEK 4

WASHINGTON REDSKINS (2-1) at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (3-0)

Monday, Oct. 2 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Arrowhead Stadium (76,416) | Kansas City, Mo.

– Download the full game release (PDF)

After a dominant performance on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, the Washington Redskins will return to the national spotlight in Week 4 when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Monday’s contest will mark a milestone for two of Washington’s cornerstones. After appearing in his 100th career regular season game last week, Monday’s game is expected to be the 100th career regular season start for tackle Trent Williams . In addition, linebacker Ryan Kerrigan is expected to start his 100th consecutive regular season game for Washington, the longest active streak by any NFL linebacker. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Kerrigan would become the first member of the Redskins to open a career with 100 straight regular season starts since at least the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

The game will feature two of the early breakout stars of the 2017 season at running back. Redskins running back Chris Thompson (13.0) and Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (9.6) rank first and second in scrimmage yards per touch among NFL running backs this season.

SERIES HISTORY

–Redskins trail all-time series, 1-8

–Redskins trail regular season series, 1-8

–Last meeting: Dec. 8, 2013 (45-10, KC)

TELEVISION: ESPN

–Sean McDonough (play-by-play)

–Jon Gruden (color)

–Lisa Salters (sidelines)

RADIO: Redskins Radio Network

–Larry Michael (play-by-play)

–Chris Cooley (analysis)

–Rick “Doc” Walker (sidelines)

Westwood One Sports

–Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)

–Kurt Warner (analysis)

–Ed Werder (sidelines)

THE OPPONENT

The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 4 at 3-0 and in first place in the AFC West. This season is the team’s fifth under the purview of Head Coach Andy Reid.

Alex Smith is the team’s starter at quarterback in his 13th NFL season. This season, he has completed 65- of-84 passes (77.4 percent) for 774 yards with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. Smith’s 77.4 percent completion percentage this year ranks first in the NFL, and his seven touchdowns are tied for second.

Rookie running back Kareem Hunt leads the Chiefs in rushing this year, posting 401 rushing yards on 47 carries including four touchdowns. No other member of the Chiefs has carried the ball more than 11 times.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill leads the Chiefs in receptions (16), receiving yards (253) and is tied for the lead in touchdown receptions with two. Tight end Travis Kelce has also contributed with 14 receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell has recorded a team-high 18 tackles through three games. Linebacker Justin Houston has a team-best 4.0 sacks, while Mitchell also leads the Chiefs in interceptions (two).

Cairo Santos is the Chiefs starting kicker, while Dustin Colquitt handles the punting responsibilities. Santos is 3-of-3 (100 percent) on field goal attempts this season. He is also a perfect 12-of-12 on PATs. Colquitt is averaging 46.1 yards per punt.

Tyreek Hill has been the team’s primary punt returner in 2017, while De’Anthony Thomas has handled kick returns. Hill has averaged 5.0 yards on five punt returns. Thomas is averaging 22.5 yards on six kick returns.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

The Redskins winning a third straight contest for the first time since a four-game winning streak in Weeks 3-6 last season.

The Redskins improving to 3-1 for the first time since 2011. » The Redskins making their first of two appearances on ESPN’s Monday Night Football in 2017.

The Redskins logging their 69th appearance on Monday Night Football since the introduction of the broadcast package in 1970. Entering 2017, the Redskins’ 68 previous appearances were tied for the fifth-most of any franchise.

The Redskins appearing on Monday Night Football for a 14th straight season, adding to the longest such streak in team history. The Redskins’ 13-season streak of Monday Night Football appearances entered the year trailing only the Green Bay Packers (24), Philadelphia Eagles (16) and Dallas Cowboys (14) among active streaks.

The Redskins and Chiefs facing one another on Monday Night Football for the first time in series history.

The Redskins earning consecutive victories in Monday night road games for the first time since 2005 and 2007 (at Dallas and at Philadelphia, respectively). The Redskins won their most recent Monday Night Football road game, a 20-17 overtime victory against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.

The Redskins snapping a six-game losing streak to the Chiefs dating back to 1992. A Redskins win would be the team’s second win against the Chiefs all-time and its first in Kansas City.

The Redskins earning their first win against the Chiefs since earning a 27-12 home victory on Sept. 18, 1983.

The Redskins getting their first win at Arrowhead Stadium to leave the Arizona Cardinals as the only active NFL franchise without a win at the facility.

The Redskins facing AFC West opponents in consecutive weeks for the first time since facing the Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers in back-to-back games in Weeks 8-9 of the 2013 season.

The Redskins scoring 27 or more points in a third straight game for the first time since Weeks 15-17 of the 2015 season.

The Redskins exceeding 400 or 450 yards in back-to-back weeks for the first time since Weeks 11-12 of the 2016 season.

The Redskins reaching 350 yards of offense in a third straight game for the first time since a six-game stretch in Weeks 6-12 of the 2016 season.

The Redskins recording multiple takeaways in four consecutive games for the first time since a five-game span in Weeks 14-17 of the 2012 season and Week 1 of the 2013 season.

The Redskins intercepting a pass in a fourth straight game for the first time since a five-game span in Weeks 13-17 of the 2013 season.

The Redskins recording a sack in a 28th consecutive regular season game, dating back to 2015. Washington’s active streak of 27 games ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL (Cincinnati, 32).

The Redskins posting four or more sacks in consecutive games for the first time since a three-game span in Weeks 15-17 of the 2015 season.

The Redskins attempting to hold opponents to 150 or fewer total net yards in consecutive games for the first time since the 1970 merger.

Head Coach Jay Gruden winning his 24th game with the Redskins to tie Jack Pardee and Mike Shanahan for sixth-most in franchise history.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins starting his 36th consecutive regular season game for the Redskins, already the third-longest streak by a Redskins quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger behind Joe Theismann (60 from 1980-84) and Mark Rypien (41 from 1990-93).

starting his 36th consecutive regular season game for the Redskins, already the third-longest streak by a Redskins quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger behind Joe Theismann (60 from 1980-84) and Mark Rypien (41 from 1990-93). Cousins entering the game third in NFL history in completion percentage (66.0) among players with at least 1,500 career attempts.

Cousins throwing for 300 yards in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 11-12 of the 2016 season. Those games also mark Cousins’ last time throwing three touchdown passes in backto-back contests, as well as his last time throwing zero interceptions in consecutive games.

Cousins adding to his team records for career 300-yard passing games (20, including 19 in regular season play) and 400-yard passing games (three).

Cousins (nine) rushing for a touchdown to tie Sonny Jurgensen (10) for the second-most career rushing touchdowns by a Redskins quarterback.

Jamison Crowder (one) returning a punt for a touchdown to become the eighth Redskins player to record multiple career punt return touchdowns, joining Brian Mitchell, Rickie Harris, Dick Todd, Bert Zagers, Cliff Battles, Mike Nelms and Johnny Williams.

(one) returning a punt for a touchdown to become the eighth Redskins player to record multiple career punt return touchdowns, joining Brian Mitchell, Rickie Harris, Dick Todd, Bert Zagers, Cliff Battles, Mike Nelms and Johnny Williams. Tight end Vernon Davis (6,495) gaining 75 receiving yards to move past Heath Miller (6,569) for the 10th-most career receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.

(6,495) gaining 75 receiving yards to move past Heath Miller (6,569) for the 10th-most career receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history. Davis chasing No. 7 Jimmy Graham (59) and former Redskins great No. 6 Jerry Smith (60) on the list of career touchdown receptions by a tight end in NFL history.

Davis catching a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since Week 17 of the 2013 season and Week 1 of the 2014 season.

Linebacker Mason Foster (one) setting a single-season career high with his next fumble recovery.

(one) setting a single-season career high with his next fumble recovery. Kicker Dustin Hopkins (five) kicking his sixth career field goal of 50 yards or more to take sole possession of third-most in team history.

(five) kicking his sixth career field goal of 50 yards or more to take sole possession of third-most in team history. Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan appearing in and starting his 100th career regular season game.

Kerrigan starting his 100th consecutive regular season game, the longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career.

Kerrigan becoming the first member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger to open a career with 100 consecutive starts.

Kerrigan recording his fourth career interception return touchdown to take sole possession of second-most in franchise history. He is currently tied with DeAngelo Hall , Monte Coleman, Andre Collins, Brig Owens and Mike Bass (three each).

, Monte Coleman, Andre Collins, Brig Owens and Mike Bass (three each). Kerrigan tying a team record with his second interception return touchdown of the season (Pug Rentner, 1936; Dan Sandifer, 1948; Dale Hackbart, 1961; Vernon Dean, 1984; Andre Collins, 1994; DeAngelo Hall, 2013).

Safety Montae Nicholson or cornerback Kendall Fuller intercepting a pass to become the first member of the Redskins with picks in back-to-back games since Bashaud Breeland in Weeks 5-6 of the 2015 season.

or cornerback intercepting a pass to become the first member of the Redskins with picks in back-to-back games since in Weeks 5-6 of the 2015 season. Tight end Jordan Reed (20) catching a touchdown pass to tie Jean Fugett (21) for third-most career receiving touchdowns by a tight end in Redskins history.

(20) catching a touchdown pass to tie Jean Fugett (21) for third-most career receiving touchdowns by a tight end in Redskins history. Linebacker Preston Smith earning a sack in four consecutive games for the first time in his career.

earning a sack in four consecutive games for the first time in his career. Smith becoming the first member of the Redskins to post a sack in four straight games since Ryan Kerrigan in Weeks 11-14 of the 2016 season.

Smith attempting to join Dexter Manley (1985), Charles Mann (1989) and Fred Stokes (1991) as the only Redskins to record a full sack in each of the first four games of a season since the NFL adopted sacks as an official statistic in 1982.

Running back Chris Thompson scoring a touchdown in four consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Thompson becoming the first member of the Redskins to score a touchdown in four consecutive regular season games since Alfred Morris’ five-game span in Weeks 14-17 of the 2012 season and Week 1 of the 2013 season.

Thompson (231) gaining 118 receiving yards to break his singleseason career high in receiving yards (349 in 2016).

Thompson (847) accruing 153 receiving yards to become the 22nd back in Redskins history to record 1,000 career receiving yards with the team.

Thompson (two) catching his third touchdown reception of the season to break his current single-season career high (two each in the 2015-17 seasons).

Thompson (two) becoming the first Redskins back to catch at least three touchdown passes in a season since fullback Mike Sellers (seven) in 2005.

Thompson (seven) catching three touchdown passes to tie Joe Washington (10) for 10th-most career receiving touchdown by a back in Redskins history.

Tackle Trent Williams earning his 100th career regular season start.

A WIN WOULD

… push the Redskins to 3-1 this season.

… make the Redskins 3-1 after four games for the first time since 2011.

… mark the Redskins’ first three-game winning streak since a four-game winning streak in Weeks 3-6 last season.

… improve the Redskins to 2-0 in their first two road games in back-to-back years for the first time since the 1982-83 seasons.

… give the Redskins wins against their first two AFC opponents in a season for the first time since 2006.

… be the Redskins’ 29th all-time victory on Monday Night Football.

… represent the Redskins’ second straight road win on Monday Night Football dating back to 2014, which would be the team’s first set of back-to-back Monday road wins since the 2005 and 2007 seasons.

… snap a six-game losing streak to the Chiefs dating back to 1992.

… be the Redskins’ second win against the Chiefs all-time and its first in Kansas City.

… represent the Redskins’ first win against the Chiefs since earning a 27-12 home victory on Sept. 18, 1983.

… tie Head Coach Jay Gruden with Jack Pardee and Mike Shanahan (24 each) for the sixth-most victories in team history.

NOTABLE REDSKINS/CHIEFS CONNECTIONS

Former Cheifs on Redskins:

Defensive Coordinator Greg Manusky (1994-99)

Former Redskins on Chiefs:

Defensive Backs Coach Emmitt Thomas (1986-1994)

Offensive Line Coach Andy Heck (1999-2000)

DL Jarvis Jenkins (2012-14)

Redskins from Missouri:

Chiefs from the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:

Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Travis Crittenden (New Kent, Va.))

Redskins who went to college in Missouri:

Chiefs who went to college in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:

Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Travis Crittenden (Virginia Military Institute)

Notable Pro Connections: (Extensive connections with former Redskins coaches excluded)

Notable College Connections: