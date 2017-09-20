2017 Game Information: Redskins-Raiders

Series history, broadcast information, connections and more from Sunday’s Redskins-Raiders 2017 Week 3 matchup at FedExField in Landover, Md.

REGULAR SEASON WEEK 3

WASHINGTON REDSKINS (1-1) vs. OAKLAND RAIDERS (2-0)

Sunday, Sept. 24 | 8:30 p.m. ET

FedExField (82,000) | Landover, Md.

– Download the full game release (PDF)

The Washington Redskins will play in prime time in Week 3 when the team hosts the Oakland Raiders at FedExField on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

The game will be the Redskins’ first of two straight prime-time contests against AFC West opponents. After facing Oakland on Sunday night, the Redskins will meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

Last week, the Redskins played their first game in the Los Angeles since Dec. 24, 1994, and earned a 27-20 victory against the Los Angeles Rams. This week, the Redskins will attempt to earn their first home win against the Raiders since defeating the then-Los Angeles Raiders, 10-6, on Sept. 14, 1986.

The Redskins and Raiders both enter the contest ranked in the Top 5 in the NFL in rushing during the young 2017 season. The Redskins rank tied for third in the league with 146.5 yards per game following a 229-yard effort against the Rams, the highest single-game rushing total in the NFL through two weeks.

SERIES HISTORY

–Redskins trail all-time series, 5-8

–Redskins trail regular season series, 5-7

–Last meeting: Sept. 29, 2013 (24-14, WAS)

TELEVISION: NBC

–Al Michaels (play-by-play)

–Cris Collinsworth (color)

–Michelle Tafoya (sidelines)

RADIO: Redskins Radio Network

–Larry Michael (play-by-play)

–Sonny Jurgensen (color)

–Chris Cooley (analysis)

–Rick “Doc” Walker (sidelines)

THE OPPONENT



The Oakland Raiders entered the 2017 regular season following a 12-4 campaign in 2016 in which they finished second in the AFC West. This season is the team’s third season under the purview of Head Coach Jack Del Rio.

The Raiders have won both of their regular season games this season, including a 45-20 home win against the New York Jets last week.

Derek Carr is the Raiders’ starting quarterback in his fourth NFL season. Last season, he completed 357-of-560 passes (63.8 percent) for 3,937 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was voted to his second straight Pro Bowl last year. Carr has started 48 of 49 regular season games in his first four years for the Raiders.

Running back Latavius Murray, now with the Minnesota Vikings, led the Raiders in rushing a year ago, posting 778 rushing yards on 195 carries including 12 touchdowns. Running back Marshawn Lynch sits atop the depth chart after being acquired this past offseason.

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree posted team highs in receptions (89) and touchdown receptions (eight) in 2016. Amari Cooper led the team in receiving yards (1,153) and added 83 receptions with five touchdowns.

Linebacker Malcolm Smith paced the Raiders with a team-high 103 tackles (86 solo) in 2016. Defensive end Khalil Mack recorded a team-high 11.0 sacks, while safety Reggie Nelson led the Raiders with five interceptions.

Kicker Giorgio Tavecchio has assumed kicking duties and is a perfect 5-of-5 this year on field goals. Punter Marquette King was voted to a Pro Bowl last season after averaging 48.6 yards on 81 punts.

Jalen Richard served as both the team’s primary punt and kick returner in 2016. He averaged 9.0 yards per return on 34 punt returns and 23.6 yards per return on 17 kick returns last season.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

The Redskins making their first appearance on NBC’s Sunday Night Football in 2017.

The Redskins appearing on the program in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2012-13. Last year, the Redskins defeated the Green Bay Packers, 42-24, on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.

The Redskins seeking consecutive wins on Sunday Night Football for the first time since Weeks 15-16 of the 2007 season.

The Redskins pushing their all-time Sunday Night Football record to 18-17-1 since the team’s first appearance on the broadcast package in 1987.

The Redskins seeking their third straight win against the Raiders, including road victories in Oakland in 2009 and 2013.

The Redskins attempting to snap a three-game home losing streak against the Raiders and earn their first home win against the franchise since defeating the then-Los Angeles Raiders, 10-6, on Sept. 14, 1986.

The Redskins recording a sack in a 27th consecutive regular season game, dating back to 2015. Washington’s active streak of 26 games ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL (Cincinnati, 31).

The Redskins recording multiple takeaways in three consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 4-6 of the 2015 season.

The Redskins intercepting a pass in a third straight game for the first time since Weeks 8-11 of the 2016 season (with a bye in Week 9).

The Redskins avoiding turnovers in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 11-12 of the 2016 season.

The Redskins rushing for 200 yards in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 6-7 of the 2013 season.

The Redskins rushing for 150 yards in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 1-2 of the 2015 season.

Head Coach Jay Gruden winning his 23rd game with the Redskins to pull within one victory of tying Jack Pardee and Mike Shanahan (24 each) for sixth-most in franchise history.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins starting his 35th consecutive regular season game for the Redskins, already the third-longest streak by a Redskins quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger behind Joe Theismann (60 from 1980-84) and Mark Rypien (41 from 1990-93).

starting his 35th consecutive regular season game for the Redskins, already the third-longest streak by a Redskins quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger behind Joe Theismann (60 from 1980-84) and Mark Rypien (41 from 1990-93). Cousins entering the game third in NFL history in completion percentage (65.7) among players with at least 1,500 career attempts.

Cousins adding to his team records for career 300-yard passing games (19, including 18 in regular season play) and 400-yard passing games (three).

Cousins (1,623) attempting 15 passes to surpass Jason Campbell (1,637) for the sixth-most career passing attempts in team history.

Cousins (74) throwing a touchdown pass to join Sammy Baugh, Sonny Jurgensen, Joe Theismann, Billy Kilmer and Mark Rypien as the only quarterbacks to record 75 career touchdown passes as a member of the Redskins.

Cousins (nine) rushing for a touchdown to tie Sonny Jurgensen (10) for the second-most career rushing touchdowns by a Redskins quarterback.

Jamison Crowder (one) returning a punt for a touchdown to become the eighth Redskins player to record multiple career punt return touchdowns, joining Brian Mitchell, Rickie Harris, Dick Todd, Bert Zagers, Cliff Battles, Mike Nelms and Johnny Williams.

(one) returning a punt for a touchdown to become the eighth Redskins player to record multiple career punt return touchdowns, joining Brian Mitchell, Rickie Harris, Dick Todd, Bert Zagers, Cliff Battles, Mike Nelms and Johnny Williams. Tight end Vernon Davis (6,437) gaining 133 receiving yards to move past Heath Miller (6,569) for the 10th-most career receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.

(6,437) gaining 133 receiving yards to move past Heath Miller (6,569) for the 10th-most career receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history. Davis adding to his 57 career touchdown receptions, eighth most of any tight end in NFL history.

Davis catching three touchdowns to tie former Redskins great Jerry Smith (60) for sixth-most touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history.

Linebacker Mason Foster intercepting a pass in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

intercepting a pass in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Foster (one) setting a single-season career high with his next fumble recovery.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (five) kicking his sixth career field goal of 50 yards or more to take sole possession of third-most in team history.

(five) kicking his sixth career field goal of 50 yards or more to take sole possession of third-most in team history. Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan starting his 99th consecutive regular season game, the longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career.

starting his 99th consecutive regular season game, the longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career. Kerrigan recording his fourth career interception return touchdown to take sole possession of second-most in franchise history. He is currently tied with DeAngelo Hall , Monte Coleman, Andre Collins, Brig Owens and Mike Bass (three each).

, Monte Coleman, Andre Collins, Brig Owens and Mike Bass (three each). Kerrigan tying a team record with his second interception return touchdown of the season (Pug Rentner, 1936; Dan Sandifer, 1948; Dale Hackbart, 1961; Vernon Dean, 1984; Andre Collins, 1994; DeAngelo Hall, 2013).

A Redskins linebacker recording an interception to give the linebacker corps an interception in three straight weeks for the second straight season. The trio of Will Compton , Preston Smith and Martrell Spaight accomplished the feat in Weeks 8-11 (with a bye in Week 9) last season.

, and accomplished the feat in Weeks 8-11 (with a bye in Week 9) last season. Tight end Jordan Reed (20) catching a touchdown pass to tie Jean Fugett (21) for third-most career receiving touchdowns by a tight end in Redskins history. » Linebacker Preston Smith earning a sack in three consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 15-17 of the 2015 season.

(20) catching a touchdown pass to tie Jean Fugett (21) for third-most career receiving touchdowns by a tight end in Redskins history. » Linebacker Preston Smith earning a sack in three consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 15-17 of the 2015 season. Running back Chris Thompson scoring a touchdown in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.

scoring a touchdown in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. Tackle Trent Williams playing his 100th career regular season game.

A WIN WOULD

… push the Redskins to 2-1 this season and 1-0 in cross-conference play.

… even the Redskins’ home record this season at 1-1.

… give the Redskins a victory in their first game against an AFC opponent since 2014, when the Redskins defeated the Jaguars, 41- 10, in Head Coach Jay Gruden’s first win with Washington.

… make the Redskins 18-17-1 all-time on Sunday Night Football since the broadcast package’s debut in 1987.

… represent victories in consecutive Sunday Night Football appearances for the Redskins for the first time since Weeks 15-16 of the 2007 season.

… pull the Redskins to 6-8 all-time against the Raiders, including postseason play.

… be the Redskins’ third straight victory against the Raiders, dating back to 2009.

… snap the Redskins’ three-game home losing streak against the Raiders and give Washington its first home win against the Raiders since Sept. 14, 1986.

… mark Head Coach Jay Gruden’s 23rd career victory with Washington, pulling him within one win of Jack Pardee and Mike Shanahan (24 each) for sixth-most in team history.

NOTABLE REDSKINS/RAIDERS CONNECTIONS

Former Raiders on Redskins:

DL Stacy McGee (2013-16)

(2013-16) WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. (2011-13)

(2011-13) Asst. Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan (1998-2003)

Running Backs Coach Randy Jordan (1998-2003)

Director of Football Operations Paul Kelly (1998-2003)

Former Redskins on Raiders:

Quarterbacks Coach Jake Peetz (2014)

Offensive Line Coach Mike Tice (1989)

CB David Amerson (2013-15)

Redskins from California:

Director of Football Operations Paul Kelly (San Diego)

LB Chris Carter (Fontana)

(Fontana) LB Mason Foster (Seaside)

S Stefan McClure (Vista)

Raiders from the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:

QB EJ Manuel (Virginia Beach, Va.)

LB Marquel Lee (Waldorf, Md.)

Redskins who went to college in California:

Quarterbacks Coach Kevin O’Connell (San Diego State)

LB Chris Carter (Fresno State)

S Stefan McClure (California)

CB Fabian Moreau (UCLA)

(UCLA) LS Nick Sundberg (California)

Raiders who went to college in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:

Offensive Line Coach Mike Tice (Maryland)

LS Jon Condo (Maryland)

Notable Pro Connections: (Extensive connections with former Redskins coaches excluded)

Notable College Connections: