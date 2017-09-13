2017 Game Information: Redskins-Rams

Series history, broadcast information, connections and more from Sunday’s Redskins-Rams 2017 Week 2 matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

REGULAR SEASON WEEK 2

WASHINGTON REDSKINS (0-1) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 17 | 4:25 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (93,607) | Los Angeles

The Washington Redskins will play their first road game of the 2017 season when they face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. Kickoff at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s contest will be the Redskins’ first game in the Los Angeles area since Dec. 24, 1994. Aided in part by a 78-yard punt return touchdown by Brian Mitchell in the second quarter, the Redskins earned a 24-21 victory in what was the Rams’ final game in Los Angeles prior to their relocation to St. Louis. The game will be the Redskins’ eighth all-time at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, including the team’s first Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl VII.

Last week, linebacker Ryan Kerrigan opened his 2017 season the same way he opened his career in his first NFL game in 2011 — with a pick-six. The interception return touchdown was the third of Kerrigan’s career, tying him for the second-most in team history. Kerrigan is now one of only three players in NFL history to record at least 55 career sacks and at least three career interception return touchdowns, joining Julius Peppers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

SERIES HISTORY

–Redskins lead all-time series, 25-13-1

–Redskins lead regular season series, 23-11-1

–Last meeting: Sept. 20, 2015 (24-10, WAS)

TELEVISION: FOX

–Thom Brennaman (play-by-play)

–Chris Spielman (color)

–Peter Schrager (sidelines)

RADIO: Redskins Radio Network

–Larry Michael (play-by-play)

–Chris Cooley (analysis)

–Rick “Doc” Walker (sidelines)

THE OPPONENT



The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2017 regular season following a 4-12 campaign in 2016 in which they finished third in the NFC West. This season will be the team’s first season under the purview of Head Coach Sean McVay.

The Rams won their 2017 debut last week, scoring two defensive touchdowns en route to a 46-9 home victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jared Goff returns as the team’s quarterback in his second NFL season. During his rookie season, he completed 112-of-205 passes (54.6 percent) for 1,089 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Goff started the final seven games last season for the Rams.

Running back Todd Gurley II led the Rams in rushing a year ago, posting 885 rushing yards on 278 carries including six touchdowns. Receiver Tavon Austin ranked second on the Rams last year with 28 carries for 159 yards.

Wide receiver Kenny Britt, now a member of the Cleveland Browns, posted team highs in receptions (68), receiving yards (1,002) and touchdown receptions (five) in 2016. Sammy Watkins, whom the Rams acquired from Buffalo via trade this preseason, posted 28 receptions for 430 yards and two touchdowns last season in eight games for the Bills.

Linebacker Alec Ogletree paced the Rams with a team-high 136 tackles (98 solo) in 2016. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald recorded a team-high 8.0 sacks, while Ogletree and three others tied for the lead in interceptions with two each.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein returns after going 19-of-22 (86.4 percent) on field goal attempts in 16 games last season. Pro Bowl punter Johnny Hekker averaged 47.8 yards on 98 punts a season ago.

Tavon Austin served as the team’s primary punt returner in 2016, while Benny Cunningham, now a member of the Chicago Bears, handled kickoff returns. Austin averaged 8.3 yards per return on 44 punt returns. Cunningham averaged 27.2 yards per return on 22 kickoff returns.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

The Redskins playing a game in the greater Los Angeles area for the first time since Dec. 24, 1994. The Redskins earned a 24-21 win in that game, which represented the Rams’ final contest in Los Angeles prior to the franchise’s relocation to St. Louis.

The Redskins playing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the eighth time in team history, including the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl VII.

The Redskins earning victories in their first road game of consecutive seasons since 1996-97. The Redskins won their road opener against the New York Giants in Week 3 last season.

The Redskins and Rams meeting for the 10th time in the last 13 seasons.

The Redskins entering Sunday 13-7-1 all-time in road games against the Rams. The Redskins are 1-1 against the Rams in Cleveland, 5-3 against the Rams in St. Louis and 7-3-1 against the Rams in Los Angeles.

The Redskins playing their first game against former offensive coordinator Sean McVay, who spent seven seasons in various capacities with the Redskins from 2010-16. The Redskins won their most recent meeting against a former Redskins offensive coordinator, a 31-20 victory against Hue Jackson and the Cleveland Browns last season.

The Redskins recording a sack in a 26th consecutive regular season game, dating back to 2015. Washington’s active streak of 25 games ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL (Cincinnati, 30).

The Redskins posting a sack in a 26th consecutive regular season game to take sole possession of the third-longest such streak in team history since the NFL adopted sacks as an official statistic in 1982.

The Redskins recording multiple takeaways in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 3-4 of the 2016 season.

The Redskins attempting to hold opponents to one or fewer rushing first downs in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 2-3 of the 1992 season. The Redskins held the Eagles to one rushing first down last week.

Head Coach Jay Gruden winning his 22nd game with the Redskins to take sole possession of eighth-most in team history.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins starting his 34th consecutive regular season game for the Redskins, already the third-longest streak by a Redskins quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger behind Joe Theismann (60 from 1980-84) and Mark Rypien (41 from 1990-93).

starting his 34th consecutive regular season game for the Redskins, already the third-longest streak by a Redskins quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger behind Joe Theismann (60 from 1980-84) and Mark Rypien (41 from 1990-93). Cousins entering the game third in NFL history in completion percentage (65.7) among players with at least 1,500 career attempts.

Cousins adding to his team records for career 300-yard passing games (19, including 18 in regular season play) and 400-yard passing games (three).

Cousins (1,596) attempting 42 passes to surpass Jason Campbell (1,637) for the sixth-most career passing attempts in team history.

Cousins (73) throwing two touchdown passes to join Sammy Baugh, Sonny Jurgensen, Joe Theismann, Billy Kilmer and Mark Rypien as the only quarterbacks to record 75 career touchdown passes as a member of the Redskins.

Cousins (nine) rushing for a touchdown to tie Sonny Jurgensen (10) for the second-most career rushing touchdowns by a Redskins quarterback.

Jamison Crowder (one) returning a punt for a touchdown to become the eighth Redskins player to record multiple career punt return touchdowns, joining Brian Mitchell, Rickie Harris, Dick Todd, Bert Zagers, Cliff Battles, Mike Nelms and Johnny Williams.

(one) returning a punt for a touchdown to become the eighth Redskins player to record multiple career punt return touchdowns, joining Brian Mitchell, Rickie Harris, Dick Todd, Bert Zagers, Cliff Battles, Mike Nelms and Johnny Williams. Tight end Vernon Davis (505) catching a pass to move past Dallas Clark and Frank Wycheck (505 each) for sole possession of 10th on the NFL’s list of career receptions by a tight end.

(505) catching a pass to move past Dallas Clark and Frank Wycheck (505 each) for sole possession of 10th on the NFL’s list of career receptions by a tight end. Davis (6,424) gaining 146 receiving yards to move past Heath Miller (6,569) for the 10th-most career receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.

Davis adding to his 57 career touchdown receptions, eighth most of any tight end in NFL history.

Davis catching three touchdowns to tie former Redskins great Jerry Smith (60) for sixth-most touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history.

Linebacker Mason Foster (one) setting a single-season career high with his next fumble recovery. He would become the first Redskins player to recover a fumble on defense in consecutive games since Weeks 12-13 of the 2014 season (Ryan Clark).

(one) setting a single-season career high with his next fumble recovery. He would become the first Redskins player to recover a fumble on defense in consecutive games since Weeks 12-13 of the 2014 season (Ryan Clark). Kicker Dustin Hopkins (60) passing Kai Forbath (60) for sole possession of fifth-most career field goals in Redskins history.

(60) passing Kai Forbath (60) for sole possession of fifth-most career field goals in Redskins history. Hopkins (five) kicking his sixth career field goal of 50 yards or more to take sole possession of third-most in team history.

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan starting his 98th consecutive regular season game, the second-longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career.

Kerrigan (59.0) posting a sack to become the third member of the Redskins to record 60.0 sacks since the NFL adopted sacks as an official statistic in 1982 (Dexter Manley and Charles Mann).

Kerrigan recording an interception in consecutive games for the first time in his career. He would be the first member of the Redskins with picks in back-to-back contests since Bashaud Breeland in Weeks 5-6 of the 2015 season and the first Redskins linebacker to do so since London Fletcher’s three-game streak in Weeks 14-16 of the 2012 season.

in Weeks 5-6 of the 2015 season and the first Redskins linebacker to do so since London Fletcher’s three-game streak in Weeks 14-16 of the 2012 season. Kerrigan recording his fourth career interception return touchdown to take sole possession of second-most in franchise history. He is currently tied with DeAngelo Hall , Monte Coleman, Andre Collins, Brig Owens and Mike Bass (three each).

, Monte Coleman, Andre Collins, Brig Owens and Mike Bass (three each). Kerrigan tying a team record with his second interception return touchdown of the season (Pug Rentner, 1936; Dan Sandifer, 1948; Dale Hackbart, 1961; Vernon Dean, 1984; Andre Collins, 1994; DeAngelo Hall, 2013).

Kerrigan becoming the first member of the Redskins to record an interception return touchdown in consecutive games since the franchise’s move to Washington in 1937.

Tight end Jordan Reed (20) catching a touchdown pass to tie Jean Fugett (21) for third-most career receiving touchdowns by a tight end in Redskins history.

(20) catching a touchdown pass to tie Jean Fugett (21) for third-most career receiving touchdowns by a tight end in Redskins history. Linebacker Preston Smith earning a sack in back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game stretch in Weeks 15-17 of the 2015 season.

earning a sack in back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game stretch in Weeks 15-17 of the 2015 season. Running back Chris Thompson scoring a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

scoring a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time in his career. Thompson scoring a receiving touchdown to become the first Redskins running back to catch a touchdown in back-to-back games since fullback Darrel Young in Weeks 2-3 of the 2014 season.

A WIN WOULD

… even the Redskins’ record at 1-1 this season.

… level the Redskins’ record against NFC opponents at 1-1.

… give the Redskins victories in their first road game of consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97.

… improve the Redskins to 26-13-1 against the Rams all-time, including postseason play.

… make the Redskins 14-7-1 all-time in road games against the Rams and give them an 8-3-1 mark against the Rams in Los Angeles.

… push the Redskins’ all-time record at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to 4-3-1, including postseason play.

… mark Head Coach Jay Gruden’s 22nd career victory with Washington, pushing him past Bill McPeak for sole possession of eighthmost in team history.

NOTABLE REDSKINS/RAMS CONNECTIONS

Family Connections:

Tight Ends Coach Wes Phillips is the son of Rams Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips

Former Rams on Redskins:

Head Coach Sean McVay (2010-16)

Offensive Coordinator Matt LaFleur (2010-13)

Assistant Head Coach/Linebackers Coach Joe Barry (2015-16)

Tight Ends Coach Shane Waldron (2016)

Cornerbacks Coach Aubrey Pleasant (2013-16)

Wide Receivers Coach Eric Yarber (1986-87)

TE Derek Carrier (2016)

Redskins from California:

Rams from the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:

WR Tavon Austin (Baltimore, Md.)

DB Blake Countess (Owings Mills, Md.)

OL Rob Havenstein (Mount Airy, Md.)

S John Johnson (West Hyattsville, Md.)

C Aaron Neary (Richland, Va.)

Redskins who went to college in California:

Quarterbacks Coach Kevin O’Connell (San Diego State)

LB Chris Carter (Fresno State)

S Stefan McClure (California)

CB Fabian Moreau (UCLA)

(UCLA) LS Nick Sundberg (California)

Rams who went to college in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:

DT Quinton Jefferson (Maryland)

