2017 Golden Globes: So hot or so not?
Who shined on the Golden Globes red carpet?
Emily Ratajkowski: So Not
Emily Ratajkowski turned up at the Golden Globes with a shiny, bedazzled, low-cut yellow dress that had a bit too much going on.
Michelle Williams: So Not
Michelle Williams usually stuns on the red carpet, but at tonight’s Globes she missed the mark in this white crocheted number and black bow chocker.
Natalie Portman: So Not
A pregnant Natalie Portman wore a canary yellow dress featuring jeweled detailing, but it felt stiff and dated.
So Hot: Millie Bobby Brown
Looking like a beautiful glittery doll, 12-year-old Millie Bobby Brown is one of Hollywood’s newest stars in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”
Amy Adams: So Hot
Amy Adams is black-hot in a strapless sequined number by designer Tom Ford.
Stallone sisters: So Hot
Miss Golden Globe trio, Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone looked stunning in all black.
Giuliana Rancic: So Hot
E! News host Giuliana Rancic got it right with her floral gown.
Jill Soloway: So Not
The “Transparent” creator may have a hit show, but her outfit is a big miss.
Kristin Cavallari: So Hot
Kristin Cavallari’s sparkling dress has enough glam to make a statement.
Lily Collins: So Hot
Lily Collins’ dress is a lot to take in, but we can’t help but like pink lace paired with a bold open back.
Olivia Culpo: So Hot
There are a lot of reasons why it’s hard to love Olivia’s over-the-top dress, but the sexy cut and eye-catching textile make it a winner.
