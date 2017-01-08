2017 Golden Globes: So hot or so not?

By FOX News -
30

2017 Golden Globes: So hot or so not?

Who shined on the Golden Globes red carpet?

Emily Ratajkowski: So Not

Emily Ratajkowski turned up at the Golden Globes with a shiny, bedazzled, low-cut yellow dress that had a bit too much going on. 

(Reuters)

emily-ratajkowski:-so-not

Michelle Williams: So Not

Michelle Williams usually stuns on the red carpet, but at tonight’s Globes she missed the mark in this white crocheted number and black bow chocker. 

(AP)

michelle-williams:-so-not

Natalie Portman: So Not

A pregnant Natalie Portman wore a canary yellow dress featuring jeweled detailing, but it felt stiff and dated. 

(AP)

natalie-portman:-so-not

So Hot: Millie Bobby Brown

Looking like a beautiful glittery doll, 12-year-old Millie Bobby Brown is one of Hollywood’s newest stars in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” 

(Reuters)

so-hot:-millie-bobby-brown

Amy Adams: So Hot

Amy Adams is black-hot in a strapless sequined number by designer Tom Ford.

(AP)

amy-adams:-so-hot

Stallone sisters: So Hot

Miss Golden Globe trio, Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone looked stunning in all black. 

(AP )

stallone-sisters:-so-hot

Giuliana Rancic: So Hot

E! News host Giuliana Rancic got it right with her floral gown. 

(AP)

giuliana-rancic:-so-hot

Jill Soloway: So Not

The “Transparent” creator may have a hit show, but her outfit is a big miss. 

(AP)

jill-soloway:-so-not

Kristin Cavallari: So Hot

Kristin Cavallari’s sparkling dress has enough glam to make a statement. 

(AP)

kristin-cavallari:-so-hot

Lily Collins: So Hot

Lily Collins’ dress is a lot to take in, but we can’t help but like pink lace paired with a bold open back. 

(AP)

lily-collins:-so-hot

Olivia Culpo: So Hot

There are a lot of reasons why it’s hard to love Olivia’s over-the-top dress, but the sexy cut and eye-catching textile make it a winner. 

(AP)

olivia-culpo:-so-hot

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR