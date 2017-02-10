2017 Mock Drafts: Derek Barnett To The Redskins?

Derek Barnett was a menace during his three seasons at Tennessee. Now, Chris Burke of Sports Illustrated has the Redskins taking him in his most recent mock draft.

The Washington Redskins enter the 2017 season with solid pass rushers in Ryan Kerrigan , Preston Smith , Trent Murphy and even the returning Junior Galette .

But could the group get a boost out of the University of Tennessee’s new sack king?

In his latest mock draft, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Burke has the Redskins tapping defensive end Derek Barnett with the No. 17-overall pick.

“There is more of a need in Washington for help between the tackles than another edge presence,” Burke writes. “Barnett, though, is strong enough and active enough to play hand in the dirt up front at times, which would max out how many athletes the Redskins can get on the field in their front seven.”

The mock draft is of the three-round variety, as Burke also has Washington selecting Iowa defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson in the second round and Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya in the third round.

Back to Barnett. The 6-foot-3, 265 racked up accolades with ease during his three seasons with the Volunteers. His 33 sacks set a new school record that was previously set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White (32 in 1983).

Barnett finished his junior season with 56 tackles, 13 sacks, five passes defensed and two fumbles forced. He was named a first-team All-American selection by the Associated Press. He was also earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week nods four times.

During his sophomore season in 2015, the Nashville, Tenn., native was an All-SEC second-team selection, as he finished the year with 69 tackles and 10 sacks.

Barnett was named Grantland National Rookie of the Year in 2014, as he totaled 10 sacks in his debut season at Tennessee. He recorded two three-sack games that season.

According to his NFL.com draft profile, Barnett has “hands are strong, fast, efficient and lethal.”

“Punch-and-discard winner. As rusher, swats are well-timed discarding tackle’s punch attempt. Attacks the edge with good forward lean and works hands and feet in harmony on road to the quarterback. Uses jab steps and lateral movement to search for the edge of the blocker. Has leverage and strength to play right through redirects. Elite production on par with former Vol and Hall of Famer Reggie White against run and as sack artist. Not content to just set the edge — wants to make the play. Uses hand fighting and play strength to work through leverage points. Long strider who can crash down the line to challenge gap plays if unblocked. Punishing hitter. Delivers crushing tackles and sacks when given the opportunity. Hustle player who pursues the play with intent. Rag-dolls tight ends at point of attack. Plus field awareness recognizing play-action, reverses, and screens. Fluid enough to drop into space and play some zone,” his profile states.

Lance Zierlein adds that Barnett is similar to current Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Perry.

“Strong edge presence with NFL-caliber hand usage and play strength,” Zierlein writes. “Barnett is one of the most productive defensive linemen to come out of the SEC in quite some time despite lacking the length and twitch that teams usually look for off the edge. His awareness and play traits should keep him near the action and he has the talent to step into a starting base end spot right away. There could be coordinators who view him as an early down, outside backer in a 3-4 with the ability to put his hand in the ground on sub packages.”