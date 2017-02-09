2017 Mock Drafts: Forrest Lamp To The Redskins?

In his second mock draft of the year, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has the Redskins selecting offensive lineman Forrest Lamp in the first round.

Could the Washington Redskins continue to beef up the offensive line with another first round pick added to the group?

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah puts it on the table in his latest mock draft, as he has the Redskins taking guard Forrest Lamp with the 17th-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jeremiah believes that Lamp – like Spencer Long – has the ability to play both center and guard.

“Lamp carries weight well on his 6-foot-4 frame. He excelled at offensive tackle in college, but I believe it would be in his best interest to move inside to guard at the next level,” Jeremiah recently wrote about Lamp, his No. 17 prospect in this year’s class. “This is one of the more technically sound linemen you’ll see at the college level. He is quick out of his stance and he bends really well. He keeps his hands in tight and consistently stays on balance. He is always very patient and doesn’t overextend. In the run game, he runs his feet on contact and generates movement at the point of attack. He was lights-out against Alabama. His lack of ideal height and length could be an issue in the NFL but that would be alleviated with a move to guard. Overall, Lamp is very strong, consistent and reliable, which should allow him to get on the field right away.”

Lamp appeared in 51 games over four active seasons with the Hilltoppers after redshirting his freshman year.

The Venice, Fla., native earned third-team All-American honors from the Associated Press his senior season while also being named a first-team All-C-USA selection.

It was the second straight year that Lamp was named a first-team all-conference selection, as he was also picked during the 2015 season after not allowing a single tackle during the year according to WKUSports.com.

Lamp’s NFL.com draft profile, states that he has a “compact build but not lacking athleticism.”

“Able to redirect weight back inside. Showed nimble feet when handling spin moves and inside shots from LSU’s Arden Key in 2015. Patient. Works feet and hips into position before engaging. Secures block with chopping feet and quality positioning. Bends and looks for low-man leverage with hip thrust under him. Uses short, controlled punch in run game. Clever with hands in pass protection. Throws short, teaser jab with outside hand to entice rushers into premature hand fighting. Effective counter-puncher defending edge and clears his chest and re-sets hands if defender gets into him first. Rarely bull-rushed. Processes quickly when defense runs games up front,” his profile states.

Need an NFL comparison? Lance Zierlein thinks he could pan out like three-time Pro Bowler Zack Martin.

“Four-year starter at left tackle whose lack of length will likely force him inside on the next level,” Zierlein writes. “He has the athleticism to handle athletic interior rushers while being able to fit into diverse rushing attacks that ask more from the guards and centers. His ability to potentially line up at tackle, guard or center will only increase his value. Lamp’s 2016 performance against Alabama’s talented edge players was a resume-builder that shined a spotlight on his potential as a pro.”