2017 Mock Drafts: John Ross To The Redskins?

In her first mock draft of the year, MMQB.com’s Emily Kaplan pegs the Redskins in with taking explosive Washington wide receiver John Ross with the No. 17-overall pick.

Could the Washington Redskins once again be looking to draft a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft?

Emily Kaplan of MMQB.com thinks it is a possibility in her first mock draft of the year, as she has the Redskins taking University of Washington wide receiver John Ross with the No. 17-overall pick.

“This makes so much sense that I almost feel silly doing it,” Kaplan writes. “There is a sense that free-agent-to-be DeSean Jackson has played his last down in Washington. Meanwhile, Ross’ skillset has been called Jackson-like by multiple scouts. I think Scot McCloughan probably wants to address defense in this draft, but if the shoe fits this well, just put it on.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ross has decided to turn pro a year early. In three seasons for the Huskies, Ross collected 1,729 receiving yards along with 22 touchdown receptions.

The versatile threat also accumulated more than 2,000 kickoff return yards and four touchdowns, a school record.

While his workload was limited during his first two collegiate seasons, Ross experienced a breakout campaign as a junior in 2016, catching 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdown receptions.

Five different times during the season the Long Beach, Calif., native caught at least two touchdown passes in a game. In a 66-27 victory over California on Nov. 5, Ross had a career day snagging six receptions for 208 yards and three touchdowns.

He was named a first-team All-Pac-12 selection and was a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, given annually to the most productive wide receiver in the country.

Ross missed the entire 2015 season with an ACL tear.

During his sophomore season in 2014, Ross caught a touchdown pass in the first three games of the season along with his first career 100-yard game against California when he caught four passes for 118 yards and a touchdown against the Golden Bears on Oct. 11.

Ross’ first touchdown reception came on Sept. 12, 2013, when the then-true freshman caught a 57-yard pass for a score against Idaho State.