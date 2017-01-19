2017 Mock Drafts: Malik Hooker To The Redskins?

In his first mock draft for the 2017 NFL Draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has the Redskins taking Ohio State safety Malik Hooker at No. 17-overall.

With a need at safety, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the Washington Redskins will look to add 2016 consensus All-American Malik Hooker.

“Hooker was the best center-field-type safety I saw this season — he has incredible speed and range and was all over the field for the Buckeyes,” Kiper Jr. writes in his first mock draft of the year (Insider subscription required). “He had seven interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. Washington could also have a need at wide receiver, even after taking Josh Doctson in the first round last year. Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson are both free agents. Keep an eye on a pass-rusher here, too.”

In two seasons at Ohio State, Hooker totaled 84 tackles along with seven interceptions, four passes defensed and three touchdowns.

[2017 Mock Drafts: Leonard Fournette To The Redskins?]

During his sophomore season in 2016, Hooker finished the year tied for second nationally in interceptions with seven. His three interception returns for touchdown were tied for the most among Division I players along with Western Michigan cornerback Darius Phillips.

In a season opening victory over Bowling Green, Hooker nabbed two interceptions. The next week, the New Castle, Penn., native tallied his first career pick-six, returning an interception 26 yards for a touchdown against Tulsa.

[2017 Mock Drafts: Jabrill Peppers To The Redskins?]

Hooker would also record a pick six against Nebraska (48 yards) and Michigan (16 yards).

In a 24-20 victory over Northwestern, the 6-foot-2, 205 pounder collected a career-high 14 tackles.

Hooker also recorded an interception off Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson in the Fiesta Bowl.

As a freshman in 2015, Hooker appeared in all 13 of the Buckeyes’ games, recording 10 tackles.