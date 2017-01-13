2017 Mock Drafts: Malik McDowell To The Redskins?

Capable of playing across the defensive line, Michigan State’s Malik McDowell is being linked to the Redskins in Dane Brugler’s most recent mock draft on CBSSports.com.

After earning first-team All-Big Ten as a junior in 2016, Michigan State defensive lineman Malik McDowell announced in December his intentions to forgo his senior season of eligibility and enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

McDowell is not only considered a first-round talent, but CBSSports.com’s Dane Brugler has the 6-foot-6, 276 pounder going to the Redskins with the No. 17-overall pick in his most recent mock draft.

“McDowell has an impressive blend of size, athleticism and power to be effective from multiple positions along the defensive line,” Brugler writes.

In three seasons with the Spartans, McDowell collected 90 tackles (24.5 for loss) along with 7.5 sacks, two fumbles forced and an interception.

During his junior season, McDowell recorded 34 tackles – most among Michigan State defensive linemen — along with 1.5 sacks. Along with being an all-conference selection, McDowell was selected as a second-team All-American by CBS Sports and SI.com.

McDowell started five games at nose tackle and three at defensive end.

In his first career start at defensive end against Northwestern, McDowell posted a career-high 11 tackles along with a half-sack.

The Detroit native was a second-team All-Big Ten selection during his sophomore season in 2015, as he registered career highs in tackles (41) and sacks (4.5).

McDowell opened the season with a sack against Western Michigan and later recorded a season-high eight tackles in a 24-7 victory over Maryland.

In a 55-16 victory over Penn State, McDowell tallied his first career interception and returned it 13 yards for a touchdown.

He registered two tackles against Alabama in the Cotton Bowl.

McDowell appeared in 13 games as a true freshman in 2013 and was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers of American, as he recorded 15 tackles along with 1.5 sacks.