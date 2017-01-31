2017 Mock Drafts: Montravius Adams To The Redskins?

In his latest mock draft, USA Today’s Luke Easterling has the Redskins picking Auburn defensive lineman Montravius Adams in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft.

With needs across the defensive line, the Washington Redskins will use the offseason to bolster the front line of a unit now under the direction of Greg Manusky.

USA Today’s Luke Easterling has the Redskins getting defensive line help in the Auburn defensive lineman Montravius Adams with the 17th-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft in his most recently posted mock draft.

“Washington needs to get younger and deeper in the trenches on both sides of the ball,” Easterling writes. “Adams is a rare athlete for his size at 6-4, 309 pounds.”

Adams recently competed in the 2017 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., finishing off a strong week of practices with six tackles and a fumble recovery in the annual game.

During his time at Auburn, Adams appeared in 52 games, collecting 151 tackles along with 11 sacks, three fumbles forced, three fumbles recovered and two interceptions.

He was consistent in his production over his final three seasons with the Tigers, collecting at least 43 tackles each season. He had his most productive season as a senior in 2016, registering 44 tackles along with four sacks including a career-high 1.5 sacks against Georgia on Nov. 12.

Adams was named a second-team All-SEC selection at the conclusion of the regular season.

The Vienna, Ga., native used his week at the Senior Bowl to prove he can be a consistent playmaker regardless of which scheme he is brought into following the NFL Draft.

“Just [to] keep proving that I can keep improving day by day and anything they need versatility-wise,” Adams told CSN Mid-Atlantic’s JP Finlay. “I can play it all.”

Of course, it didn’t hurt to face SEC competition week in and week out throughout his college career.

“I know some people say it isn’t true but I really do believe that the SEC is the closest thing to the NFL,” Adams said. “Maybe that is just my opinion but I really do believe it and I feel like it gave me a great head start.”