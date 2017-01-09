2017 Mock Drafts: Reuben Foster To The Redskins?

As the Redskins look to bulk up the defensive unit in the offseason, SB Nation’s Dan Kadar has Washington selecting Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster in his latest mock draft.

A unanimous first-team All-American and 2016 winner of the Butkus Award, given annual to college football’s top linebacker, Alabama’s Reuben Foster is considered a lock for the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In his latest mock draft, SB Nation’s Dan Kadar has the Redskins taking Foster with the No. 17-overall pick in this year’s draft.

“Washington’s needs are straight up the middle on defense,” Kadar writes. “Better talent on the defensive line will keep blockers off players like Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith . A good middle linebacker will do the same, and give the team a player who can stop the run. Wide receiver becomes a greater need if DeSean Jackson isn’t re-signed.”

In his four seasons at Alabama, Foster has collected 211 tackles (23 for loss) along with nine passes defensed and six sacks.

During his senior season in 2016, Foster so far has collected 103 total tackles along with four sacks. Four different times the Auburn, Ala., native has recorded at least 10 tackles in a game including a 12 against Ole Miss in a 48-43 victory over on Sept 17.

In Alabama’s blowout victory over Florida in the SEC Championship game Foster collected 11 tackles along with two sacks.

According to RollTide.com, 76 of Foster’s tackles this year have come against the rush.

During his junior season in 2015, Foster finished the year with 73 tackles (eight for loss). He was named Alabama’s Defensive Player of the Week after performances against Mississippi State (10 tackles with two passes defensed) and Auburn (six tackles).

Foster finished his sophomore season with 22 tackles. He made his first career collegiate start in a 33-23 victory over West Virginia on Aug. 30, 2014, collecting seven tackles.

The 6-foot-1, 236 pounder made his debut for the Crimson Tide on Aug. 31, 2013, tallying a tackle against Virginia Tech.