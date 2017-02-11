2017 NBA Draft Big Board 5.0.1 — 2nd Round Talents

We’ve already broken down the top 30 prospects in the 2017 NBA Draft that the Philadelphia 76ers should be looking at — here’s the second tier talents.

This is essentially an extension of our latest NBA Draft Big Board here at The Sixer Sense, as I analyze the second tier of talents in the 2017 class. While the vast majority of hpye surrounding the draft goes towards the first round, especially in a year as deeply-rooted with talent as this one, the second round can still hold a great deal of underlying value.

The Philadelphia 76ers — as well as many other teams — have benefited from second round talent as of late, with K.J. McDaniels, Jerami Grant, and Richaun Holmes being the most notable names to come to mind. The draft extends well beyond the lottery discussion, and it’s worth getting a good feel for some of the prospects that might be lacking in the publicity department.

The second round is the doldrums of what some consider a long and boring night, but produces some of the league’s most underrated talent in fairly consistent fashion. We’ve seen countless competitive NBA teams get major contributions from second round picks in recent years, from Draymond Green in Golden State to Isaiah Thomas in Boston.

The proverbial gold mine doesn’t halt after the first vein of precious metal. The best general managers can sift through the extremities of said mine shaft, and locate the value in otherwise-forgotten areas.

If the first round is a crapshoot, then the second certainly qualifies for the same title. But it’s a crapshoot worth monitoring.

31 Johnathan Motley PF, Baylor Baylor is among the best team’s the country this season, in large part due to Motley’s exceptional play down low. The 21-year-old boasts a lanky 7-4 wingspan, along with a solid 6-9 frame that’s continuing to fill out. Motley isn’t the most polished offensive weapon yet, but has made vast improvements with his game on the low block — while boasting exceptional energy in every facet of his game. He’s the type of gritty, energetic presence that can be likened to Montrezl Harrell in a number of ways. Although he’s a tad of undersized, Motley finds his way onto the boards with impressive proficiency, while also providing versatile defense out of the interior. He’s averaging 16 points and 9.6 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game for the Bears this year.

32 Thomas Bryant C, Indiana Another big with a lengthy wingspan, Bryant was a potential top 20 pick last season prior to making the decision return. Standing a couple of inches taller than Motley, Bryant is set at the center spot moving forward. The former 5-star recruit still boasts considerable upside, especially this late in the draft, but — quite frankly — hasn’t performed to par with some of the talents ahead of him. Bryant’s post game has been inconsistent and his 3-point shooting, albeit improved, hasn’t found a consistent plateau yet along with the rest of his offensive game. He’s knocking down 40.5 percent from that range but doesn’t boast the consistency night-to-night to move up. He does have good energy on the boards, though.

33 Justin Jackson SF, North Carolina Jackson has fluctuated a bit as of late, but retains some fairly promising upside on the wing. The rangy 6-8 swingman is still filling in physically, but has both the offensive prowess and defensive skills needed to overcome that early on. He’s a respectable 3-point shooter, currently hitting on 40.1 percent of a relatively high volume of shots from beyond the arc. His length allows him to create separation with relative ease off the bounce, while his catch-and-shoot game has become increasingly consistent as his career has progressed with the Tar Heels. Jackson also has sizable potential on the defensive end, utilizing his aforementioned length to bother shots and get into passing lanes.

34 Shake Milton PG, SMU Milton has all the physical tools of a strong NBA prospect. He’s a 6-7 point guard, while also wielding a 7-foot wingspan that measures out extremely well at his position. He has the size needed to see over defenders, as well as the athleticism needed to make plays as a scorer at a relatively high clip off the bounce. He doesn’t have the most developed passing skills of this year’s point guard class, which tempers his stock a bit. But, his 3-point shooting — 41.2 percent — and impressive penetration ability, given his tools, could translate to more open passing lanes and and consequentially improved vision in time. He also has obvious upside defensively.

35 Rodions Kurucs SF, Barcelona B As a long, thin 6-8 wing, Kurucs is gaining traction on a lot of draft boards as of late — even rocketing into the lottery discussion in some circles. His perimeter shooting has been streaky-but-effective throughout his young European career and he has the budding scoring prowess needed to be an impressive spark plug in the foreseeable future. With that said, his rudimentary ball handling and ultra-thin build give me some concerns moving forward. He hasn’t rounded out every aspect of his offensive game yet and seems more like a long term prospect banking on athleticism than somebody who should be catapulted into immediate first round discussion.

36 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk SF, Kansas Mykhailiuk is a junior but is actually younger than his oft-mentioned freshman teammate, Josh Jackson. After struggling to find a groove with the Jayhawks over the past few seasons, Svi is finally sustaining a legitimate niche in the offense this season. He’s a long, fluid 6-8 two-guard with a gorgeous stroke from deep — 41.5 percent — and the athleticism needed to develop further as a scorer down the road. He still can get phased out of the offense at times via inactivity, but there’s a lot to like about a shooter with his athletic tools. It’s a space-and-pace league and he provides an asset that fits right in.

37 Omer Yurtseven C, N.C. State Yurtseven missed the first 9 games of the season due to ineligibility, but has shown some solid flashes early on in his freshman campaign. The Uzbekistan-born big man has the early semblances of an effective post-up game on the interior and has shown tentative range out to the college 3-point line on occasion this season. He’s still working through the ebbs and flows of adjusting to American basketball — something that could signal a sophomore return, a la Jakob Poeltl — but his offensive versatility could get him some first round looks, still, if he commits this offseason.

38 Alec Peters PF, Valparaiso Peters is one of college basketball’s best offensive players this season, filling the role of do-it-all stretch four for Valpo. Standing at 6-9, Peters doesn’t possess great athletic qualities by NBA standards, but yields some very promising returns in a lot of key areas. First and foremost, his perimeter shooting is something that projects as a valuable facet of his game moving forward. He’s battling some inconsistency at just 32.6 percent from deep so far, but some of that can be attributed to a heavy workload in the offense. He’s also a skilled passer out of the interior and shows great touch around the low block on the offensive end. Averaging 23.3 points and 10.9 rebounds is a difficult accomplishment, regardless of where you’re attending school.

39 John Collins PF, Wake Forest Collins has been a big riser as of late. The 6-10 junior with a lengthy wingspan doesn’t boast the most refined offensive game yet, but utilizes exceptional athletic tools around the basket to produce in several different ways. He’s a bouncy lob target around the rim and mobile enough to slip out to the perimeter and run the pick-and-roll. He also has gradually added a mid-range jumper to his game. While he’s not hitting at a gaudy percentage on 2-point jumpers yet — 41.7, per Hoop-Math.com — it’s certainly a promising trend for a big with his mobility. Collins also blocks shots at a high clip, and has the lateral quickness needed to switch onto the perimeter without being totally over-matched. He’s a promising athlete to gamble on.

40 Ike Anigbogu C, UCLA Anigbogu is still extremely raw, but has played an integral role at times for UCLA. As another 6-10 big, Anigbogu has been a spectacular defensive player in spurts for the Bruins this season. Although he’s averaging just 12.5 minutes per contest, his ability to run the floor and provide a sizable defensive presence in the post has been an underrated facet of UCLA’s rotation. He’s not going to score much at all in isolation, but can utilize his length to finish shots above the rim and clean up the offensive boards with regularity. Additionally, he’s averaging 1.4 blocks per game in his aforementioned limited playing time. That alone is a solid indicator of the defensive potential he brings to the proverbial table.

41 Marques Bolden C, Duke At 6-11 with a 7-6 wingspan, Bolden — a former 5-star recruit — has all the physical tools of an NBA center. The problem with his game, though, is how he utilizes those physical tools. Pushed to the periphery of a deep Duke lineup, Bolden hasn’t seen as much action as expected this season; also, he hasn’t been overly impressive in the time he has spent on the floor either. Bolden doesn’t provide great lateral quickness underneath and he still doesn’t have a great feel for his game on either end. He gets pushed out of the paint far too often on rebound attempts, and lacks the consistency with his post-up game to inspire much confidence at this stage. There’s still a lot of room for improvement, but Bolden could very well need another season (or two) in college to maximize his potential.

42 Dwayne Bacon SG, Florida State Bacon has been the leading offensive weapon for an explosive Florida State offense this season. At 6-5 with long arms, Bacon is a well-built athlete for the wing spot at the next level. He’s explosive en route to the basket and provides the type of scoring spark that could mesh nicely as a bench asset for an NBA team. Bacon’s largest knock entering his sophomore season was his 3-point shot, which has developed into one of his more impressive improvements. He stills experiences his bouts of inconsistency, but has been a largely-effective 36.9 percent shooter from deep this season. Bacon also checks out as an aggressive, multi-positional defender. A solid two-way piece who can pop of in short spurts scoring the ball is a solid second round grab.

43 V.J. Beachem SF, Notre Dame Beachem has been stellar in his senior season thus far. The 6-8 swingman is hitting at a 38.1 percent clip from beyond the arc on 6 attempts per game, while adding in some wrinkles in the mid-range game that have upped his offensive stock significantly. As more of a complementary piece over the past few seasons, this is the most active we’ve seen Beachem in the offensive scheme during his Notre Dame career. With that said, Beachem’s aforementioned 3-point shooting will be his greatest attribute at the next level. He moves well off the ball, and has the length needed to shoot over the top of a lot of defenders. Beachem couples that with solid defense on the other end, making strong rotations and utilizing his length to bother shots and invade passing lanes. He’s a strong 3-and-D get in the early-to-mid second.

44 Frank Jackson PG, Duke Jackson is part of a loaded Duke backcourt, meaning a lot of his playing time comes shuffled behind the likes of Grayson Allen and Luke Kennard in the rotation. With that said, the ultra-athletic comboguard has been able to fill a nice niche in Duke’s rotation on both sides of the basketball. As somebody largely praised for his scoring coming out of high school, Jackson’s ability to fit into Duke’s offense as a well-tempered passer has been a promising development. He makes solid reads in the pick-and-roll, and does far better as a general playmaker than was expected this early on. He will likely end up staying one more season, though.

45 Jaron Blossomgame SF, Clemson Blossomgame is having a strong senior season for the Tigers, averaging 17.7 points per contest while providing stellar defensive play on the other end. As a well-built wing at 6-7, Blossomgame’s physical tools are all in place in terms of transitioning to the next level. He’s a high caliber defender at multiple positions, and boasts the positional versatility to fit well as a bench cog early on. What holds Blossomgame’s status back a bit — aside from the oft-mentioned age aspect — is his offensive game. Jaron is a capable slasher with excellent athleticism en route to the basket, but has shown some concerning deficiencies from the perimeter. He’s shooting a streaky-at-best 26.9 percent from 3-point range, and sports a low release that muffles his potential off the bounce.

46 Cameron Oliver PF, Nevada Oliver is as strong a mid-second round pick as they come. At 6-9, he’s built in impressive fashion, showing tremendous strength around the basket and the mobility needed to carve out an immediate niche in an NBA rotation. He’s on the small side for power forwards at 6-8 and doesn’t have the most fluid all-around game yet on both ends, but couples that with a handful of strong, NBA-ready attributes that could help him produce at a respectable clip. First and foremost, his 37.7 percent clip from deep is a promising trend in today’s league. His combination of physical tools also gives him some high upside defensively, where he could develop into a reliable small ball five with some fine-tuning elsewhere.

47 Aleksander Vezenkov SF, Barcelona Vezenkov is somebody I’ve been waiting on for a couple of years now. And while I don’t think he’s the outright first round talent I once thought of him as, his shooting touch from deep, at 6-9, is something NBA teams could be desiring as a draft-and-stash option. He is adding strength to allow him to produce full-time as a stretch four as well, while also showcasing instincts as a passer that bode well for his development as a team-friendly glue guy in the rotation. He’s not a star-studded prospect — thus the second round-ish placement, but he boasts a lot of solid tools to build off of at the next level. He’s also receiving some playing time at the highest level of European basketball.

48 Jonah Bolden PF, Radnicki Basket Bolden, a former UCLA player, is performing at a notably high levels overseas as of late. Making the decision for financial reasons, Bolden’s development has continued in interesting fashion. The versatile 6-10 power forward displays a level of raw athleticism and budding skill that is bound to draw interest in the second round, as his skill set meshes ideally with the tendencies off today’s NBA. He’s shooting 41.6 percent from deep on 3.9 attempts per game in the Adriatic league, while showing ball handling skills that could be incredibly useful given his size. He still pushes a bit too much at times, but thrives in transition and has the semblances of a strong passing game for a big of his size.

49 Tony Bradley PF, North Carolina Bradley seems likely to spend another season at school, but has the merits needed to get drafted this year without much problem. At 6-10, Bradley is already a solid athlete, with a 7-4 wingspan and the strength needed to compete at the center spot. His offensive game is relegated mostly to the interior at this point, but that doesn’t highlight the more impressive aspects of his game. Bradley has a nose for the ball defensively, and it shows on the boards. He gets into good positioning in the painted area, and utilizes his aforementioned athletic tools to carve out space and track down rebounds at a high clip — 5.5 per game in just 14.9 minutes. He also has notable defensive potential, making him somebody worth drafting in hopes of expanding his offensive repertoire as time transpires.

50 Monte Morris PG, Iowa State Morris shows every sign of becoming a solid backup point guard in the NBA — which, by no means, is a slight. He’s an instinctual passer at 6-3, and is the type of steady hand that could carve out a ball handling role in fairly early fashion compared to most second round picks on the perimeter. He won’t wow you with his scoring, nor is he a flashy athlete. Morris can, however, excel in pick-and-roll offense, while also drawing on a diverse resume as a playmaker, as he gained valuable experience in Fred Hoiberg’s system early in his career, prior to the latter’s own departure for the professional level. Morris makes all the right plays, and rarely turns the ball over (just 1.1 per game compared to 5.6 assists). That type of efficiency is something that brings value late in the draft, and puts Morris on most team’s radars — where he’s been for a couple of years now.

51 Alpha Kaba C, Mega Leks Kaba’s stock hinges largely on physical tools, but a sturdy-and-still-growing 6-10 frame with a 7-5 wingspan is enough to warrant that. The Frenchman has been lurking around NBA radars for a couple of years now, and seems poised to make the jump from Mega Leks to the big stage this summer. He’s still raw in numerous facets, but provides the two-way potential needed for a team to take a swing — especially as a second rounder. He is shooting a cool 22.2 percent on his very limited number of 3-point attempts this season as well. And while that may not be the most impressive of percentages, the notion that he’s adding a perimeter game to his developing arsenal is a massive boost for NBA stock.

52 Jonathan Jeanne C, SLUC Nancy Jeanne is way too thin to play NBA basketball right now, but the potential is high enough to garner some consideration all the way into the late first round. Listed at 7-2, Jeanne’s lanky wingspan measures out around 7-7. That, combined with wholly impressive mobility for his size, gives him seemingly limitless upside to bank on defensively. His frame, though, is underdeveloped to the point that he won’t see much NBA action for a few years at the very least. He’ll likely be a draft-and-stash guy, and could still need NBA conditioning to get up the par once he does make the inevitable transition. But 7-2 with a 7-7 wingspan is certainly something. He can also shoot the basketball on occasion, which qualifies as potentially unfair.

53 P.J. Dozier SG, South Carolina Dozier has risen on a lot of draft boards as of late. Leading a surging South Carolina squad, Dozier’s comboguard skill set is something that a number of second round teams will have interest in if he does make the jump this offseason. At 6-6, Dozier has a lot of favorable attributes in regards to professional appeal. He has shown flashes of running an offense, a highly coveted trait for larger guards, and is shooting the ball at a respectable 35.4 percent clip. He’s a somewhat unfinished product offensively, countering flashes of athletic brilliance with turnover issues and some holes in his scoring arsenal, but the clear-cut promise is there. He can also defend multiple positions, which adds a fair amount to his stock.

54 Wesley Iwundu SF, Kansas State Iwundu has been of college basketball’s better seniors this season. At 6-6, Iwundu’s athleticism should help him find a niche in some capacity early on. He’s a strong mulitpositional defender, and boasts the aggressive mentality needed to provide an NBA rotation with an immediate irritant on that side of the ball. Offensively, Inwundu is a mixed bag, but shows some considerable signs of NBA utility. He’s a capable passer, flowing well within the team aspects of Kansas State’s offense. He’s also fairly explosive as a cutter, allowing him to play above the rim and finish through contact at a high clip. He struggles with consistency on his jumper — albeit improved to 31.5 percent this year from deep — and can get overwhelmed as a ball handler on occasion. But the potential, nonetheless, is there in terms of him becoming a solid two-way piece.

55 Chimezie Metu PF, USC At 6-9, Metu is another promising athlete in the second round conversation. He’s largely underdeveloped offensively, but makes quick cuts to the rim and utilizes his bounciness to finish above the rim in exhilarating fashion on occasion. There’s little to speak of in regards to Metu’s offense outside of the painted area, but his caliber of athleticism and mobility at the four spot is something that a number of teams will be interested in come the draft. Additionally, Metu has the defensive upside to back up his draft stock. He blocks a solid 1.6 shots per game, and uses his physical tools to make rapid rotations in the interior and bother a lot of shots around the rim. He should also find some success switching onto the perimeter, further increasing his stock in today’s positionless league.

56 Mikal Bridges SF, Villanova Bridges, upon the eye test alone, possesses the physical aspects of an NBA wing. He’s a rangy 6-7, with a 7-foot wingspan and sneaky mobility that allows him to manipulate the opposing offense and make some impressive plays on the defensive side of the basketball. While his offensive game isn’t very diverse, Bridges is currently hitting at a 41.8 percent clip from 3-point range — which highlights just how useful he can be as a spot-up shooter, if not anything else. He’s not overly explosive and doesn’t always have the utmost impact on a game, but Bridges has enough to become a viable 3-and-D reserve at the next level. He can, ideally, cover multiple positions, and has the shooting touch needed to work offensively to some extent.

57 Devonte’ Graham PG, Kansas Playing as an off-ball 6-2 swingman this season, Graham unquestionably projects as a point guard at the next level. The Kansas junior has a quick first step and the ball handling skills needed to get dribble penetration with ease, but hasn’t rounded out the remainder of his offensive game yet. His point guard instincts aren’t ideal for a guard of his stature and he can, at times, get phased out of games when his shots aren’t falling. Shooting at a 39.2 percent clip from deep, perimeter shooting is going to play an important role in how well Graham fairs at the next level. He’ll need to prove he can handle an NBA offense with the ball in his hands, but scoring — in all likelihood — will be his early calling card.

58 Aaron Holiday PG, UCLA I’m a big fan of Holiday’s, even if his NBA ceiling boasts limits in some capacities. At 6-1, Holiday is another point guard playing off the ball this season, as he indulges in the luxury of feeding off the never-ending buffet that is Lonzo Ball’s facilitation. As the younger brother of Jrue and Justin, Holiday’s perimeter scoring is going to be how he carves out a role at the next level. He has a smooth pull-up game from mid-range, and has shown a strong, compact stroke both off the catch and the dribble when operating behind the 3-point line (44.9 percent). He hasn’t been given the chance to show off his playmaking much at UCLA — so that’s tough to gauge — but his scoring is something teams in the mid-to-late second can bank on.

59 Melo Trimble PG, Maryland Trimble was a lottery-level talent not too long ago, but shaky freshman and sophomore campaigns soured expectations quite a bit. As yet another hefty-scorer in more of a point guard’s body (6-2 with a 6-2 wingspan), Trimble adds to this small run of undersized comboguards. He has shown some major improvements in running Maryland’s offense this season, but still gets the majority of his stock from being one of the country’s best perimeter scorers. Shooting at just 33.6 percent on his over-5 attempts per game from deep, consistency is one of the biggest issues for Trimble. He can break down a defense off the dribble and hit shots with impressive variety, but tends to do so in far too sporadic fashion at times. If he polishes off his game, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be on an NBA roster in time.

60 Frank Mason III PG, Kansas Quite honestly, it won’t take much for Mason to move further up than this. Performing at a level higher than every non-Markelle Fultz/Lonzo Ball point guard in college basketball, Mason has soared well above expectations during his senior season. He’s just 5-11, and not an exceptional athlete, but is putting up performances that — regardless of hype or youth, or whatever is holding his stock down — are deserving of recognition. He’s scoring at all level, knocking down 3 balls (51.9 percent), hitting mid-range pullups, drilling floaters in the painted area, and finishing with soft touch around the rim. The dude knows how to put the ball in the basket. If he’s not on your top 60, you might need some reconsideration.

The Sixers are currently projected to receive three picks this summer, with the Lakers’ pick remaining plausible — as well as the Kings’ pick swap, if neccesary. Two of those three, though, are currently in the second round — highlighting its underlying importance.

The second round provides teams with the unique opportunity to grab talent without monetary guarantees There’s no mandatory contracts, and the ability to develop that talent, whether in the D-League, overseas, or on the bench, is incredibly cheap. We’ve seen stars like Jimmy Butler and Isaiah Thomas emerge from the secondary crapshoot in recent years. It’s not something Sixers fans, nor anybody else, should overlook.

