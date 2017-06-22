2017 NBA mock draft 5.0

Per-game averages: 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 47.6 FG%, 41.3 3P%, 5.0 3PA, 64.9 FT%

Height: 6’4″; Weight: 185 lbs; Age: 19 (May 29, 1998)

The Sixers made a no-brainer trade for the first pick, and now they’ll make the no-brainer choice with the selection.

Fultz might not become a full-fledged superstar, but he has the highest floor of any prospect in the draft. More importantly, he’s a great addition to Philly’s core of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Dario Saric. If everyone’s healthy, the 76ers could contend for a playoff berth as soon as next year.

