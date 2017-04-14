2017 NBA Playoff preview: championship odds for every team

Tim Duncan is gone, but it’s the same old Spurs. San Antonio crossed the 60-win threshold for the third time in four seasons as Kawhi Leonard improved from Defensive Player of the Year to a legitimate MVP candidate. The Grizzlies are a familiar playoff foe, with San Antonio and Memphis meeting in a two vs. seven clash just last year (a 4-0 Spurs sweep). The Spurs won’t overlook the Grizzlies, though, as a few players and coaches are sure to remember the 2011 playoffs, when No. 8 Memphis toppled the No. 1-seed Spurs.

Look for San Antonio to move on this year, with our simulation engine giving the Spurs an 84.1 percent chance to advance to the second round. The Spurs reached the Western Conference Finals in 52.7 percent of simulations, but advanced to the NBA Finals only 8.5 percent of the time. However, they made the most of those opportunities, winning the title 7.0 percent of the time.

Ronald Cortes Getty Images