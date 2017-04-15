2017 NBA Playoffs: 10 X-Factors That Could Decide First Round Series

The 2017 NBA Playoffs are officially upon us. The quest for the Larry O’Brien Trophy will begin this afternoon when the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers begin their first round series. It will be the first of four games today, as the NBA Playoffs take center stage for the next couple of weeks.

That is one of the many intriguing matchups we will see in the first round. Everyone is interested to see if the Cavaliers and get things back on track, led by LeBron James. The Golden State Warriors will garner a ton of attention as they look to make it back to the NBA Finals with Kevin Durant in the fold. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets will be must-see television as well with MVP candidates Russell Westbrook and James Harden matching up.

The postseason is usually when the stars shine brightest. Everyone knows what to expect from the stars; they will get their stats no matter what; opponents just hope to contain them. There are certain players capable of carrying their team for multiple games, willing them through the postseason.

But if a team wants to pull off an upset or sustain success in the playoffs, it will take production from multiple players. Some under-the-radar players will pop up with big games, stealing a win or two for their teams and gaining momentum.

Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo, at least in name and pedigree, would not normally be an X-factor. He is a former NBA champion and was once considered a top point guard in the league. But, given the circumstances he went through this season with the Chicago Bulls and playing alongside Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler, Rondo is this season.

There is also the legend of National TV Rondo. Rondo has a penchant for performing on a national stage in front of an audience, which the playoffs will provide. No one knows that as well as the Boston Celtics, where Rondo began his career and who he will be facing off against in the first round.

Rondo has a lot to prove this postseason. He was benched multiple times in the regular season, getting back in the rotation almost out of necessity with injuries arising. Despite all of the difficulties faced, Rondo had a pretty solid season, averaging 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.4 steals in only 26.7 minutes per game.

If the Bulls are to pull off the upset against the No.1 seed Celtics, they will certainly need National TV Rondo. He will not be phased by the big stage with plenty of playoff experience under his belt. Rondo will play a major part in this series for the Bulls on both ends of the court.

Allen Crabbe

Damian Lillard said that the Portland Trail Blazers will defeat the Golden State Warriors in their first-round series in six games. Whether it was tongue in cheek or not, the Blazers will have their hands full. The Warriors were the best team in the NBA in the regular season as they dominated on both ends of the court.

The Blazers will find it difficult to slow down the Warriors, so they will need players to step up offensively if they want to keep pace. The biggest advantage the Blazers have on the Warriors is on the inside with Jusuf Nurkic. But Nurkic’s status is unknown as he was injured just a few weeks ago. As a result, the Blazers will need other players to step up.

One of those players is Allen Crabbe. The backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum garner all of the attention, but Crabbe has been a solid contributor throughout the regular season.

Crabbe finished the season third in three-point shooting, making 44.4 percent of his shots from deep. Portland will need a lot of scoring to keep up with the high-powered Warriors and Crabbe is capable of providing a scoring punch off the bench.

Crabbe missed the final three games of the regular season with a foot injury. He is expected to play in the first round against the Warriors, which is good news for the Blazers; they need all hands on deck to hang with Golden State.

Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers are going to have their hands full with the Cleveland Cavaliers. No matter how much the Cavaliers are struggling, they will be a tough team to play against. Whenever you have LeBron James on your team, you have a shot.

While almost everyone will be paying attention to James and Paul George going head-to-head, and rightfully so, there is one area that the Pacers have the advantage over Cleveland, and it is at the center position.

Myles Turner put together an excellent sophomore campaign and has the potential to be a franchise cornerstone going forward. He has a diverse game offensively, stretching all the way out to the three-point line on occasion. He controls the paint for the Pacers, averaging a team-high 7.3 rebounds per game.

Where he makes arguably his biggest impact is on the defensive end. Opponents shoot 2.9 percent worse than their averages when defended by Turner. He blocks 2.1 shots per game and adds 0.9 steals as well.

Turner is also the third-leading scorer on the team behind only George and Jeff Teague. If the Pacers are going to pull off the big upset, Turner will be a big reason why.

Rodney Hood

Arguably the closest matchup in the first round is between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz. Both teams finished the regular season 51-31, with the Clippers getting home-court based on a tiebreaker. The Clippers won the regular season series 3-1, but the Jazz are confident coming into the postseason.

When you play defense as well as Utah does, you have a chance in any series. What will determine the Jazz’s fate this year is how they perform offensively. Gordon Hayward and George Hill lead the way but will need help keeping up with the high-octane Clippers. One player they will be counting on is Rodney Hood.

Hood was on his way to what looked like a breakout season. He averaged 15.3 points per game in October and 16.3 in November. But he was hampered by injuries after that and didn’t average above 12.7 points per game in any month the remainder of the season.

The Jazz would love to get the October-November Hood in the postseason. It would help take pressure off Hayward and Hill and give the Jazz defense some leeway. Hood has been bothered by a knee injury most of the second half, but the Jazz needs him healthy and performing to make noise in the playoffs.

Otto Porter Jr.

There were a number of reasons the Washington Wizards fell off last season. The injury to Bradley Beal hurt, as the Wizards got virtually no production from the wing. This season, that has changed as Beal has been healthy, but the Wizards have also received a huge jump in production from Otto Porter Jr.

Porter, the third overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, finally began figuring things out for Washington this season. He knocked down three-pointers at an impressive clip, making them 43.4 percent of the time, which ranked fifth in the NBA. That led to a career-high 13.4 points per game on 51.6 percent shooting from the field.

Porter Jr. also added 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He has developed into a solid all-around player for the Wizards and they will need him to continue producing in the playoffs.

The Wizards’ matchup with the Atlanta Hawks is arguably the toughest to pick in the first round. The Hawks have the advantage on the interior, while the Wizards hold the advantage in the backcourt. Whichever team receives better production on the perimeter could decide this series.

That is why Porter Jr. is an X-factor. He could help make or break the Wizards’ chances of moving on. If he can win his matchup against Kent Bazemore and Thabo Sefolosha, Porter Jr. can improve Washington’s chances of advancing.

Lou Williams

When the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder begin their series, all eyes will be on James Harden and Russell Westbrook. The frontrunners for the 2016-17 MVP Award will garner all of the headlines, but there are plenty of other players to watch in the series, one of those being Lou Williams.

Williams was in the midst of a career season with the Los Angeles Lakers. With the playoffs out of the picture, the Lakers flipped Williams to the Rockets for a first round pick. Williams’ numbers have dropped off with the Rockets since there are more players looking for shots, but he is a legitimate weapon off the bench for Mike D’Antoni.

The starting fives for the Rockets and Thunder are relatively even. But, once you get into the benches, the Rockets hold the distinct advantage with Williams and Eric Gordon. The Thunder do not have anyone that can keep up with either Williams or Gordon off the bench scoring-wise, let alone both.

Williams is averaging a career-high 17.5 points per game between the Lakers and Rockets despite playing only 24.6 minutes per game and starting only once. He has proven to be a capable playmaker as well, handing out three assists per game.

Westbrook will do everything in his power to keep the Thunder in the game, but he cannot play all 48 minutes. Harden will do the same, but the difference is the Rockets can turn to someone such as Williams to carry the scoring load, while the Thunder don’t have that kind of firepower.

P.J. Tucker

The Toronto Raptors underachieved at times in the regular season. Their defense was not always up to par, and they dealt with some injuries as well. They did finish the regular season strong, as they began getting healthier and turned things up defensively. A big reason for the change was the acquisition of P.J. Tucker.

The Raptors acquired Tucker from the Phoenix Suns at the NBA trade deadline. Bringing him, along with Serge Ibaka, has gotten the Raptors defense back on track. Tucker has had a big impact off the court as well, taking on a leadership role with the Raptors despite only being acquired in late February.

Tucker was not afraid to voice his concerns despite being new to the team. He called out his teammates to bring it on the defensive side of the ball as well, including the team’s leading scorer DeMar DeRozan. It worked, as the Raptors went 12-2 after that with the third-best defensive rating in the NBA.

Tucker is a hard-nosed player that brings it defensively. He is key to the Raptors’ success as he can guard multiple positions, giving Dwane Casey some flexibility in his lineups. Tucker can spread the floor as well, giving the Raptors space in half court sets.

The Milwaukee Bucks will present the Raptors with some problems, namely Giannis Antetokounmpo. Tucker will be tasked with helping slow him down at times during the series, but just a few plays later you could see him then battling down low against a power forward or chasing around other players on the perimeter.

Tony Parker

Like Rajon Rondo earlier, seeing a player such as Tony Parker on this list may raise some eyebrows. Parker has been an integral part of the San Antonio Spurs‘ success for the past 16 seasons, but like Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili before him, Parker has taken a backseat to other players.

Kawhi Leonard is the go-to player for the Spurs now. He is a game-changer on both ends of the court. LaMarcus Aldridge gives the Spurs another go-to option offensively that can score in a multitude of ways. Both players are capable of creating shots for themselves, but it is always easier when you have a savvy veteran such as Parker setting you up.

Parker played a career-low minutes per game this season, putting up his lowest points and assists per game since his rookie season. The Spurs have been using him less and less, relying more and more on Patty Mills.

Despite the diminished role, Parker’s facilitating ability is much needed. He needs to remain aggressive, finding his spots to attack and score while also getting the likes of Leonard and Aldridge involved.

You know what Parker is going to bring you offensively. Defensively, the Spurs have to be careful how they deploy him. He will struggle to slow down someone such as Mike Conley, so the Spurs will have to hide him at times on defense.

Jamal Crawford

The Big Three dominate the headlines for the Los Angeles Clippers. All the focus is on Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. There is a lot of talk about if this will be the last time this group plays together. They will have a big say in that, as they will need a good showing in the postseason to warrant bringing the band back together one more time.

They will need help to advance, especially against the stingy defense of the Utah Jazz. Other players will need to step up offensively to help take pressure off Paul and Griffin. Jamal Crawford is one player that can get his shot off no matter who is defending him.

The ageless wonder Crawford has put together yet another strong season off the bench. He played in all 82 games for the first time in his career despite being in his 17th season in the NBA. He attempted his fewest shots per game since his third year in the league but still managed to score 12.3 points per game.

Crawford is instant offense for the Clippers off their bench. He will be relied upon heavily to carry the scoring load on the second unit. He could be asked to play some more minutes than he did in the regular season as Doc Rivers could tighten his rotation for the playoffs.

Crawford averages 14.7 points per game in the playoffs. The Clippers are going to need every one of those points against the Jazz, who gave up only 96.8 points per game — tops in the NBA this season.

Victor Oladipo

All of the focus this season with the Oklahoma City Thunder has been on Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has garnered plenty of headlines with his unheralded season, breaking the single-season record for triple-doubles. Westbrook led the Thunder in most stats, including assists with 10.4 per game.

One of the players that helped Westbrook accrue those assist numbers is Victor Oladipo. Oladipo plays an important role for the Thunder. He is sometimes tasked with defending the opposing team’s best player. He is the second-leading scorer on the team, the only other player capable of creating his own shot. Oladipo is basically the backup point guard as well, averaging 2.6 assists per game; the second most behind Westbrook.

The Thunder will need Oladipo to step his game up against the Rockets if they are going to pull off the upset. The matchup between Westbrook and Harden will get all the attention, but they will not be the ones deciding this series; their supporting casts will be.

Houston has the deeper, more talented supporting cast. Oklahoma City needs Oladipo to step up and carry the load when Westbrook needs a rest. The Thunder struggle when Westbrook is not on the court. He will probably spend less time on the bench in the playoffs, but the time that he does, Oladipo needs to shine and take the reins.

Will he able to do it? It could be a deciding factor in whether or not the Thunder pull off the upset over the Rockets.

