2017 NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers Post-Season 7-Round Mock Draft

The Carolina Panthers went from 15-1 a season ago to 6-10 this year, but can make strides back to their winning ways with a solid 2017 NFL Draft

A solid 2017 NFL Draft could really help the Carolina Panthers return to their dominance of the NFC South. They started out the 2016 calendar year as one of the deadliest teams in the NFL. They were fresh off a 15-1 campaign and headed to Super Bowl 50. Then they ran into a brick wall known as the Denver Broncos defense. MVP quarterback Cam Newton was harassed all game by pass rusher Von Miller and friends, but spirits were high as the 2016 season should have been their year to take the next step.

Instead, they fell completely apart. Newton played terribly and the return of receiver Kelvin Benjamin (who missed all of 2015 with a torn ACL) didn’t help as much as they expected. They also saw their defense struggle mightily.

Cornerback Josh Norman left for the Washington Redskins in the offseason and the team erred in thinking he was just a scheme player that played well thanks to those around him. Norman had a solid year for Washington, and the Panthers struggled against the pass after never fully replacing him. They also were without star linebacker Luke Kuechly for six games due to lingering concussion issues.

Thankfully for them, they still have an outstanding core of players, most of whom were a huge part in the team making the big game last year. With a strong nucleus, they only need to add a few pieces to compete for a post season spot again following the 2017 season.

With that being the ultimate goal, here is a seven-round mock draft for the Panthers that tries to address the areas that need the most improvement.

Round 1, Pick 8: Dalvin Cook, RB — Florida State

Several mock drafts have the Panthers taking running back Leonard Fournette with the eighth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Here they stick with the same position, but go with the player who had a better season last year, Dalvin Cook from Florida State.

Fournette was the hottest name going into the 2016 season, but injuries slowed him down some as he managed to play in just seven games for LSU. Cook on the other hand played in all 13 games and was impressive as ever in those games. Cook rushed for 4,464 yards in three seasons, with an impressive average per carry of 6.5 yards. He also proved to be a formidable weapon out of the backfield with 79 receptions during his time in Tallahassee.

What was most impressive, though, was his ability to get across the goal line. Cook finished his collegiate career with 46 touchdowns on the ground after recording 19 in each of his final two seasons.

For Carolina this pick signals a much needed upgrade. Their running back position has been manned by Jonathan Stewart for years. He has been effective, but not necessarily reliable. In nine NFL seasons, he has played a full 16 games just three times and only once since his second season in the league. He has missed three games in each of the past three seasons. His injury issues are a big part of why they go Cook here over the hotter name in Fournette.

The Dallas Cowboys showed how much an offense can benefit from an explosive runner when they took Ohio State’s Ezekiel Elliott fourth-overall in the most recent draft. Cook has the potential to help the Panthers offense just as much as Zeke helped the Cowboys.

Round 2, Pick 8: Forrest Lamp, OT/OG — Western Kentucky

In 2015 a lot of attention was given to free agent pickup Michael Oher. The former Baltimore Raven and Tennessee Titan tackle came to Carolina and helped protect Cam Newton’s blind side. He helped solidify their offensive line as they went 15-1 with a stellar defense and balanced, dangerous offense.

In 2016, he wasn’t as helpful. Oher started just three games before getting sent into the concussion protocol. He was eventually placed on IR and now there are real concerns about his health going forward. To make sure that they won’t struggle as badly to protect Newton if Oher is indeed done, they take Western Kentucky tackle Forrest Lamp.

Even if Oher is able to play again, Lamp will be an excellent pick. He has the skill to play all three positions and would be able to fill in wherever he’s needed. Some believe he has the frame to play guard, but at 6-4, 305 pounds, he should be able to play outside.

Lamp started for four years for Western Kentucky and held up very well against the impressive group of pass rushers that the Alabama Crimson Tide threw his way. Wherever the Panthers decide he best fits they will have a talented, athletic offensive lineman that will help them get back on track offensively.

Round 3, Pick 8: Cameron Sutton, CB — Tennessee

With their first-round pick they took Cook over Fournette thanks to injury concerns. With their third round pick they’re more willing to take a slight risk on a guy who struggled to stay healthy last season. Here, they grab Tennessee cornerback Cameron Sutton as they try to rebuild their secondary.

Sutton is listed at 5-11, 182 pounds and is considered a man cover guy. He does, however, have the speed and instincts needed to play in any scheme. On top of that, Sutton has no problem stepping up in run support and delivering hits.

He had seven career interceptions and was an explosive return man as well. Sutton recorded four punt returns for touchdowns, three of which came in 2016. Teams do have some questions about his durability after he missed six games in 2016, but he was heathy before his senior year which makes this gamble seem like an incredibly low risk one.

While he may not completely offset the loss of Norman from last year, Sutton would be a potential starter that could help them become a feared unit again. He also could make an immediate impact on special teams if the Panthers feel like he isn’t ready to start right away.

Round 3, Pick 35 (Compensatory): Ryan Switzer, WR — North Carolina

His stock has risen lately, which brings him from being a potential late-round guy to a third round pick. It ends up working out for the Panthers as they grab North Carolina wide receiver Ryan Switzer with their third-round compensatory pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Switzer was good, but not great for his first three seasons for the Tar Heels. Then he broke out in 2016 as he topped 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. He wound up with 96 receptions for 1,112 yards with six touchdowns. In his seasons before that he had 32, 61 and 54 receptions for 341, 757 and 693 yards respectively.

He averaged 11.9 yards per reception in four seasons and will be best served as a slot guy rather than trying to be a deep threat on the outside.

Undersized at 5-10 and 174 pounds, Switzer would be a great compliment to the large outside receivers Carolina boasts in Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess. His route running is exceptional and he can find openings to take advantage of in the middle of the field.

With the Panthers relying heavily on veteran players like Tedd Ginn, Jr. and Philly Brown in recent years this pick helps them continue their overhaul. They have gotten great production out of those players, but to have three young guys at the position now would be a welcome sight for the team.

Round 4, Pick 8: Devonte Fields, DE — Louisville

With their fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Panthers get back to selecting some defensive players. They go here with a guy who has 26.5 career sacks but was dismissed by his original team for a domestic violence issue in 2014. Devonte Fields went from TCU to Louisville and tried to clean up his image while with the Cardinals.

He had 16.5 sacks for Louisville in two seasons and is out to prove to NFL executives that he is a changed man since his days with the Horned Frogs. However, his off field concerns are just the start as Fields is a man without a true position.

Per Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Undersized end who will have to play as an open-side rush linebacker on the next level. Fields flashes impressive athletic gifts and opens a window into his potential, but takes too many plays off and is lacking the play demeanor NFL teams desire. Fields’ off-field character will be vetted, but it is his football character that has scouts concerned about whether he can play to his potential.

Carolina had issues with players with domestic violence in the past (Re: Greg Hardy) and they may simply wipe Fields off their board. They also have shown a willingness to take players without a defined position (Shaq Thompson, Devin Funchess) and get solid production.

In the end they take a shot with because Fields can rush the passer and that’s worth a gamble. Whether he does so as an outside linebacker or a third down end, he can be a help to the Panthers due to his quickness and reliability off the edge.

Round 5, Pick 8: Josh Malone, WR — Tennessee

With their fifth round pick the Panthers continue to infuse some youth into their receiver group by selecting another Tennessee player in Josh Malone. The young wide out flashed a lot of potential for the Volunteers, but never seemed to be targeted as much as most number one wide outs.

He finished with 50 receptions for 972 yards in 2016, both career highs for Malone. Where he really impressed was in his ability to hit pay dirt. Malone scored on 11 of his receptions. He may have benefited from staying another year, but decided he had done enough to at least get drafted and start his NFL career.

At 6-3 and 200 pounds, Malone has great size to be an outside threat at the position. The former Mr. Tennessee High School football player was on the field often as a freshman and was a full-time starter by his sophomore season. He won’t pressure Funchess for a starting job immediately, but eventually could which makes him a great choice later in the draft.

Like with Switzer, this move is all about getting weapons for Newton. He won the MVP award during their 15-1 season thanks mostly to his ability to produce with less-than-great talent around him. Adding youthful players with huge upside will only help Newton play like an MVP again in the future.

Round 6, Pick 8: Josh Tupou, DT — Colorado

There are some decisions the Panthers need to make on their defensive line this season in regards to free agents. Whether or not they can bring the whole group back, some depth there wouldn’t hurt. Carolina likes to stockpile talented players that can stuff the run and get after passers and with their sixth round pick they get themselves a guy who can help slow down running attacks.

Colorado nose tackle Josh Tupou is a large man at 6-3 and 325 pounds. He isn’t going to wow anyone with his athleticism but he is good at eating up space and taking on blockers. He’s a player that will do the gritty work and allow others to make the flashy plays. He was credited with 124 tackles, 15.5 of which went for a loss, and six and a half sacks in four seasons.

For Carolina he would serve as a rotational early down player but won’t offer much in terms of pass rush. He would hardly see the field on third down passing plays, but that’s not an issue because they have plenty of players who can fill that role for them. This one is all about trying to find a guy who can clog up running lanes whenever he is on the field.

Round 7, Pick 15: De’Veon Smith, RB — Michigan

With their first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft the Panthers got themselves a starting running back that will help transform their offense. With their seventh pick they get themselves another running back in Michigan’s De’Veon Smith. While adding Smith to the backfield along with Cook won’t give them the same punch as divisional rival Atlanta has with Devonte Freeman and Tevin Coleman, it does offer them much fresher legs than they have had in recent years.

Cook won’t be a player who leaves the field very often, but when he does Smith could potentially be a better option than either Fozzy Whitaker or Cameron Artis-Payne. The former Wolverine never topped 1,000 yards in his collegiate career, but did rush for 4.5 yards per carry. His senior season was his best as he had 846 yards rushing and ten touchdowns.

An honorable All-Big Ten member, Smith is known as a north-south runner who won’t shift around in the backfield and has little waisted motion. He isn’t a flashy back by any means, but what Smith does well is hit the open holes and make quick decisions. He is a big back at over 220-pounds, and has great vision. His selection ends the theme of the draft for Carolina, find some youth to pair with Newton.

