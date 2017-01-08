2017 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions Postseason 7-Round Mock Draft

Following their NFC Wild Card loss, looking ahead to the 2017 NFL Draft for the Detroit Lions with a seven-round mock draft.

Fans of the Detroit Lions have probably not spent much time thinking about the 2017 NFL Draft. Rooting for a team who makes the postseason, it would not have made too much sense to look ahead. That being said, it is all over.

The Lions went out without much of a whimper on Saturday night, falling defeat to the Seattle Seahawks 26-6 in the Wild Card Round. With the 2016 season behind them, let’s take a look at what the Lions can do to improve their team this offseason. More specifically, through the 2017 NFL Draft.

Matthew Stafford is a talented quarterback, and the Lions do have a lot of interesting players on both sides of the ball. While they are obviously postseason contenders, this team is not a legitimate Superbowl contender until they add talented pieces at positions of need. They will have the opportunity to do that in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Let’s take a look at an option for the Lions with a complete seven-round mock draft. This gives us an idea of the kind of players who could be available when the Lions are on the clock and a specific route that they could go.

This mock draft was completed using the FanSpeak On the Clock Mock Draft Simulator.

1 Solomon Thomas Defensive Line, Stanford

Pass rusher is probably the biggest need for the Lions in the 2017 NFL Draft. They could really use a defensive end to pair with Ezekiel Ansah and also a player who can get after the quarterback as a three-technique defensive tackle. With their first round pick in this mock, the Lions find a guy who can do both.

Solomon Thomas is an extremely talented defensive line prospect who has the versatility to play both inside and outside at the next level. At 6-3, 273 pounds, he probably best suited to play defensive end in the Lions defense, but he could certainly kick inside and wreak havoc at times as well.

Thomas is a long and strong defensive end who does a nice job against the run. He is an incredibly instinctive player who does not get caught out of position. However, do not discount Thomas’ speed on the edge. He is an explosive edge rusher who can create consistent pressure on the outside.

With a quick first step and great hands, Thomas does a nice job of getting past the offensive lineman on his way to the quarterback on the outside. He is a great athlete who has a well-rounded skill-set on the outside.

I could see the Lions drafting Thomas and playing him in a variety of roles. On early downs, he would be the starting defensive end opposite of Ansah, using his balanced skill-set to rush the passer and defend the run.

However, on obvious passing downs, Thomas would be best suited rushing from the defensive tackle position. This would allow the Lions to get Kerry Hyder into the lineup at defensive end while keeping their first round talent in the game to do what he does best. Thomas is an extremely talented player who would fill an important need for the Lions up front.

Other Prospects Considered: CB Jalen ‘Teez’ Tabor, DE Derek Barnett

2 Gareon Conley Cornerback, Ohio State

In the second round of this mock draft, the Lions find a talented cornerback prospect to pair with Darius Slay. Far too often in 2016, opposing quarterbacks would simply pick on the side that Slay was not lined up on. He is a top-notch cornerback in the NFL, but the Lions’ lack of depth at the position made it too easy for teams to exploit their secondary.

Gareon Conley is a quick and athletic cornerback who shows the ability to excel in many different coverages. He is also a long player who shows great natural instincts for the position.

Conley shined at Ohio State this season, consistently keeping talented receivers in check. He shows incredible natural man-to-man skills, can press at the line of scrimmage and excels in zone coverage. Conley’s quickness and speed really shows up in off-man coverage which is probably his strongest area.

Landing Conley towards the end of the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft would be a huge steal for the Lions. This would be a fantastic value pick at an important position of need. After landing Thomas and now Conley, the Lions pass defense just drastically improved.

Other Prospects Considered: LB Jarrad Davis, OT Taylor Moton, LB Anthony Walker Jr.

3 D’Onta Foreman Running Back, Texas

D’Onta Foreman had an incredible 2016 season at Texas. He rushed for 2,028 yards and 15 touchdowns on 323 carries in his first season as a full-time starter. Using a great combination of power and elusiveness, Foreman was one of the best offensive weapons in college football.

I have come across some mock drafts that have him as a first-round selection. I get it, he is a talented player who put up monster numbers in college. That being said, I do not agree with it. Foreman is a talented player, but he is not a first-round talent at the running back position—especially in an exceptionally deep class at the position. Landing him in the third round though, is something that I could get behind.

The Lions have struggled with injuries at the running back position all season long. Between Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick and Dwayne Washington, the Lions have unlimited upside at the position. However, none of them every seem to be healthy. Instead of continuing to wish on the upside of these players, the Lions solve their running back issues with the selection of Foreman in the third round.

Listed at 6-1, 249 pounds, Foreman is a big and bruising back who does a great job of running behind his pads. His power at the point of attack is painfully obvious, as he consistently picks up yardage after contact. Foreman does not have great overall speed, but he does have nice quickness is short spaces. He does a great job of making defenders miss with his quick feet and he shows incredible natural vision as a ball-carrier.

The Texas product does get a bit too cocky with his foot speed at times, thinking he can bounce a run outside and make a play on the edge. However, he does not have the raw speed to make that play happen more often than not. Also, his lack of ability as a receiver out of the backfield is less than ideal.

Foreman is not a perfect running back prospect, but he is a talented back who has a lot of upside as a between the tackles runner at the next level. The Lions could use him as the workhorse back, Abdullah as the change of pace guy and Riddick as a third down receiving back. That is an impressive combination that would undoubtedly help Stafford compete.

Other Prospects Considered: OL Forrest Lamp, EDGE Tyquan Lewis

4 Julie’n Davenport Offensive Tackle, Bucknell

The Lions really connected with their first round selection of Taylor Decker last year. Decker has stepped right in and played a strong role for the Lions at left tackle. This allowed Riley Reiff to move over to a more natural role at right tackle.

Reiff played well this season, but he is set to hit the open market as a free agent. Even if the Lions bring Reiff back, they could use some depth at the offensive tackle position. Some may consider this selection a reach, but Julie’n Davenport is a talented offensive tackle who has a lot of upside at the next level.

Davenport is listed at 6-7, 315 pounds. That is great size for an offensive tackle, but it is his incredible 84-inch wingspan that really stands out. Davenport has ideal size for the position on the outside, using his incredibly long arms to easily keep defenders away from his quarterback. Davenport’s size is fantastic, but he is also physically gifted player. He shows great quickness off of the snap and fantastic flexibility and overall athleticism for an offensive tackle. Davenport is a raw talent, but he has the makings of an elite pass protector at the next level.

There is certainly a lot of project-ability here. Davenport is undoubtedly talented, but his skills are very raw. He needs to be coached up at the next level as his footwork and overall technique is clearly lacking.

That being said, his upside is absolutely massive. In today’s NFL, there is little more important than being able to protect the quarterback. Davenport has the makings of an elite pass protector at the next level. If this pick were to hit, the Lions would have an incredible set of book-end pass blocking tackles to protect Stafford.

Other Prospects Considered: CB Damontae Kazee, WR Artavis Scott, OT Dan Skipper

5 Connor Harris Linebacker, Lindenwood

Linebacker is arguably the Lions’ biggest need on either side of the ball. DeAndre Levy is great (when healthy) and Tahir Whitehead plays well at times, but there is little else to speak of at the position for the Lions. Unless Thomas can give them a few snaps as a pass rushing linebacker, the Lions have not done anything to improve the position in this mock.

If nothing else, they need to add quality depth to the linebacker position in the 2017 NFL Draft. Enter another small school prospect in Lindenwood’s Connor Harris.

Harris enters the 2017 NFL Draft class after an incredible career at the Division II level. Harris was an impact inside linebacker at Lindenwood, consistently making plays all over the field. In fact, Harris was involved on so many plays that he leaves college with the most all-time tackles in NCAA history.

An extremely tough and aggressive linebacker, Harris excels as a run defender. He does a nice job of knifing through and making plays in the backfield while also staying home and making the smart stop when the time calls for it. Harris is not the quickest or most athletically gifted player at the linebacker position, but he makes up for that with incredible natural instincts, great toughness and an extremely high motor. Harris is also a strong player who can hold his own at the point of attack.

Simply give this guy a chance and he will find his way onto the field. Harris is unlikely to become a superstar at the next level, but he is a solid linebacker who will make a difference. The Lions need quality depth at linebacker and Harris immediately provides it for them.

Other Prospects Considered: EDGE Ejuan Price, DL Jake Replogle

6 Riley Bullough Linebacker, Michigan State

Double-dipping on the hard-nosed and scrappy inside linebackers, the Lions take Michigan State’s Riley Bullough here in the sixth round. Bullough is the younger brother of current Houston Texans and former Michigan State linebacker Max Bullough.

Similar to his brother, the younger Bullough is a tough and physical linebacker who lacks ideal speed and athleticism for the NFL. Bullough is not a sideline-to-sideline defender, nor is he elite in pass coverage. But he is an extremely tough player who excels against the run. If nothing else, Bullough has the ability to be a two-down linebacker in the NFL. For the Lions who are desperate for linebacker depth, Bullough could be an extremely valuable late sixth-round selection.

Bullough’s lack of raw speed does not make him an ideal fit for special teams, but his toughness and hard-working demeanor would play extremely well there. Bullough is not an ideal special teams player, but I think he could work himself into a valuable role in that area of the game. Overall, there is a lot to like about the Lions defense. That being said, they have obvious holes at certain positions. If they can find specific players to fill those holes, this defense would be on its way to becoming a productive unit.

In Levy and Whitehead, the Lions have two athletic linebackers who can make plays all over the field. If they can find one guy who can fill a role next to those two on the early downs, then their linebacking situation would be set. Both Harris and Bullough have the ability to step up and fill that much-needed third linebacker role in the Lions defense.

Other Prospects Considered: TE Eric Saubert, EDGE Tyus Bowser

6 Damore’ea Stringfellow Wide Receiver, Ole Miss

After taking two scrappy defenders with back-to-back picks, the Lions swing for the fences here with their other sixth-round selection. The Lions have nice depth at the wide receiver position, but they lack a true number one option. Damore’ea Stringfellow is a rare possible No. 1 receiver who can be had so late.

Listed at 6-3, 230 pounds, Stringfellow is a massive man who can be a matchup nightmare on the outside. He also shows high-level athleticism and solid speed for the position. Simply put, if he puts it all together, Stringfellow could be an absolute star at the next level.

That being said, he is an extremely raw talent. Stringfellow runs a limited route tree, and even the routes that he does run, are not ran crisp. Even more concerning is Strengfellow’s issues with drops. He is not a reliable hands catcher and that is obviously a concern at the next level. Stringfellow has all of the talent and ability in the world. However, he is far from a sure bet to put it all together. That is why he could possibly be available this late in the 2017 NFL Draft.

I would not consider wide receiver to be a huge position of need for the Lions. They are not looking for depth here, but taking a shot on a prospect who has a chance to be great. Stringfellow is not a depth option, he is simply a shot at upside.

Other Prospects Considered: EDGE Tyus Bowser, QB Cooper Rush, CB Jeremy Cutrer

7 Jalen Reeves-Maybin Linebacker/Safety, Tennessee

The Lions do not have their own seventh round selection, as they traded it to the New England Patriots as part of the Kyle Van Noy deal. However, the Lions do have the Patriots’ seventh round pick from an earlier trade involving Michael Williams. So, in this mock draft, the Lions own the very last pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

With their Mr. Irrelevant selection, the Lions make another play at upside with Tennessee’s Jalen Reeves-Maybin. At one point, Reeves-Maybin was an exciting college football player who appeared to have a bright NFL future ahead of him. However, an ill-timed shoulder injury that forced him to miss most of his season has really seemed to hurt his stock.

That being said, there is still plenty to like about Reeves-Maybin. In 2015, he led the Volunteers with 105 tackles, including 14.5 for loss and six sacks. He is an under-sized linebacker who played a bit of a hybrid role in the Tennessee defense.

Reeves-Maybin shows the ability to defend from sideline-to-sideline. He is an extremely fast and athletic player who also shows upside in pass defense. Reeves-Maybin is a talented player who can fly around the field and make plays. He could certainly grow into a defensive role with the Lions.

That being said, more than anything, I am looking at this as a special teams selection. A fast and athletic defender who is a reliable tackler, there is certainly reason to believe that Reeves-Maybin could grow into a special teams ace at the next level. That kind of upside is easy to see and would be great for a Mr. Irrelevant selection.

