2017 NFL Draft: Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama scouting report

2017 NFL Draft: Scouting report, notes, observations, and statistics for Alabama senior defensive end Jonathan Allen, a top prospect…

If you can’t get pressure on opposing quarterbacks an win the line of scrimmage in the NFL today, you aren’t going to get very far. That’s why Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, a senior All-American and All-SEC performer, is going to be one of the hottest commodities in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Allen was one of the most coveted prospects coming out of high school in the class of 2013, choosing the Tide over pretty much any other school you can think of. He arrived as a 6-3, 264 pound freshman and linebacker/defensive end tweener, and he’s leaving college a solid 290-plus pounds.

After really establishing himself as a sophomore with 32 total tackles, 11 for loss, and five sacks, Allen emerged as one of the best pass rushers in the country, bulking up to over 280 pounds as a junior and racking up 36 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks to go along with two forced fumbles and four pass breakups.

There was plenty of speculation as to whether Allen would leave school after such a brilliant performance as a junior, but he stuck around Tuscaloosa for a chance to play for another National Championship and to be part of one of the most talented and dominant defenses we have seen in college football’s recent history.

[embedded content]

The anchor of the defensive front has not missed a beat as a senior, grading out as the best pass rusher in the country from the defensive interior with a grade of 93.7 from Pro Football Focus and adding another 8-10 pounds to his frame. He’s gotten even better against the run and has developed into a dominant pass rusher from a number of positions along the defensive line, piling up 56 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, a blocked kick, 15 QB hurries, and two fumbles recovered for touchdowns.

He has done all of that prior to the College Football playoff…

STRENGTHS

There is so much to like about this young defensive lineman, starting with work ethic. You don’t go from 264 pounds to 291 pounds unless you are taking really good care of yourself, very carefully building and shaping your body and truly making it your professional goal to do so. That work ethic clearly translates to the field as well, as Allen is a player you simply don’t take off the field.

Whether it’s against the run, pass, or on special teams, this is a difference maker up front. He knows how to make plays and he’s relentless in doing so no matter the down or distance.

You have to love Allen’s playmaking skills up front as well. The coaching staff at Alabama knows what kind of weapon he is, so you’ll see him line up as a traditional defensive end in a four-man front, but you’ll also see him line up over the guard (left and right side) and center.

It shows a lot about how much Allen cares about the game that he would come back for a senior season when he really didn’t need to. He wanted to prove to NFL scouts and coaches that he could be better against the run, to be a true every-down player. He has proven that by improving his strength and leverage at the point of attack.

Allen plays with violent hands and excellent speed, which hasn’t suffered a whole heck of a lot from his weight gain. He’s maintained his elite athleticism while also uncovering an ability to be an anchor in the run game and a disruptive force as a pass rusher.

And that leads me to his best quality, which is as a rusher from any spot on the front line.

Allen has the speed and quickness of a 270 pound defensive end, and the ability to convert speed to power like Ndamukong Suh. He’s simply too much for most offensive linemen to handle on a consistent basis, and he’s one of the best finishers we’ve seen in college football along the defensive line.

[embedded content]

WEAKNESSES

If you find a real weakness in Allen’s game, he’s certain to correct the problem. He was asked to gain weight and become a force up front, and he did. He challenged himself to become better against the run when he had established himself as an elite rusher, and he has done that.

There’s always room for players to make improvements, but that’s really all scouts will want from Allen. He doesn’t need to get much bigger, and as long as he continues to work hard, he is going to be a big time player.

OVERALL IMPRESSIONS

I have no doubt in my mind that Jonathan Allen is going to be a stud in the NFL from day one. If you’re a team looking for a difference maker up front, this is the guy. He can beat you outside, he can beat you inside. He doesn’t give up on plays, and he doesn’t allow himself to be a one-trick pony as a pass rusher. He works hard, he comes from humble beginnings, and he has lived up to his billing as a big time prep prospect.

He’s played on dominant defenses, and stood out among the rest. He’s shown he can be a force against the run and as a pass rusher, and if I was a team picking in the top five, there would be no doubt in my mind about the fact that I was getting a future elite NFL defensive lineman for years to come when I selected Jonathan Allen.

More from NFL Mocks

This article originally appeared on