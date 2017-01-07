2017 NFL Draft: Michigan Taco Charlton Scouting Report

Michigan’s Taco Charlton is an explosive edge rusher who really established himself as a top-notch prospect this season.

Taco Charlton has an excellent blend of size and quickness. He features a long frame with enough bulk to hold up at the point of attack. His length and long arms help him keep defenders off hi s frame. This allows him to rush the passer and support the run.

Charlton’s explosiveness and closing burst give him the ability to generate consistent pressure on the quarterback. He’s capable of gaining the edge and then getting home for the sack. His pass-rushing arsenal has improved throughout his career and now includes an effective spin move, a power rush and inside counter.

He does most of his damage by using his speed around the edge, but shows the awareness to adjust his game plan. Charlton’s arm length and commitment to maintain leverage allows him to covert that speed to power.

His draft stock gets a boost because Charlton shows room for improvement and isn’t a finished product. This is someone with the capability to make an immediate impact but also take his game to another level.

His production as a pass-rusher would get a boost with improved snap timing. There are occasions where Charlton is the last guy out of his stance. This is someone that can be fixed with more experience.

Charlton is an active and willing run defender. He features a strong initial punch that helps him create some space. However, Charlton needs to do a better job staying home and keeping the edge. He would also benefit from hitting the weight room and adding more strength.

Overall, this is a productive athlete who has all the physical traits evaluators look for in a pass rusher. Charlton not only features top-end athleticism but also shows the non-stop motor needed to be effective at the next level.

Current Draft Range: Mid 1st Round

