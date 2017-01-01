2017 NFL Draft Order: Cleveland Browns Clinch No. 1 Pick with Loss

The Cleveland Browns clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft with a Week 17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One week ago, the Cleveland Browns may have had as fortunate of a scenario play out as possible—at least in regards to the 2017 NFL Draft and their legacy. In defeating the San Diego Chargers in Week 16, the Browns avoided becoming only the second team in NFL history to go 0-16. However, that win temporarily put them in position to lose the No. 1 pick in April’s draft. Instead, the San Francisco 49ers gave it right back with a wild comeback win of their own.

Now no one is going to take away the Browns No. 1-overall pick—or at least no one not willing to pay a king’s ransom for it.

Though the Browns fought and took the Pittsburgh Steelers to overtime, they ultimately fell short of their second win of the season. Landry Jones tossed a game-winning touchdown pass in overtime and ended things. In dropping to 1-15, though, the Browns clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Say what you will about the Browns, but getting to pick first in April was always the goal of this team—or at least an ideal outcome. They weren’t actively tanking games on the field by any stretch. However, the front office made a conscious decision the purge the roster and start building young while stockpiling draft picks. They were able to do that successfully and now have the best player in the draft—ostensibly, at least—coming to them in April.

There will be plenty of chatter about what Cleveland should do for the 2017 NFL Draft with the No. 1 pick. Most would say that Myles Garrett out of Texas A&M is the right call, but it’s clear that Cleveland needs a franchise quarterback. Subsequently, we’ll see how things play out leading up to and in April.

