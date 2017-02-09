2017 NFL Draft Preview: San Francisco 49ers 7-Round Mock

The 2016 NFL season has come to a close, and that means a head coach is finally in place for the San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Shanahan. With Shanahan officially at the helm, the rebuild can begin with general manager John Lynch. Their biggest challenge will be tackling the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Kyle Shanahan era is formerly underway in Santa Clara and the 37-year-old head coach has plenty of work ahead of him. Among those problems, a San Francisco 49ers roster that features:

The 32nd-ranked receiving corps in the 2016 NFL season.

The 32nd-ranked rushing defense in the 2016 NFL season.

The 31st-ranked passing offense in the 2016 NFL season.

The 31st-ranked total offense in the 2016 NFL season.

This team is hankering for a makeover. We have already looked at possible options for San Francisco in free agency; that’s half the battle in this fight. The other half rests in the NFL Draft — where franchises are built or destroyed.

As it stands, the 49ers recent draft history shows a list of limited success. Aside from Eric Reid and DeForest Buckner, the organization has little fruit to bear from its past six draft classes, and that is something that cannot be overlooked when examining San Francisco’s recent woes.

Shanahan and John Lynch will be the ones responsible for creating the 49ers’ blueprint; that’s they both were handed unprecedented six-year deals. Team-building is a process, and it begins with forming an identity.

The building has to be consistent, and by that I mean the 49ers must stick to a philosophy.

Lynch and newly hired vice president of player personnel Adam Peters will head the hierarchy when it comes to player decisions and the draft, with Shanahan having final say over the 53-man roster. Considering Lynch’s background on defense and Peters’ time spent in Denver, defense is going to be the route San Francisco takes early in the draft. But with so many needs, a best-player-available (BPA) policy is most likely to be in effect.

We’ve seen that success of finding an identity and staying consistent with it — New England’s Bill Belichick: big, tough players who are able to play in various climates (Rob Gronkowski, Dont’a Hightower, Rob Ninkovich, Alan Branch) and Atlanta’s Thomas Dimitroff: speedy and shifty players (DeVonta Freeman, Julio Jones, Tevin Coleman, Vic Beasley Jr.).

Alongside Shanahan, Lynch and Peters, the three will work with 49ers director of player personnel Mike Williams and assistant GM Tom Gamble — as of now.

Heading into the 2017 NFL Draft, San Francisco owns ten picks, and that number will rise once compensatory picks are awarded. Using Bleacher Report lead NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller’s top 300 rankings, let’s mock up a full-seven round mock draft based on the picks San Francisco currently own and positional needs for the 49ers.

Round 1, No.2: DL Jonathan Allen

Top 300 ranking: 7

Three straight first round drafts with a defensive lineman? That’s right.

This a tough one. A load of mock drafts have the 49ers selecting a quarterback at this position. QBs like North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky, Clemson’s DeShaun Watson and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer have all been speculated at the No. 2 slot.

I think the 49ers go defense here to patch up that 32nd-ranked rushing defense. This pick is entirely structured around the assumption that the Cleveland Browns draft Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall.

Garrett — who Miller has praised as a “generational talent” and ranks higher on a historical grading scale than Houston Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney and Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa — is exactly who the 49ers should draft, if he were to be available. But the possibility of that is slim.

That leaves us with B/R’s second-ranked rusher, DL Jonathan Allen. The 22-year-old Allen, who can play both defensive end in a 4-3 and defensive tackle in a 3-4, offers an unique skill-set that the 49ers are longing for. DE DeForest Buckner has shown glimpses of power and the consensus is that his draft selection has been justified. The two young pass-rushers, alongside Erik Armstead, could form a trio that would be impactful for years to come. In order to return to the days of being a top team in the NFL, the 49ers must build up their defense — just as they did leading up to the 2010s.

Allen’s versatility as a defender makes him that more alluring as a draft prospect. Right now, San Francisco currently has no defensive coordinator. Reports currently peg New England Patriots LB coach Brian Flores and former Jacksonville LB coach Robert Saleh as frontrunners for the 49ers DC job. With Allen’s ability to switch between formations, that means whoever is at DC will have no worries about scheme fits.

Round 2, No. 34: WR John Ross

Top 300 ranking: 43

Now time to patch up that 32nd-ranked receiving corps from the 2016 NFL season. Bluntly, the production at the wide receiver position for San Francisco over the past six seasons has been laughable. Since 2009, the 49ers have only had two receivers eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in a season (Michael Crabtree in 2012 and Anquan Boldin in 2013).

That’s a certified drought. University of Washington wide receiver John Ross is the alleviation to that drought.

This one I struggled with; Eastern Washington University wide receiver and Senior Bowl sensation Cooper Kupp was the other choice. The University of Washington product ultimately got the nod due to his speed, something the 49ers do not possess in their passing game — and have not for some time.

Ross, who has ran a 4.35 40-yard dash and drawn comparisons to Washington Redskins WR DeSean Jackson, had 81 receptions for 1,150 yards and 17 TDs this past season. The speedster showed he has the wheels to test and extend secondaries, averaging 14 yards a catch and posting six plays of 25-plus yards (four of those went for 50-plus yards).

With Kyle Shanahan regime underway, you know the wide receivers are going to be highlighted and considered of extra importance compared to previous regimes. Shanahan is going to want a weapon, and that’s exactly what Ross is. Not only does he present big-play ability as a WR — Ross doubles as a return man.

Simply, John Ross is nuclearly explosive. That frenzy of speed is needed in the Bay Area.

Round 3, No. 66: LB Elijah Lee

Top 300 ranking: 68

While the linebacker from Kansas State may get knocked for his size (6 foot 3, 228 lbs.), one thing Elijah Lee does not lack is a bulldog mentality. That’s according to draft analyst Tony Pauline. That kind of mentality is needed on defense that was obliterated last season, a defense that really offered little resistance to the onslaught it faced.

Lee was productive while on the field this past season, notching 110 total tackles to go alongside 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble. To go with Lee’s capacity to rack up tackles, the linebacker also has displayed athleticism that can be used in passing coverage.

From NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, “Lee has nice movement skills, which allows him to chase and cover.”

The ability to drop back in coverage presents a significant strategic advantage for the defense, and the 49ers need all the advantages they can get on the defensive side of the ball.

Pairing Lee with linebacker and fellow bulldog NaVorro Bowman will only make his transition to the NFL easier and it might not hurt to learn from the four-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection (and Lee is only 20 years old, giving him plenty of time to adjust to the game while not shaving too much time off his playing clock).

The combination of bulldog mentalities is the kind of infusion this defense needs.

Round 4, No. 106: T Julie’n Davenport

Top 300 ranking: 103

With some of the glaring needs addressed on defense and one of the bright glaring needs on offense, the 49ers look to solidify their offensive line. This offensive line draft class is particularly weak — Miller’s No.1 ranked offensive lineman, Cam Robinson, is the 32nd-ranked overall player — which is why San Francisco waits until the fourth round.

The 22-year-old from Bucknell, who is 6-feet-7 and weighs in at 304 pounds, is the colossal presence you rarely come across. That size on the line, particularly at tackle, is a trademark of the top-tier offensive lines in the NFL (i.e. Dallas Cowboys T Tyron Smith; Oakland Raiders T Donald Penn; Tennessee Titans T Taylor Lewan).

Davenport’s play at the Senior Bowl caught the eye of NFL Network’s Mike Mayock, in which he called him the best small-school player in Mobile, AL and had this to say.

“He’s the longest player here this week, he has good feet, but he needs to work on his core strength and power, which are both developmental issues; those can be fixed at the next level.”

And with lineman Joe Staley the only 49ers player under contract who plays tackle, there’s a hole at the position. At No. 107, Davenport provides good value to a team that needs his position.

Round 5, No. 147: RB Kareem Hunt

Top 300 ranking: 120

A month ago, this pick might have been viewed as a stretch. Now, after a breakout Senior Bowl performance from Toledo running back Kareem Hunt, the star from Toledo has elevated his draft stock and might not be available this late. Hunt has rushed for 1,400-plus yards in two of the past three seasons and possesses strengths Shanahan will want from his running backs.

We have seen the success of the two-back system in Atlanta with DeVonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

Clearly, Shanahan values utilizing two running backs. With Carlos Hyde, the 49ers already have a lead back and Hunt can slide in as that second option. From Lance Zierlein of NFL Network:

Compact body with broad frame and muscular legs. Above-average agility for his size. Has hips and feet to elude darting defenders in backfield. Uses effective jump-cut to avoid the sludge and shift to the open gap. Runs with good vision and overall instincts. Presses the line before making back-side cuts. Conforms his run to changing space within running lane. Spin moves are effective against first-look tacklers on second level. Suddenly shifts to bounce an inside run to the perimeter. Strings moves together on outside zone plays. Runs with knee bend and forward lean. Adequate pass catcher for screens and check-downs.

Shanahan is going to search for a pass-catching back with the hopes of replicating the insane receiving production of his Atlanta backfield, and Hunt offers the speed, hands and agility to do just that.

Round 5, No. 162: WR Travin Dural

Top 300 ranking: 160

While the 23-year-old LSU product never really impressed with his statistics in college, the 6-foot-2 wide receiver impresses with his traits and potential. One should not worry too much about Travin Dural’s paltry numbers (only 28 receptions in 2016). It has more of to do with LSU’s emphasis on running the ball and the fact there was really no competent quarterback in Baton Rouge this past season.

This is part of CBS Sports’ draft profile on Dural:

Like [Odell] Beckham, Dural possesses the athleticism to project greater production in the NFL than he ever saw in college … Dural offers rare straight-line speed for a receiver of his size. He possesses a tapered, athletic frame with long limbs and good overall weight distribution and his combination of size and speed makes him a legitimate matchup concern for even the most gifted cornerbacks in the conference.

That kind of athleticism is needed an NFL offense, particularly one led by Kyle Shanahan. The current 49ers wide receiving corps is utterly deprived of that — athleticism.

Round 6, No. 188: CB Damontae Kazee

Top 300 ranking: 190

The 49ers return to the defensive side of the ball to improve on their average secondary and select the 23-year-old cornerback from San Diego State University, Damontae Kazee.

The defensive standout from SDSU — Kazee was the Mountain West Conference 2015 and 2016 defensive player of the year — garnered the attention of some analysts at the Senior Bowl. NFL Network’s Mike Mayock called him the “player who competed at the highest level” and Charles Davis offered his take on Kazee:

I know CB Danontae Kazee of San Diego St. doesn’t have ideal size, but people are really struggling to get open against him @seniorbowl — Charles Davis (@CFD22) January 25, 2017

That seems to be the biggest knock on Kazee, his size — scouts project him as a nickel back. What can not go unnoticed when evaluating Kazee is his ability to accumulate turnovers. While at SDSU, the cornerback amassed 17 interceptions, 15 of those coming over his final two seasons.

He is a ballhawk and that’s a trait that has been absent from San Francisco cornerbacks over the years.

Round 6, No. 206: G Nico Siragusa

Top 300 ranking: 195

To stregthen their offensive live even further and provide insurance against any injuries — something that the 49ers have grown accustomed to — San Francisco selects SDSU guard Nico Siragusa. With his size (6-foot-5, 300 pounds), the 22-year-old is NFL-ready in that aspect.

As well as his two all-Mountain West first team selections and AP All-American third team selection, Siragusa was one of the key blockers that paved the way for NCAA all-time leading rusher SDSU RB Donnel Pumphrey.

Yes, San Francisco already has a slew of guards (Zane Beadles, Andrew Tiller, Joshua Garnett and Andrew Gardner). But, both Beadles and Gardner are on the wrong side of 30, and Tiller and Garnett are largely unproven. Factoring in Siragusa’s ability to switch between left and right guard seamlessly adds a level of versatility to an offensive line that needs it. Most importantly, Siragusa has something you cannot teach: size.

Round 7, No. 223: QB Seth Russell

Top 300 ranking: 221

This will be a project. With rumors picking up around who will play quarterback for the 49ers next season — Matt Schaub, Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo have all been speculated — and the uncertainty of this draft’s top QBs, San Francisco waits on a signal caller.

The project is Baylor QB Seth Russell.

He possesses ideal size, standing at 6-feet-3, with scouts calling it a “professional build.” They’ve taken a liking to his strong arm as well. Russell also presents a dual-threat ability: the QB rushed for 506 yards and eight TDs in nine games last and has posted a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash. He’s a winner too, compiling a 13-3 record as a starter.

Injuries are what have ultimately dropped Russell’s draft stock. In 2015, he had a season-ending injury in which he broke a bone in his neck. In 2016, he suffered another season-ending injury, this time fracturing his ankle. So, durability will be an issue moving forward.

Draft Russell, stick him behind the starting QB and let him develop.

Round 7, No. 224: FB Freddie Stevenson

Top 300 ranking: 219

Currently, the 2017 San Francisco 49ers do not have a fullback on their roster. Shanahan is going to want to implement one into his offense and Stevenson fills that slot.

The 22-year-old fullback from Florida State University not only offers exceptional blocking ability — FSU RB Dalvin Cook set the Seminole’s single-season rushing record and career record with Stevenson as his lead FB — but he can make plays on his own. On 14 total touches last season, the FSU product scored four touchdowns, one being a 27-yard play. Stevenson is not the prototypical one-dimensional fullback.

Not only will the 49ers be filling a position that is empty, they will be getting a person whose character has been praised. Via Bob Ferrante of The Ledger:

FSU coach Jimbo Fisher says teams will be evaluating a high-character player. “He’s smart, accountable, dependable,” Fisher said. “Whatever he does, he does well, he takes pride in.”

That is the kind of personality the 49ers need to start filling their team with.

